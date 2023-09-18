The Fall-Ready Leggings That You’ll Wear All Season Long

Just because temperatures are dropping in some parts of the country doesn’t mean you need to make the switch to hard pants. You just need a pair of highly rated leggings that are both stylish and a super comfortable thing to throw on all fall.

Whether you’re enjoying apple cider donuts or taking your little one trick or treating, you’ll be glad to have a couple of pairs of new leggings this season, giving you a little extra warmth and compression while remaining comfortable.

To help you maximize your style and comfort this autumn, we rounded up the most beloved leggings on the web. Each pair is promises to be versatile, and can be worn to yoga class or hiking or dressed up and sported to your favorite fall activities.

Some have pockets, some have fleece on the inside and some are made to give your behind a little boost — even on a gloomy rainy day.