Adding a new piece of furniture or home accent can set the tone for the season to come — and for a touch of unexpected character, I recommend the humble pouf or ottoman. This multi-tasking accent piece can put in overtime as a footrest, extra seating, a side table or even storage. (There’s nothing like a double-duty piece to help minimize clutter.)



While you may not be headed to the flea market anytime soon, these unique poufs, ottomans, and footstools from Target will add plenty of one-of-a-kind character to your home. With styles ranging from understated simplicity in cozy knits to lush gems in velvet to mid-century modern classics, Target has a range of pieces to fit your aesthetic ahead.



