The Fall-Ready Leggings That You’ll Wear All Season Long

Whether you’re hiking, apple picking or taking the little ones trick or treating, we’ve got leggings for that.
Amazon
Just because temperatures are dropping in some parts of the country doesn’t mean you need to make the switch to hard pants. You just need a pair of highly rated leggings that are both stylish and a super comfortable thing to throw on all fall.

Whether you’re enjoying apple cider donuts or taking your little one trick or treating, you’ll be glad to have a couple of pairs of new leggings this season, giving you a little extra warmth and compression while remaining comfortable.

To help you maximize your style and comfort this autumn, we rounded up the most beloved leggings on the web. Each pair is promises to be versatile, and can be worn to yoga class or hiking or dressed up and sported to your favorite fall activities.

Some have pockets, some have fleece on the inside and some are made to give your behind a little boost — even on a gloomy rainy day.

1
American Eagle
A pair of high-waisted "Everything" leggings that have earned their name
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars at American Eagle

Called the "Everything" leggings, these babies will be your go-to for it all. Wear them to the gym, on the trail, while pumpkin picking or at a football game. They have tummy control and support to keep you in but still bend and move.

Promising American Eagle review: "I absolutely love these leggings! I bought them in 3 different colors. They fit amazingly and I have received so many compliments on them. The pockets fit my phone perfectly and the are so soft. My favorite go to leggings now!" — Kristen
$39.95 at American Eagle
2
Amazon
A pair of high-waisted leggings with intentional stitching
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars at Amazon

Made with a gusset crotch, tummy control and pockets on both sides, these active leggings will be your new favorite. They're super soft while still giving you full coverage and stretch and will keep you warm through the fall.

Promising Amazon review: "I was skeptical about these leggings bc they were so inexpensive. They are extremely comfortable. I have a hard time finding leggings with pockets that I can use while running. These are great leggings for running outside in cooler weather. I think they would be great for yoga as well. They are not see thru. The material is a little thicker so they are too hot for indoor cycling and other indoor cardio activities for me. I am going to buy them in other colors." — kim
$23.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A pair of high-waisted leggings with pockets
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars at Amazon

A V-contour seam on the back gives your tush a little lift in these supportive leggings. They have just enough structure to keep you feeling supported and all tucked in, while still being comfortable to stretch and move. They're a little thick to give you warmth without weighing you down.

Promising Amazon review: "These leggings are great quality. They are a thicker material that is great for cooler days. I am 5'5, 123 pds and I usually buy a small in leggings and decided to go to medium to have a looser fit and these actually fit perfect." — Becky Brooks
$25 at Amazon
4
Athleta
Athleta Stash tights
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars at Athleta

These cozy tights are made with a fleece-y Polartec fabric, making them ideal when temperatures really begin to drop. If you’re worried about overheating, however, know that the nylon-spandex fabrication promises to wick sweat away from your body. These leggings come with side and rear stash pockets and an adjustable internal drawstring for achieving a just-right fit. These are available in sizes XXS-3XL and are, according to the brand, “selling fast.”

Promising Athleta review: “This is my second pair of these. I wear them in the winter in Minnesota. They are very comfortable. I wear an extra small, I am 5 foot six and about 112 pounds.” — anonymous
$119 at Athelta
5
Amazon
A pair of Under Armour no-slip pocketed leggings
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars at Amazon

Under Armour makes superior first layers, so it's no surprise their leggings are perfect for cooler days. With a no-slip band, they stay where they're supposed to and lightweight fabric that's still giving you coverage and support.

Promising Amazon review: "I bought a medium Tall, and they fit great! The length is perfect, they are very flattering to my body and help keep me warmer on the cooler days. I would buy them again." — Trainer April
$20+ at Amazon
6
Everlane
A pair of lightweight compression and sweat-wicking leggings
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars at Everlane

Made from 58% recycled nylon, these Everlane leggings feature an extra-high waist, minimal seams and the perfect amount of compression. Dress them up with a blazer or wear them doing errands or to yoga.

Promising review: "I really like these. I got them in black and blue. I’ve only worn the black ones so far. But they‘re lightweight, opaque, and have just the right amount of control in the waistband. Super comfy. And the best part is that pet hair doesn’t stick to the fabric as much as it does with most leggings. So I can actually wear the black ones around my house without ending up looking like a lint roller. I think it’s because the fabric is more silky than buttery, if that makes sense." — mer5901
$48 at Everlane (originally $68)
7
Amazon
A super cozy pair of fleece-lined leggings
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars at Amazon

Stay cozy and snuggly all day long with these brush-fleece-lined stretch pants. You'll feel like you're wearing your pajamas all day, but it will look like you're headed to spin class or a fall hike.

Promising Amazon review: "Soft, silky, mega-stretchy and warm!!! These are so comfortable ... and warm for the cooler autumn temperatures. Thick enough for no pantie lines. I just ordered another pair!!!" — Elizabeth Dore
$29.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pair of high-waisted leggings that reviewers compare to Lululemon
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars at Amazon

A cost-friendly option for the Lululemon Align leggings, reviewers love the soft and buttery-smooth fabric of these bottoms. They're lightweight while still offering warmth and comfort and are ideal for working out, outdoor activities or just hanging around the house. They come in capri, full-length and full-length with pockets and in a wide selection of colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I like how the material is soft and light, I can wear them during warm days when the weather is cooler in the mornings. I have purchased 4 pairs of these so far! Tried others but ended up coming back to this brand." — Wasko
$9.44+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A pair of plus-size jersey leggings that are super soft
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars at Amazon

These plus-size jersey capri-cut leggings come in sizes 1X-5X and have flat seams to prevent chafing. They're supportive to wear during hikes or runs but comfy enough to throw on when lounging around.

Promising Amazon review: "Just what I was looking for. Very comfortable, soft and flexible. Great from spring to fall. And a reasonable price on top of that. I will buy again." — Carol Tee
$15.20+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
A pair of extra-high-waisted leggings made with an active-flex fabric
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars at Amazon

With a five-inch waistband and four-way stretch soft fabric, these leggings are comfy for lounging around the house and durable enough to wear on walks or while apple picking. They're great to layer under dresses and skirts or can be worn on their own with sweaters or long sleeves.

Promising review: "These are super warm and very comfortable. I get cold easily and never got cold while wearing them trick or treating." — Nikki Von
$13.99 at Amazon

