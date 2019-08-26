HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Whether you want to go pro, start a side hustle as a local wedding photographer or just gain some more Instagram followers, upping your photo-editing game is a must. After all, clicking the button on the camera (or your smartphone) is only the first step to taking stellar photos. But mastering the digital darkroom is no easy feat. Lucky for you, there are online Photoshop classes that’ll help you make the most of your skills, like this Complete Photoshop Mastery Bundle that will help get you started for less than $30.

When it comes to editing, Adobe Photoshop is the gold standard, no matter how many new photo-editing programs hit the scene. But if you’re not familiar with Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite, it can be notoriously complicated. That’s why this eight-course bundle targets even the most basic of beginners. Through 20 hours of instruction, it’ll help you not only learn how to edit like a pro but also how to find your own style. You’ll discover Photoshop’s full roster of features by working hands-on through step-by-step tutorials and exercises.

Normally, learning the ins and outs of Photoshop would require lengthy lectures in a classroom or endless YouTube scrolling to find the right tutorial. But this Complete Photoshop Mastery Bundle gives you all the organization and structure, plus the flexibility to work at your own pace whenever and wherever you want to.

You’ll start with the basics of enhancing photos, like improving blemishes and adjusting mood lighting, then tackle more advanced skills like cinematic color grading, fine art compositing and portrait photography. To take things even further, you’ll learn how to organize your photos in Lightroom and even create a bookstore-quality photo book with Blurb. That way you can show off your brand new skills by building a portfolio.

No matter your skill level to start with, you’ll walk away with new skills for the digital darkroom. This Complete Photoshop Mastery Bundle is on sale for just $29.

