These Are The Strongest OTC Retinols That You Can Get Without An Rx

Skin care devotees like myself are always looking for ways to up our beauty game — whether it be by investing in pricey devices, treating ourselves to luxurious treatments or scouring the internet for the latest and greatest skin care products. And luckily for us, we are living in a golden age of skin care. There is a lot of research going into finding out which active ingredients are most effective, from antioxidants to vitamin C to AHAs like mandelic acid and, of course, to the power and efficacy of retinol.

This holy grail ingredient is one of the most potent anti-aging ingredients available over the counter. In previous HuffPost reporting, Dr. Y. Claire Chang, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology explained that “Retinol creams can help increase epidermal thickening, promote collagen synthesis and decrease collagen breakdown in photo-aged skin. ... By doing so, retinols can help prevent and soften wrinkles, smooth uneven skin texture and improve skin complexion.”

For those of us who want the best, strongest and most effective ingredients, retinol is an absolute must. And while you can go to a dermatologist and get a prescription-strength retinol like tretinoin, it’s not for everyone. It may be too strong for sensitive skin types or simply cost-prohibitive.

Getting a handle on the different kinds of retinoids and the percentage strengths can be a bit confusing. In general, the maximum percentage you can get of an over-the-counter retinal (the fastest-acting retinoid) is .1%, with very few exceptions that claim to offer .2% retinol, like Medik8 Crystal Retinal 20 (which used to be available for purchase at dermatologists’ offices but can now be purchased over the counter). The minimum strength you can get from a dermatologist is usually .025% tretinoin, which is a significantly stronger version of retinol than what is available OTC.

Whatever you choose, just make sure you slowly work your way up to higher strengths to avoid irritating your skin and don’t forget to load up on moisturizer and sunscreen.

So if you want the strongest, most effective retinol for your skin just shy of a prescription, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve rounded up the 10 strongest over-the-counter retinoids you can get without a prescription, including retinol, retinal, retinaldehyde and adapalene. They’re the best of the best, vetted by HuffPost editors, reviewers and dermatologists.

