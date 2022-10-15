Shopping
These Target Poufs and Ottomans Look Like Perfect Flea-Market Finds

Footstools and floor seating that could be straight from the Rose Bowl.

Modern ottoman from Target
Target
Modern ottoman from Target

Adding a new piece of furniture or home accent can set the tone for the season to come — and for a touch of unexpected character, I recommend the humble pouf or ottoman. This multi-tasking accent piece can put in overtime as a footrest, extra seating, a side table or even storage. (There’s nothing like a double-duty piece to help minimize clutter.)

While you may not be headed to the flea market anytime soon, these unique poufs, ottomans, and footstools from Target will add plenty of one-of-a-kind character to your home. With styles ranging from understated simplicity in cozy knits to lush gems in velvet to mid-century modern classics, Target has a range of pieces to fit your aesthetic ahead.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Round velvet ottoman
This modern ottoman is an ideal piece to add to your collection if you’re on the hunt for something timeless. With a clean-lined rubberwood construction (yes, it’s really wood and better yet, it’s environmentally friendly) and a cushion in velvety cream this piece will seamlessly blend in with just about any decor. Its sturdy construction lends itself to many roles: trusty footstool, extra seating or toss a tray on it and you’ve got yourself a side table. Five-star reviewer AB says this piece is “beautiful [and] I love how simple yet elegant it looks. Add beauty, simplicity, and coziness to a room with this [ottoman].”
$85 at Target
2
Target
Mina indoor pouf
This stylish shaggy piece is just the ticket to add a little vintage charm to your home. The textured, abstract tufting would fit right in amongst colorful woven baskets and flea market treasures. In a soft, washed blue and dusty, terracotta blush you have options for a subtle pop of color that plays well with others. At a modest 16” x 16” this pouf is a great piece for smaller spaces and it is “well made and easy to move around to different spots” as reviewer Kat notes.
$82 at Target (originally $99)
3
Target
Elroy sherpa ottoman
At a glance you might think this piece is a mid-century design gem scored at a chic estate sale or handed down from a stylish family member. The nubby sherpa-like upholstery lends some serious vintage charm and the wooden dowel legs transport you to a time of martini lunches and Mad Men. Surely Don Draper would be right at home propping his feet up on this piece. Five star reviewer Debbiedee says the pouf “feels extremely sturdy & soft & well made” and that “it’s a complementary piece you can have all year round!”
$95 at Target
4
Target
Woven storage ottoman
Reviewer MoINC said it best: “Love this! Adds perfect warmth and it can hold stuff!!” The satisfied customer summed up everything appealing about this classic woven accent piece. Its earthy construction and roomy interior make it a hard-working addition to any room, and promises to bring both style and function to your space.
$100 at Target
5
Target
Round velvet pouf
This velvet jewel of a pouf feels like it just stepped out of a Victorian townhouse. In a sumptuous amber hue — a color sure to compliment many decor schemes — this piece is a great way to bring in a bit of a vintage feel. In an unexpected twist, this pouf can be separated into two pieces or stacked and tied together to make one more substantial seat. Who doesn’t love a piece that does double duty? Reviewer Jamie notes that “the texture of the fabric is nice and velvety” and the filling is not unlike a bean bag. Comfy, multi-functional and a pretty color? You can’t go wrong with this accent piece.
$80 at Target
6
Target
Atwater boho pouf
Tufted pieces in neutral tones call to mind vintage Scandinavian design, especially in geometric patterns. If you’re looking to up the hygge vibes in your home this fall, the Atwater pouf is a perfect option. In warm ivory with textured embroidery, this piece has a one-of-a-kind look without the rare price tag. The removable cover is made in cozy 75% wool, 25% cotton and can be spot cleaned. Use this pouf as a footstool, lounging prop, extra seating or even as a side table.
$113.59 at Target (originally $141.99)
7
Target
Indoor outdoor pouf
The blocky 80s minimalism of this pouf is spot on. In bright hyperlink blue, this piece would fit in seamlessly with post-modern decor. Think Dimes Square meets Italian design. While simple in design, the sturdy construction and killer color make this a great stand in for a vintage score. Better yet, this piece is designed for indoor and outdoor use in all weather, and the water repellent fabric is designed to resist mildew, mold, fading and staining.
$97.99
8
Woven color block pouf
In a collaged construction of woven panels and shades of wheat and amber, this textured pouf calls to mind a hand-made artisan find. Neutral tones and simple construction will allow this piece seamlessly meld into most decors. Punch up your sunroom with an extra seat, add a foot rest for relaxing in the living room or even top it with a tray as a low side table. Five star reviewer lavenderforluck “absolutely love[s] this square woven poof — its high quality and the design looks very modern but fits in [their] antique french/country house. It is nice to sit on and also use as a footstool if you're on a couch or chair.” At $65, this multi-function piece is certainly worth springing for.
$65 at Target
