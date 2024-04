These Are The Strongest OTC Retinols That You Can Get Without An Rx

A313 cream (0.12% retinol)

If you're a fan of French pharmacy beauty, then there's a good chance you've heard of this cult-favorite cream. According to the brand , it uses .12% retinol that penetrates the skin and targets common signs of aging. Many reviewers recommend starting with a very small, pea-sized amount and made note of the cream's thick, greasy finish — it's definitely not for everyone, but those who love it are absolutely devoted to this French ointment. It can be challenging to find it stateside, so make sure you're purchasing from a reputable seller with good reviews. Amazon reviewer Jessica said she "ordered this after hearing about it from an aesthetician. It has a vaseline-type texture when it goes on. So a little goes a long way. You can definitely feel it tingling after you put it on. It works, but I personally cannot use it more than 2-3 times per week or my skin gets irritated. When I use it regularly, my hyperpigmentation is much better and so are my fine lines and wrinkles. It is definitely worth a try, but if you have sensitive skin, I recommend you start with a small amount and only once or twice a week at most!"