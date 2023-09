The Fall-Ready Leggings That You’ll Wear All Season Long

A pair of high-waisted leggings with intentional stitching

: 4.6 out of 5 stars at AmazonMade with a gusset crotch, tummy control and pockets on both sides, these active leggings will be your new favorite. They're super soft while still giving you full coverage and stretch and will keep you warm through the fall.: "I was skeptical about these leggings bc they were so inexpensive. They are extremely comfortable. I have a hard time finding leggings with pockets that I can use while running. These are great leggings for running outside in cooler weather. I think they would be great for yoga as well. They are not see thru. The material is a little thicker so they are too hot for indoor cycling and other indoor cardio activities for me. I am going to buy them in other colors." — kim