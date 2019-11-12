HuffPost Finds

The Best Of Oprah's Favorite Things Of 2019

We found 15 items on the list that would make great holiday gifts this year.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Get 20% off when you use the code <strong>OPRAH</strong>.
Get 20% off when you use the code OPRAH.

We eagerly await Oprah’s list of favorite things — a collection of home, fashion and entertainment items — each year.

This year, there’s the added bonus that most of Oprah’s favorite items are available on Amazon, and select items are eligible for 20% off when you use code OPRAH.

Oprah’s list of favorites for 2019 includes 80 perfect presents, and it’s an eclectic curation of items from slippers to espresso machines. A few things were also on last year’s massive list of 107 items, like this hooded lounger and sleek charging pad.

The most surprising thing on the list? The Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket aka “The Amazon Coat,” which was spotted everywhere last winter and will be sure to make a comeback when the weather gets cold again.

So you don’t have to spend the day sorting through an assortment of fancy flavored olive oils and popular Spanx pants, we’ve whittled it down to 15 items we think would make great holiday gifts this year.

Still curious? You can check out the full list of Oprah’s favorite things here.

Take a look below:

1
Brouk & Co Duo Travel Organizers
Oprah.com
Find it for $48 on Amazon. Get 20% off with code OPRAH.
2
Piccolina Trailblazer Portrait Tees
Oprah.com
Find them for $28 on Amazon. Get 20% off with code OPRAH.
3
Lady & Larder DIY Board
Oprah.com
Find it for $195 on Amazon.
4
Link AKC Smart Dog Collar with GPS
Oprah.com
Find it for $89 on Amazon. Get 20% off with code OPRAH and a subscription starting at $7 per month.
5
Matching Christmas Family Pajamas
Oprah.com
Find them starting at $12 on Amazon. Get 20% off with code OPRAH.
6
Ecoffee Cup Reusable Travel Coffee Cup
Oprah.com
Find them for $12 on Amazon.
7
Amanda Lindroth’s Signature Island Trays
Oprah.com
Find them for $60 on Amazon. Get 20% off with code OPRAH.
8
Flywheel Home Bike with Built-in Tablet
Oprah.com
Find it for $2,000 on Amazon. Get 20% off with code OPRAH and a free two-month subscription.
9
Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice by Michelle Obama
Oprah.com
Find it for $12 on Amazon.
10
Bravado and Limelight Readers
Oprah.com
Find them for $25 on Amazon. Get 20% off with code OPRAH.
11
Spicewalla Kitchen Essentials Collection
Oprah.com
Find it for $95 on Amazon. Get 20% off with code OPRAH.
12
Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker The Carried Away Convertible
Oprah.com
Find it for $245 on Amazon. Get 20% off with code OPRAH.
13
Pilo Fabric Shavers
Oprah.com
Find it for $50 on Amazon.
14
Skeem Design Fireplace Match Cloches
Oprah.com
Find them for $48 on Amazon.
15
The Prepster Emergency Backpack
Oprah.com
Find it for $395 on Amazon.

CHECK OUT OPRAH’S FULL LIST OF FAVORITE THINGS FOR 2019

shoppableshopping oprah winfreyfinds homefinds trends