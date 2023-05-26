A good rug is a key piece of outdoor decor. It’s a humble item that does a lot of heavy lifting — both practically and aesthetically — and is a great addition to a backyard or patio space.
Outdoor rugs can bring a casual elegance to an often-overlooked part of the home. And these days, there are all sorts of sizes, shapes, colors and styles to choose from, which can make shopping for an outdoor rug an overwhelming task. Natalie Rebuck, an interior designer and architect at Re: Design Architects of Brooklyn and Long Island, New York, likes to choose a rug that not only complements the patio furniture, but the scenery as well.
“Neutral and solid colors are always a safe choice, as they’re very easy to coordinate with other furnishings and are classic enough to age well with shifting trends,” she told HuffPost.
Those whose style leans more traditional might enjoy a braided, fiber-style rug. But for those not afraid of some pizzazz, Rebuck likes to use an outdoor rug as an excuse to introduce some visual excitement into a space.
“Bold geometric patterns — as well as stripes — are very in right now and can add a touch of modernity to a patio area,” she said. However, she cautions against black and dark rugs, which can get really hot for bare feet and fade if they are in direct sunlight.
Aesthetics aside, Rebuck stated that the material is the most important thing to consider when purchasing an outdoor rug. “Think about the type of climate you live in and how much light the rug will be exposed to,” she cautioned. “If you’re furnishing a covered patio space, you can opt for a natural fiber like jute or sisal, but if your space is exposed to the elements, it’s best to go with something synthetic.”
Synthetic rugs will last much longer than one made of natural fibers and can withstand the harsh effects of rain, dirt and UV exposure. They’re more easily cleaned and can be rinsed off, swept or even power-washed for a deeper clean to remove dirt or mold buildup, especially at the end of the season.
Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of beautiful outdoor rugs based on both Rebuck’s selections and general recommendations, along with her must-have rug cleaning products. They cover a wide variety of aesthetics and price points. Pick one up and watch how it gives your entire backyard a quick and easy facelift.
Annie Selke Journey handwoven rug
Interior designer Natalie Rebuck recommended this sweet tweed-like rug. Available in eight sizes, it has the look of a natural fiber rug but is made of durable polypropylene fabric. It's easy to clean, won't slip around and comes in two colors. She noted that polypropylene is a "popular outdoor rug fabric made from a plastic," explaining "it’s an ultra-sturdy, soft, UV-resistant type of fabric."
Faro handwoven performance rug
This CB2-exclusive rug was designed by London-based Studio Anansi, and it's as sophisticated as it gets. It's reversible and features a refined contrasting pattern that highlights the intricate textile design. It's available in two colors and four sizes.
West Elm Poolside Geo rug
Available in three colors, this incredibly sophisticated and slightly retro geometric rug is the perfect way to add a pop of color to a garden space. Get it in four different sizes. This rug stood out to both Rebuck and me, which is a testament to its eye-catching appeal.
Robinson indoor/outdoor Rug
Available in five sizes, this cool striped rug is stylish and cool without pulling focus. It's at once natural and earthy and modern chic. This rug is also made of polypropylene, and Rebuck emphasized that "because of the way [polypropylene is] made, it dries very quickly and essentially repels any kind of dirt, dust, or liquid. It’s perfect for humid climates and areas that get a lot of foot traffic."
Article Arroyo rug
If you prioritize sustainability, then check out this lovely rug from Article with a subtle ombré pattern that is as understated as it is timeless. It's made from recycled plastic bottles, which Rebuck said is often the case with polypropylene rugs, making them a great eco-friendly choice.
Safavieh Courtyard Collection rug
As trusty as it is beautiful, Rebuck recommended this rug that can stand up to the elements and high-volume traffic. The non-shedding fabric is stain-, weather- and UV-resistant, making it a long-lasting, durable investment. It's available in six colors and 29 sizes.
Fab Habitat outdoor rug
Available in nine sizes and 20 color and pattern options, this is a versatile patio rug that is durable, waterproof, stain-resistant and long-lasting. It can easily be folded or rolled for simple storage or transportation and adds a ton of pizzazz to a space. No wonder Rebuck is into it.
Article Elko Geo indoor/outdoor rug
Add a subtle touch of style to your outdoor area with this easy handwoven rug from Article. It's neutral hues blend beautifully with all aesthetics and greenery, making it a solidly gorgeous Rebuck-approved option.
A brown and cream area rug from Etsy
Reviewers note that this natural beauty from Etsy shop TayseHomeDecor
is lightweight and durable. It has an elegant striped border, is stain and fade-resistant and would look great in any outdoor area. It's currently available in two sizes.
Ruggable outdoor Olena Charcoal Rug
Add a hint of midcentury modern style to your outdoor area with this bold, geometric rug from Ruggable. It's warm and inviting and features pops of cool colors. It's extra-durable, machine-washable and ideal for outdoor and high-traffic areas. It is available in five different sizes.
Wayfair
You can never have too much green in an outdoor space, and this striped rug will lend the entire area a breath of fresh air. It has a non-slip backing, is kid- and pet-friendly, won't shed and can stand up to the elements and spills. It's available in seven sizes.
AllModern Welty Raven rug
Add a stripe moment to your space with this earthy weather-, water- and stain-resistant rug. It's available in dive different sizes.
A three-pack of 30 Seconds Mold and Mildew Stain Remover
This is Rebuck's go-to cleaner for her outdoor rugs. "I like to power-wash the rug and get any mold and dirt off the rug," she said. This cleaner comes in a three-pack is especially adept at cleaning stains caused by algae, mold, mildew and moss and is safe for any greenery in the surrounding area.
Scotchgard Heavy Duty Water Shield
Rebuck sprays her rugs with this water shield at the beginning of each season to protect them from the elements. It's safe to use on polyester, nylon, polypropylene, cotton, leather, suede and more on items like patio furniture, rugs, umbrellas, outerwear and beyond. Try one on its own or in packs of two, four and six.