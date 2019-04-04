Summer 2019′s biggest swimwear trend works for everyone, whether you’re a busty lady who needs a little extra underwire support in a swimsuit or whether you have a small bust and can go sans-straps without a problem.
From one-shoulder swimsuits with ruffles and cut-outs to one-shoulder swimsuits that are tankinis or one-pieces, there are plenty of swimwear options from places like Target, Amazon and Anthropologie.
We’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite one-shoulder suits just in time for your next beach vacation. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.
Take a look below:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Almaree One-Shoulder High-Waist Tie Bikini
Amazon
2
Seafolly Active One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Anthropologie
3
Target Shade & Shore One-Shoulder Mesh Swimsuit
Target
4
HAH One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Anthropologie
5
Billabong x Sincerely Jules Dos Palmas Ruffle One-Shoulder Bikini Top
Nordstrom
6
Waves Made One-Piece Swimsuit
Modcloth
7
Target Kona Sol Bow Tie One-Shoulder Swimsuit
Target
8
Karla Colletto Havana One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Anthropologie
9
Topshop Ribbed Ring One-Shoulder Bikini Top
Nordstrom
10
Venus One-Shoulder Bralette
Venus
11
Anthropologie Ruffled One-Shoulder Bikini Top
Amazon
12
Forever21 Ribbed One-Shoulder Swimsuit
Forever21
13
Topshop Ribbed One-Shoulder Bikini Top
Nordstrom
14
Topshop Ribbed One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
15
CinShein One-Shoulder High-Waisted Two-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon