15 One-Shoulder Swimsuits With Ruffles, Cut-Outs And More

We found one-shoulder swimsuits from shops including Target, Amazon and Nordstrom.

Summer 2019′s biggest swimwear trend works for everyone, whether you’re a busty lady who needs a little extra underwire support in a swimsuit or whether you have a small bust and can go sans-straps without a problem.

From one-shoulder swimsuits with ruffles and cut-outs to one-shoulder swimsuits that are tankinis or one-pieces, there are plenty of swimwear options from places like Target, Amazon and Anthropologie.

We've rounded up 15 of our favorite one-shoulder suits just in time for your next beach vacation.

Take a look below:

1
Almaree One-Shoulder High-Waist Tie Bikini
Amazon
Available in sizes S to XL. Get it on Amazon.
2
Seafolly Active One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Anthropologie
Available in sizes 4 to 12. Get it at Anthropologie.
3
Target Shade & Shore One-Shoulder Mesh Swimsuit
Target
Available in sizes XS to XL. Get it at Target.
4
HAH One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Anthropologie
Available in sizes XS to L. Get it at Anthropologie.
5
Billabong x Sincerely Jules Dos Palmas Ruffle One-Shoulder Bikini Top
Nordstrom
Available in sizes S to XL. Get it at Nordstrom. (And get matching bottoms here).
6
Waves Made One-Piece Swimsuit
Modcloth
Available in sizes XS to L. Get it at Modcloth.
7
Target Kona Sol Bow Tie One-Shoulder Swimsuit
Target
Available in sizes 14 to 26. Get it at Target.
8
Karla Colletto Havana One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Anthropologie
Available in sizes 6 to 14. Get it at Anthropologie.
9
Topshop Ribbed Ring One-Shoulder Bikini Top
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 2 to 12. Get it at Nordstrom. (And get matching bottoms here).
10
Venus One-Shoulder Bralette
Venus
Available in sizes 2 to 14. Get it at Venus.
11
Anthropologie Ruffled One-Shoulder Bikini Top
Amazon
Available in sizes XS to XL. Get it at Anthropologie.
12
Forever21 Ribbed One-Shoulder Swimsuit
Forever21
Available in sizes XS to L. Get it at Forever21.
13
Topshop Ribbed One-Shoulder Bikini Top
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 2 to 12. Get it at Nordstrom. (And get matching bottoms here).
14
Topshop Ribbed One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 2 to 12. Get it at Nordstrom.
15
CinShein One-Shoulder High-Waisted Two-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Available in sizes S to XL. Get it on Amazon.
