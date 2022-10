Woven color block pouf

In a collaged construction of woven panels and shades of wheat and amber, this textured pouf calls to mind a hand-made artisan find. Neutral tones and simple construction will allow this piece seamlessly meld into most decors. Punch up your sunroom with an extra seat, add a foot rest for relaxing in the living room or even top it with a tray as a low side table. Five star reviewer lavenderforluck “absolutely love[s] this square woven poof — its high quality and the design looks very modern but fits in [their] antique french/country house. It is nice to sit on and also use as a footstool if you're on a couch or chair.” At $65, this multi-function piece is certainly worth springing for.