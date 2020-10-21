HuffPost Finds

The Best Outdoor Heaters To Warm Up Your Patio, Deck Or Yard

From propane and electric outdoor heaters, to portable tabletop patio heaters and outdoor heat lamps, these will let you spend more time outdoors this winter.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

We found electric and propane patio heaters under $300 so you can spend more time in your yard, patio or deck.
Winter is coming, and so is the uncertain future of warm weather-friendly activities like outdoor dining and drinking, picnics and socially distanced backyard hang outs. With the coronavirus cases spiking across much of the country, you might preparing for another season of staying at home and staying in.

If you’re fortunate to have an outdoor space, whether that’s a patio, deck, balcony or yard, you might be looking to make the most of it, even during the colder months. Sometimes, a rechargeable hand warmer just won’t cut it.

Just like indoor space heaters, outdoor heaters and heat lamps are used to warm up a small amount of space. Most outdoor space heaters are powered by propane or are electric. Depending on the style of outdoor heater, they can usually be placed on the ground, raised surfaces and even some, like heated lamps, can be hung from the wall or ceiling.

Outdoor heater styles include heater lamps, tabletop patio heaters, pyramid patio heaters, mushroom outdoor heaters and, of course, an outdoor fire pit.

Outdoor heaters at retailers like <a href="https://amzn.to/3m6fRf0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Amazon</a>, <a href="https://fave.co/3oaDTqT" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Home Depot</a>&nbsp;and <a href="https://fave.co/2Rz2WEa" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Walmart</a>&nbsp;are unsurprisingly in high demand right now, but you can still find a few models in a variety of styles and price points.
Most outdoor heaters are built with many safety features, including automatic shut-off and anti-tipping, so you can enjoy the heat without worry. Most experts agree that electric outdoor heaters are just as effective as propane or gas ones, and are similar to plugging in an outdoor electric grill.

This Mr. Heater F232000 MH9BX Buddy (currently on sale for $73 from $99) is entirely portable and powered by propane, making it a good option for camping trips, park outings or super-small outdoor areas.

If you’re looking for an electric option, this Star Patio Electric Patio Heater can be mounted to a wall or ceiling. It retails for $130 on Amazon; just keep in mind that it won’t ship until November.

So you can spend less time shivering and more time enjoying the great outdoors, we’ve rounded up a few space heaters still in stock to keep you warm outside all winter long.

Take a look:

1
Mr. Heater F232000 MH9BX Buddy
Amazon
This 4,000 to 9,000 BTU portable propane radiant heater warms spaces up to 225 square feet. It features auto shut-off and an easy-to-carry handle, making it perfect for camping trips, park outings or tiny backyards. Find it on sale for $73 (normally $99) on Amazon.
2
Star Patio Electric Patio Heater
Amazon
This 5,100 BTU electric heater warms spaces up to 15 square feet. It can be mounted to the wall and features an easy-to-reach on/off pull cord. Find it for $130 on Amazon.
3
Hampton Bay Stainless Steel Patio Heater
Amazon
This 48,000 BTU propane heater warms spaces up to 200 square feet. Find it for $229 on Amazon.
4
8" Matte Black Propane Fire Pit Table with Free Arctic Ice Glass
Walmart
This 41,000 BTU propane powered fire pit warms spaces with a real flame. Find it on sale for $150 (normally $200) at Walmart.
5
Star Patio Electric Outdoor Hanging Heater Lamp
Overstock
This hanging outdoor heater lamp has two power settings, an adjustable chain length and is easy to assemble. Get it on sale for $125 at Overstock.
6
Thermablaster
Amazon
This 15,000 BTU portable radiant propane heater warms spaces up to 10 square feet. It features an adjustable head to direct heat in your desired direction. Find it for $78 on Amazon.
7
Hiland Wall Mount Infrared Heat Lamp
Walmart
This electric heater warms spaces up to 15 square feet. Find it for $137 at Walmart.
8
Fire Sense Hammer Tone Bronze Patio Heater
Amazon
This 46,000 BTU propane heater warms spaces up to 1,600 square feet. Find it for $290 on Amazon.
9
Dyna-Glo HeatAround360 ELITE
Walmart
This 18,000 BTU propane heater warms spaces up to 450 square feet. It features a safety tip-over shutoff switch. Find it for $158 at Walmart.
10
Ignik 2-in-1 Heater-Stove
REI
This 5,000 to 10,000 BTU propane heater features an automatic tip-over shut-off switch. Find it for $140 at REI.
11
Hiland HLDSO1-WGTHG Pyramid Patio Propane Heater w/Wheels
Amazon
This 40,000 BTU propane heater warms spaces up to 10 square feet. Find it for $400 on Amazon.
12
Bonus: A rechargeable hand warmer, just in case
Amazon
For those times an outdoor heater either isn't cutting it or isn't practical, you'll want a rechargeable hand warmer you can reuse time and time again. Find it on sale for $25 on Amazon.
