Crabbie sandbox

4.8 out of 5 starsIt’s amazing how entertained young kids are by sand a few sandbox toys. Almost every single one of the 522 people who have purchased and rated this sandbox gave it a perfect five star rating. One review from a customer named Ashley reads, “Worth every penny spent! My 2 year old spends hours playing in this sandbox. It’s the perfect size for two or even three kids, depending on their ages.” Bonus: It’s currently on sale.“Bought this for my 2 daughters (1yr & 2yrs old) the reviews were the best ones I had found. we live in the country and I wanted something to keep animals out of. We bought 3 bags of 50lb play sand for it and it filled it up enough for our 2. this sandbox has given them hours of play time outside and the 2 small areas for them to sit on the side are a nice extra as our 1yr old doesn't like sitting in the sand and cries. The rain didn't really get in the box either we had a small amount get inside but it was a really bad rain storm I was very surprised as light as the top is that the wind did not blow it off.” — MrsJackson