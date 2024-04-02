ShoppingStyleClothingswimwear

Totally Gorgeous One-Piece Swimsuits You'd Never Believe Are From Amazon

They're stylish, sophisticated and, most importantly, comfortable for all.
A retro-inspired look with ruffle sleeves, a swim dress and a pinup-style suit.
The process of trying to find a great swimsuit can often feel a bit harrowing, but Amazon makes it easy with a surprisingly wide selection of chic bathing suits at a range of price points and styles. There’s really nothing better than giving your beach wardrobe a nice refresh without the added pressure of having to go out and try on bikinis under the glaring lights and unflattering mirrors of your local shop.

Having a fabulous one-piece in your repertoire is an absolute must — you never know when you’re going to want to have a bit of extra coverage for aquatic activities, chasing after little ones or just relaxing. Below, we’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s most popular and highest-rated one-piece swimsuits of the season. They’re stylish, sophisticated and, most importantly, comfortable for all.

1
Amazon
A plus-size swimsuit with ruching and tummy control
Don't be fooled by this seemingly simple silhouette. This plus-size swimsuit is chock-full of details that are as stylish as they are practical. The ruching and tummy control help to accentuate curves and flatter your figure while a vintage-inspired silhouette adds a ton of flair. It's made with soft, stretchy and quick-drying material that you can swim and move around in comfortably and is available in nine colors and sizes M-30Plus.

Promising review: "Its been years since I've been able to find a bathing suit that holds the girls up properly. The support is NO joke. Im a 44DDD (bra size) and it holds me up AMAZINGLY. Also, the suit is extremely flattering and very comfortable. Going on a cruise in a few months and finding a bathing suit like this is SUCH a relief. I'm normally a size 24 in dresses, so I got a 24. Perfect fit. Definitely recommend!" — Shannon Sylvester
$35.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A zippered, short sleeve bathing suit
This cute swimsuit has a few solid color options, but the distinct patters options really make it a standout. It features a wetsuit-style zipper, high neckline and sleeves for extra coverage so you can chase after kids or catch some waves without worrying about things falling out of place. It's available in sizes XS–XL.

Promising review: "I’m 5’5 110-115 lbs and ordered size Small in the colors Orange Floral and Purple Blue Floral. Fit PERFECTLY. Not too snug. Not baggy in any areas. Zipper is fully functional and neck is comfortable zipped all the way up. Armpit area is not uncomfortable as that is a big pet peeve of mine. If you’re thinking about buying these swimsuits, they’re 100% worth it." — Cailtin
$37.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A vintage-inspired pinup-style suit
How sweet is this retro-style swimsuit? No wonder it's one of Amazon's most popular styles. It has ruching all along the front of the suit and a some shirring and detailing along the bust as well. It also has adjustable straps and lightly contoured cups. You can get it in a range of colors and patterns in sizes S-XXL.

Promising review: "This is the most comfortable and beautiful bathing suit I ever bought. It is extemely flattering, making me look much slimmer than I really am. I am extremely satisfied with the look and quality." — Berta S. Klein
$33.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A classic one-piece from Amazon Essentials
You can get this classic bathing suit in either solids or simple prints — either way, it captures the essence of summer fun. It is designed with a simple scoop neck and full butt coverage, with four-way stretchy material and removable cups and a sturdy internal lining. It's comfy, elegant and cool and available in sizes XS—6X.

Promising review: "Finding a good one piece swimsuit that’s flattering is often hard. This swimsuit seems to be good quality, it’ It has plenty of room in the front and it’s just cheeky enough in the back. The cut on my hips is high enough to make my legs look longer but not so high that it’s awkward. The fit is fantastic. I may end up getting this swimsuit in a few different colors. I am 6’ tall and about 240lbs and the xxl fits great and looks great." — Customer
$13.90+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A chic color-block suit with a plunging neckline
Available in six color combinations in sizes XS–XL, this cheeky little number is sure to garner tons of compliments. It's as chic as it is practical on a busy summer day and cute enough to be worn as a bodysuit if you want to hit the town.

Promising review: "I was so skeptical this bathing suit would not hug me in all the right places but it was perfect! This mama of 3 felt so pretty! My love handles were gone and I looked SNATCHED! I bought a medium. I’m 152 lbs, 5’4. The bottom was a little snug but it wasn’t bad at all. I wore this with a cute little floral skirt while at the resort. So many compliments! Hubby approved. :)" — Jessica Padilla
$34.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A plus-size suit with a sexy lace-up front
Add a bit of flirtatious fun to your everyday one-piece with this deep V plunge neckline accentuated with lace-up details. The back straps have a nice criss-cross design while the tummy control and ruching help to accentuate the waistline. It's available in 32 colors in sizes M–26Plus.

Promising review: "I bought it for a last minute trip.to Florida and was skeptical. It arrived and was EVERYTHING I hoped it would be and more! It's flattering, super comfy and make me feel SO sexy!
I'll definitely be buying other colors!" — Renee' May richards
$34.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
An athletic one-piece with boyshorts
If you love a boyshort look but prefer the coverage of a one-piece over a bikini or tankini, then look no further than this cool athletic suit that looks like something straight out of the Olympics. It's great for anyone who wants more coverage or wants to be able to move freely without worrying about anything slipping out. It's great for racing, training, surfing or just a relaxing day at the beach or pool with your family. It's lightweight soft and stretchy, with a racerback adjustable strap that looks as good as it feels comfy. It's available in 34 colors in sizes S–3XL.

Promising review: "I really like this suit! It is excellent for people who are looking for a sturdy suit for swimming. I wanted to swim laps but I was worried about a more traditional one piece style suit sliding down or not covering my body entirely, so I took a chance on this suit. I'm so glad that I got this suit! It is comfortable and it makes me feel strong and confident in the water. I would highly recommend this suit!" — RSYDHJRM
$29.52 at Amazon
8
Amazon
An athletic-style plus-sized swimsuit
Available in 23 colors and sizes M–30Plus, this scoop-back swimsuit provides full coverage and tummy control without restricting movement. The bra cups are supportive and have removable inserts. It's available in a range of colors and patterns so you can find the one that best suits your personal style.

Promising review: "I have such a hard time finding a bathing suit that fits so I was apprehensive with this one. I'm so glad I got it. It fits perfectly, totally true to size. It's very soft and the packing is great. I love it so much i ordered 2 more in different colors" — Jenn in NH
$33.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A backless one-piece with a halter neckline
If you love a retro look but want to infuse it with a bit more sexiness, look no further than this halter-style suit with a deep V neckline. It has all the details you love about a vintage style like ruching and flattering details along the waist and bust but with a plunging neck and lightly padded removable cups. It's available in 30 colors and patterns in sizes XS–3XL.

Promising review: "I’ve had 2 babies in the past three years and I’m not feeling as confident about bikinis at the moment. But I still wanted a suit that made me feel beautiful and sexy. This fits the bill. It is sexy, slightly cheeky, with what can only be described as tasteful side boob. I got the Persian luxury purple color and the colors are gorgeous and accurate to the photo. I’m only a B cup so the top works for me but a larger chested person may be disappointed by the lack of support. And the tummy control is successful on that front too. All around a winning swimsuit that I feel confident in (and my husband can’t take his eyes off of :)" — Student Baker
$34.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A color-block one-piece with a keyhole design
How adorable is this one-piece? It features a sweet cutout design that adds a bit of skin to an otherwise full-coverage suit. It has a high-waisted bottom half with ruching that accentuates your curves, and features a front tie and adjustable straps with a hook closure for extra support. It's available in tons of colors and sizes XS–22Plus.

Promising review: "I purchased this swimsuit a year ago, and it has remained my favorite go-to for beach days and poolside lounging ever since. What sets this swimsuit apart is its perfect balance of coverage and style. It covers exactly what I want while still making me feel sexy and cute. The design is flattering and chic, accentuating all the right curves without feeling too revealing. The material is high-quality and comfortable to wear for long periods, whether I'm swimming, sunbathing, or playing beach volleyball. Plus, the attention to detail in the design and construction is evident, ensuring a secure and supportive fit. I feel confident and fabulous every time I slip into this swimsuit, and I've received countless compliments on it. I highly recommend this swimsuit to anyone looking for the perfect combination of coverage and allure for their next beach or pool outing." — Christina
$35.99+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A one-piece with mesh detailing at the neckline
For a hint of skin that isn't actually too revealing, turn to this comfy and supportive one-piece with a mesh panel at the neck. It has a padded push-up bra, ruched tummy control and wide shoulder straps. It is made with high-quality fabric that is soft and smoothing and available in 26 colors in sizes XXS–22Plus.

Promising review: "This is my second color I’ve ordered and I absolutely love it! I was trying to replace a red suit I had a few years ago and the ruched design (good tummy control!) and built in bra looked like what I wanted. I couldn’t believe the quality when I got it. For this price I’ll probably buy more ! I wear them scuba diving and snorkeling. Colors don’t wash out and I’ve had my original one a year and the elastic is holding up famously. True to size, I’m 5’9” 135 pounds and I wear a small." — Nancy J. Mckee
$34.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A chic swimdress
Available in 39 colors in sizes 12Plus–28Plus, this swimsuit is perfect for a bit of swingy and feminine full coverage. It includes a longline silhouette top with an attached swim dress plus attached booty shorts. It has adjustable shoulder straps and a criss-cross open back, plus a drawstring at the chest so you can adjust the top to fit comfortably.

Promising review: "Finally! A bathing suit that fits me. It was easy to get on. I think is looks very flattering on me, and my husband agreed. I love the pretty skirt. I love the bright colors. I recommend this heartily." — Diane Cass
$40.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A high-neck swimsuit with a cheeky keyhole design
This pretty swimsuit comes in a range of colors and patterns, but this floral option just might be our favorite. It's the perfect look for a summer getaway or a sunny day at the pool. It features removable cups, a lace up back so you can customize fit and just the right amount of rear coverage. You can get it in sizes XS–XXL.

Promising review: "This suit is amazing! I am a short curvy woman and I ordered this for a cruise- we were going to be snorkeling in the Bahamas, didn’t want to worry about it coming off while being active in the water. I felt comfortable and cute while wearing it- this is my 4th swimsuit from this company and they have all been well made & flattering!" — LisaBeeCee
$34.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A retro-inspired look with ruffle sleeves
This gorgeous plus-size swimsuit will keep you comfortable and looking amazing from pool or beach to BBQ. It's elegant and stylish with the perfect hint of sexiness. You can get it in a range of color combinations and patterns in sizes M–4XL.

Promising review: i in Wisconsin. It was the middle of the winter and right after the holidays so there was no way I was getting into a bikini. The suit is so flattering and comfortable. I received multiple comments from other mother’s at the waterpark.
For reference I am 5ft 6inches, 200lbs with an hourglass figure. I also have a large chest (38G). This suit held me in without feeling too tight and it supported my chest amazing. I will be buying another color for the summer." — Kacey
$38.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A sophisticated little swimsuit with ruffle details
Available in 24 adorable colors and patterns in sizes XS–XXL, this swimsuit is about to become a staple in your warm-weather repertoire. The ruffled plunging neckline couldn't be cuter, and the adjustable lace up details in the back make the suit comfortable and secure.

Promising review: "Super feminine and girly suit! I was nervous the V neckline would be too deep, but it's not. It fits nicely and very comfortable. I am 51, 5'3, 105 lbs. I ordered a small, and it fits great. The only thing is, it's just a tiny bit cheeky, otherwise it's great. Update 3/28/24: I finally wore this suit, and I have to say, it is amazing. I wore it all day with my shorts while I was out and about. I never felt uncomfortable and it was very flattering. It is a tiny bit cheeky, but other than that, I loved wearing it. It also has a bit of tummy control. Love it!" — Mab1972
$36.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A V-neck one-piece with spaghetti straps
This suit was just too cute to pass up. It's available in 20 colors in sizes XS-XXL. It has a classic silhouette that's enhanced with ruching and a sexy deep V-neckline with removable soft cups. Sometimes the simplest designs can be the most alluring, and this suit is proof of that.

Promising review: "Just buy it! I had seen the Cupshee brand a lot, and was concerned that it would be all hype and little value. I was happily surprised. Bought this in the navy and and gold floral-ish pattern and it is a beautiful suit! Super flattering on my rectangle shape. Would not hesitate to get another cupshee suit in the future." — NH
$34.99 at Amazon
