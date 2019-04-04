Anthropologie

Summer 2019′s biggest swimwear trend works for everyone, whether you’re a busty lady who needs a little extra underwire support in a swimsuit or whether you have a small bust and can go sans-straps without a problem.

From one-shoulder swimsuits with ruffles and cut-outs to one-shoulder swimsuits that are tankinis or one-pieces, there are plenty of swimwear options from places like Target, Amazon and Anthropologie.

We've rounded up 15 of our favorite one-shoulder suits just in time for your next beach vacation.

Take a look below: