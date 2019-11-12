HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

We eagerly await Oprah’s list of favorite things — a collection of home, fashion and entertainment items — each year.

This year, there’s the added bonus that most of Oprah’s favorite items are available on Amazon, and select items are eligible for 20% off when you use code OPRAH.

Oprah’s list of favorites for 2019 includes 80 perfect presents, and it’s an eclectic curation of items from slippers to espresso machines. A few things were also on last year’s massive list of 107 items, like this hooded lounger and sleek charging pad.

The most surprising thing on the list? The Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket aka “The Amazon Coat,” which was spotted everywhere last winter and will be sure to make a comeback when the weather gets cold again.

So you don’t have to spend the day sorting through an assortment of fancy flavored olive oils and popular Spanx pants, we’ve whittled it down to 15 items we think would make great holiday gifts this year.

Still curious? You can check out the full list of Oprah’s favorite things here.

