These Are The Outdoor Toys From Walmart That Reviewers Adore

From bounce houses to water slides, your backyard is about to become the neighborhood hotspot.

Double lane <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FH2OGO-18-Double-Lane-Water-Slide%2F47715455&subId1=6438b855e4b0ac40918a8848" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="water slide" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6438b855e4b0ac40918a8848" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FH2OGO-18-Double-Lane-Water-Slide%2F47715455&subId1=6438b855e4b0ac40918a8848" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">water slide</a> from Walmart
Walmart
Double lane water slide from Walmart

The only thing standing between you and a peaceful living room is something to occupy your kids while they’re playing outside. The more fun outdoor toys at your children’s disposal, the longer they’ll want to run around in the sunshine and not in your home office.

No matter what your budget is or how much room you have, Walmart has no shortage of outdoor toys to consider. Rounded up here are some of the ones that have gotten the highest marks from parents (and their kids).

1
Walmart
KidKraft outdoor swing set
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

If you have a sizable backyard and room in your budget to spend a few hundred bucks, a swing set will make your kid’s backyard dreams come true. Besides swings, this one comes with a slide, chalkboard and a mini climbing wall.

Promising review: “Sooooooooooo awesome!!!! We were literally going to buy one of those pre built swing sets from a place down the street from our house for $2000!!!!! We saw this one and thought for the price we would give it a shot. WE ARE SO HAPPY WE DID!!! it's literally freaking awesome for the price! Took us all day to put together though because it's just a lot of steps but the directions are easy to follow straight forward. My kids beg to go outside now to be on this swing set all day, which is exactly what I wanted. Outside away from the tablets and tv. Sturdy, solid, and fun!” — Dee
$299 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Crabbie sandbox
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars


It’s amazing how entertained young kids are by sand a few sandbox toys. Almost every single one of the 522 people who have purchased and rated this sandbox gave it a perfect five star rating. One review from a customer named Ashley reads, “Worth every penny spent! My 2 year old spends hours playing in this sandbox. It’s the perfect size for two or even three kids, depending on their ages.” Bonus: It’s currently on sale.

Promising review: “Bought this for my 2 daughters (1yr & 2yrs old) the reviews were the best ones I had found. we live in the country and I wanted something to keep animals out of. We bought 3 bags of 50lb play sand for it and it filled it up enough for our 2. this sandbox has given them hours of play time outside and the 2 small areas for them to sit on the side are a nice extra as our 1yr old doesn't like sitting in the sand and cries. The rain didn't really get in the box either we had a small amount get inside but it was a really bad rain storm I was very surprised as light as the top is that the wind did not blow it off.” — MrsJackson
$81.80 at Walmart (originally $122)
3
Walmart
Nerf gun with foam balls
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Yes, kids are still loving Nerf guns. This one is high-powered and shoots the balls out super fast, but they’re made of foam so they won’t hurt. No tears on your watch!

Promising review: “I LOVE this blaster! It can be used by anyone: the smile on my 8yr old's face was priceless - and adults RUN when they hear it spin up! It's even better if you get an extended hopper for it (like from Out of Darts or another shop). The cleanup is worth it for the fun of annihilating your opposition!” — Congo
$75 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Dino showers water table
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Have a dinosaur lover on your hands? They’ll flip for this mini dinosaur water park. Made for toddlers, the table has so many fun features for them to discover — including water walls and a rain shower effect.

Promising review: “Kids can play with this table inside the house or outside. Both my two kids love playing with it. Rain shower effect is really cool and it feels very real. and all the accessories are very useful. Great gift for the kids.” — Radee
$69 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Tree swing
Ratings: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Your little one will be living the sweet life gently rocking on this swing under a shady tree. Customers who left reviews like that it’s easy to assemble and that there's room for two to three kiddos on it.

Promising review: “I bought this a few weeks ago, it shipped promptly. It was exactly as described and pictured. We hung it up on our metal swing set. My girls are 4 and 2 and they fit comfortably together with room to spare. They absolutely love it. I love that they can get on it by themselves and not need help. Totally worth it, way better than a regular swing for toddlers.” — AiLoke
$35 at Walmart (originally $78)
6
Walmart
Jumbo Connect 4
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars

This is one outdoor toy that the whole family can enjoy. It’s the classic Connect 4 game on steroids. One customer, JoAnn, left a review saying, “This is a great addition for family gathering fun and games. Everyone enjoys playing, from grown-ups to grandchildren.”

Promising review: “My son often times has many of the neighborhood kids at our house playing. We have the pool and the trampoline and wanted something a little different--this hit the spot! Everyone has a blast with it! Both children as well as adults! Its so easy to put together too! Very well built and good quality.” — Brittany
$159.99 at Walmart (originally $236)
7
Walmart
Adjustable basketball hoop
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars


An adjustable basketball hoop is a classic outdoor toy and this one is currently on sale for $56, down from $65. Made for kids ages three to six, customers who left reviews like that it’s durable enough to last a long time.

Promising review: “I bought this for my 4 year old grandaughter for her birthday.She loves it! And it adjust so the older kids can play too. Its heavy duty but easy to move.Its also super easy to adjust from one size to another. We are very happy and its well worth the price.” — vicki
$56 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Bubble leaf blower
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars


What’s cooler than a bubble wand? A toy that creates lots of bubbles to chase. “When we got this, [my kids] were entranced!” one customer reviewer with the username MissyB84 says. “This pushes out a ton of bubbles.”

Promising review: “This was an amazing gift. I bought it for my 18 month grandson but my 11 year old grandson was thrilled. My 6 year old grandaughter was thrilled. I was thrilled! My son in law set it up in the kitchen even though the bubbles were going to be all in the kitchen rug. They played and screamed and ran through the bubbles. I will be buying this for more families!” — Stephanie
$14.97 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Double lane water slide
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars


The thrill of sliding across the yard in your swimsuit is still something kids love, just like you likely did when you were a kid. This water slide has room for two to slide at once for double the fun.

Promising review: “My boys love this waterside. It is well made and easy to set up. The instructions are easy to follow, just lay the slide out, stake at the bottom end corners with provided stakes, hook up the water hose and wait until it's completely full. That simple. Another review said you need an air pump, but there's no where to put air, just water. The blue side has small water "spouts" that sprinkle out along the entire side which helps keep the slide wet and the end has a small splash zone with water "spouts" to help them from sliding completely off the slide once they reach the end. Also came with a patch in case it rips. It's cheap and my kids love it. Very happy with my purchase.” — Nic
$13.28 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Dump truck
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars


Kids can use this dump truck to scoop up sand, rocks, sticks and other things found right in your yard. "We bought this for our son after seeing it at our daughter's preschool! Both our kids love it," reads a review from customer NBZ2121. "It's very sturdy and they love taking turns sitting in it and pushing each other around as well as just pushing it. Definitely a great toy!"

Promising review: “What an amazing Tonka truck! It reminds me of the quality that was standard with Tonka toys in the 1970s….My grandson jumped up and down when he opened his gift and discovered this large heavy truck!” — Paula
$30.49 at Walmart
