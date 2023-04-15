Walmart Double lane water slide from Walmart

The only thing standing between you and a peaceful living room is something to occupy your kids while they’re playing outside. The more fun outdoor toys at your children’s disposal, the longer they’ll want to run around in the sunshine and not in your home office.

No matter what your budget is or how much room you have, Walmart has no shortage of outdoor toys to consider. Rounded up here are some of the ones that have gotten the highest marks from parents (and their kids).

