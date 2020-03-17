The Best Online Grocery Delivery Services To Have On Hand

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The grocery store anxiety is real, even on a typical day. It can be incredibly stressful trying to push the cart with one hand and read your shopping list with the other — all the while trying to navigate your way through the small, crowded aisles.

It can be even worse if you’re not able to find exactly what you need when you need it, and you have to resort to alternatives (bidets, anyone?).

Still, keeping some food in your fridge, freezer and pantry is necessary, whether or not you’re grocery shopping for a quarantine. No matter how much of a devout takeout customer you are, it’s important to have delicious recipes on hand that can be made with pantry staples.

But, if finding the time and patience to make a trip to the grocery store seems impossible — or if you’re practicing social distancing and avoiding crowds — an online grocery delivery service near you might be an option worth exploring.

If you’ve tried one of 2020′s top meal kit subscriptions, a prepared meal delivery service or even just ordered takeout in the past, an online grocery delivery service is pretty similar — and a nice way to supplement those takeout orders and meal kit dinners with kitchen basics.

Services like FreshDirect, Amazon Fresh and FoodKick let you add items like fresh produce, organic proteins and healthy snacks to your cart, and have them delivered to your doorstep at a designated time. Most have inexpensive delivery fees and order minimums, too.

Still, if you want to learn more about the online grocery options near you, we’ve rounded up some of the best online grocery delivery services, including details about their product offerings and pricing, so you can determine which is best for your budget, dietary needs and lifestyle.

Note: With the recent COVID-19 outbreak and increased demand for groceries and delivery, some services might have less stock or temporary changes in delivery practices. If the delivery company is not already doing so, Consumer Reports recommends asking the delivery person to leave packages on the doorstep in the delivery instructions and tipping electronically to ensure the utmost safety.

Below, the best online grocery delivery services to have on hand:

How It Works: Amazon Fresh is the grocery delivery service exclusively available for Amazon Prime members to shop from Amazon Fresh partners and Whole Foods with 1 to 2-hour delivery options

Offerings: Fresh produce, pantry staples, household, personal care and Whole Foods groceries, with special discounts for Prime Members

Pricing: Free 2-hour delivery on orders over $50; otherwise there’s a $10 delivery fee and additional fees for under 1-hour deliveries

How To Try It: Download the Amazon app, or visit the Amazon Fresh page online

How It Works: FreshDirect delivers fresh groceries and some household items to select locations in the Northeast during designated time slots

Offerings: FreshDirect supplies its produce, meats and more from local sources to ensure fresh and high-quality foods, but also carries name big brands. Organic and Kosher options are also available

Pricing: FreshDirect has a $6 to $8 delivery fee depending on the location and $30 order minimum

How To Try It: Download the FreshDirect app, or order online from FreshDirect’s site

How It Works: Instacart offers same-day grocery delivery and pick-up service. With Instacart, a personal shopper goes to your favorite local grocery store and delivers your shopping list to you within the hour. They’ll communicate with you via text for substitutions or unavailable items

Offerings: Dependent upon qualifying nearby stores

Pricing: Instacart’s delivery fee can vary depending on the size of your order and delivery time. There is a $10 order minimum

How To Try It: Download the Instacart app, or visit Instacart’s online order page

How It Works: Peapod, owned and operated by Stop & Shop, offers next-day and same-day grocery delivery in select areas, including NYC

Offerings: All of the name brands and organic products available at Stop & Shop

Pricing: Delivery fees start at $3 with a $30 order minimum

How To Try It: Download the Peapod app, or visit the Peapod order page online

How It Works: Postmates isn’t just for food delivery. Postmates also works for grocery and alcohol delivery, too — but only in select locations. Just select the “Fresh” tab at the top to open up grocery delivery options near you. A personal shopper goes to your favorite local store, picks up anything you request, and delivers it to you within the hour

Offerings: Dependent on qualifying nearby stores when you choose the “Fresh” tab at the top of the page. Keep in mind that groceries and drinks aren’t available for delivery everywhere

Pricing: Postmate’s delivery fee can vary depending on the size of your order and delivery time. There’s also an option to sign up for Postmates Unlimited, which offers free delivery when you reach an order minimum

How To Try It: Download the Postmates app, or visit the Postmates “Fresh” page online

How It Works: Target delivers groceries through its own shipping service called Shipt, which offers same-day delivery to your doorstep during your selected delivery window

Offerings: Dependent on nearby Target stores. Choose from fresh produce, household essentials, baby, pantry staples, personal care and more

Pricing: Shipt charges a $14/month or $99/year membership fee, and free delivery on orders over $35

How To Try It: Download the Target app, or visit the Target grocery delivery online

How It Works: Thrive Market is a membership-based grocery and household website offering natural and organic products at reduced costs, delivered right to your doorstep

Offerings: Choose from organic and non-GMO products with plenty of keto, paleo and vegan options, too

Pricing: Thrive Market charges a $69 annual membership fee and free carbon-neutral shipping on orders over $49.

How To Try It: Download the Thrive Market app, or visit Thrive Market’s online page