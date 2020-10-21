HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Winter is coming, and so is the uncertain future of warm weather-friendly activities like outdoor dining and drinking, picnics and socially distanced backyard hang outs. With the coronavirus cases spiking across much of the country, you might preparing for another season of staying at home and staying in.

If you’re fortunate to have an outdoor space, whether that’s a patio, deck, balcony or yard, you might be looking to make the most of it, even during the colder months. Sometimes, a rechargeable hand warmer just won’t cut it.

Just like indoor space heaters, outdoor heaters and heat lamps are used to warm up a small amount of space. Most outdoor space heaters are powered by propane or are electric. Depending on the style of outdoor heater, they can usually be placed on the ground, raised surfaces and even some, like heated lamps, can be hung from the wall or ceiling.

Ralf Geithe via Getty Images Outdoor heaters at retailers like Amazon, The Home Depot and Walmart are unsurprisingly in high demand right now, but you can still find a few models in a variety of styles and price points.

Most outdoor heaters are built with many safety features, including automatic shut-off and anti-tipping, so you can enjoy the heat without worry. Most experts agree that electric outdoor heaters are just as effective as propane or gas ones, and are similar to plugging in an outdoor electric grill.

This Mr. Heater F232000 MH9BX Buddy (currently on sale for $73 from $99) is entirely portable and powered by propane, making it a good option for camping trips, park outings or super-small outdoor areas.

If you’re looking for an electric option, this Star Patio Electric Patio Heater can be mounted to a wall or ceiling. It retails for $130 on Amazon; just keep in mind that it won’t ship until November.

So you can spend less time shivering and more time enjoying the great outdoors, we’ve rounded up a few space heaters still in stock to keep you warm outside all winter long.