Totally Gorgeous One-Piece Swimsuits You'd Never Believe Are From Amazon

An athletic one-piece with boyshorts

If you love a boyshort look but prefer the coverage of a one-piece over a bikini or tankini, then look no further than this cool athletic suit that looks like something straight out of the Olympics. It's great for anyone who wants more coverage or wants to be able to move freely without worrying about anything slipping out. It's great for racing, training, surfing or just a relaxing day at the beach or pool with your family. It's lightweight soft and stretchy, with a racerback adjustable strap that looks as good as it feels comfy. It's available in 34 colors in sizes S–3XL.: "I really like this suit! It is excellent for people who are looking for a sturdy suit for swimming. I wanted to swim laps but I was worried about a more traditional one piece style suit sliding down or not covering my body entirely, so I took a chance on this suit. I'm so glad that I got this suit! It is comfortable and it makes me feel strong and confident in the water. I would highly recommend this suit!" — RSYDHJRM