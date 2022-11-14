Affordable Versions Of Sophie Turner's Cool Oversized Blazer

Starting at $79, these chic blazers are available at some of our favorite retailers like Nordstrom, Madewell, Revolve and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Sophie Turner in the <a href="https://us.louisvuitton.com/eng-us/products/oversized-masculine-micro-check-blazer-nvprod3800124v/1AAL3E" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Louis Vuitton oversized masculine micro-check blazer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636c023ce4b08163046f9980" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://us.louisvuitton.com/eng-us/products/oversized-masculine-micro-check-blazer-nvprod3800124v/1AAL3E" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Louis Vuitton oversized masculine micro-check blazer</a> at Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images
Sophie Turner in the Louis Vuitton oversized masculine micro-check blazer at Paris Fashion Week

The days of blazers being stuffy work attire are long gone. Depending on the cut, the fabric and the styling, blazers can be downright chic. They’re incredibly versatile; throw one over a tee shirt and jeans to jazz up a more casual vibe or pair one with a sexy slip dress and combat boots for date night. The style options are endless. Whether you prefer a boxy cut, slim fit or classic shape, there’s a blazer out there for you. But after spotting actor Sophie Turner in an oversized blazer during Paris Fashion Week, we’re coveting her effortlessly cool oversized silhouette.

Turner was seen wearing an incredible Louis Vuitton blazer while at the iconic fashion house’s spring show in October, and we haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. It captures her effervescent and young yet polished aesthetic, and is doing the work to cement her as a veritable fashion icon. This menswear-inspired blazer has been living in our heads rent-free, and the only solution to this obsession is to replicate this devastatingly stylish look. It is an easy way to add downtown cool and elevate even the simplest of ensembles. The only problem? Turner’s LV blazer comes in at a gasp-inducing $5,250, making it prohibitively expensive for well, pretty much everyone we know.

But not all is lost if you want to cop Turner’s style. We’ve found nine affordable alternatives to her stylish Louis Vuitton stunner, because everyone should be able to put their own spin on this timeless, yet incredibly modern and sophisticated, look. This fabulous style is available at stores like Nordstrom and Madewell, with the most affordable option retailing under $80.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Madewell
Madewell oversized Dorset blazer
This bestselling Madewell blazer is as cozy as it is stylish. The oversized silhouette gives it a subtle retro feel, with slouchy drop sleeves and two welt pockets. It's made with recycled Italian wool, giving it a fair amount of heft and longevity and comes in a dashing dark green hue that goes with just about everything. “The fit is oversized, I ordered my true size small and it fits me just like the model,” wrote reviewer Ana212. It's available in standard and plus sizes, from XXS to 4X.
$164.50 at Madewell (originally $198)
2
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch wool-blend blazer coat
Did you hear that Abercrombie & Fitch is good now? And this blazer is proof positive of the brand's triumphant return. It's a classic single-breasted blazer with just enough slouch to give the wool-blend fabric that ultra-cool silhouette. It's available in petite, standard and tall sizing, from XXS to XXL. “I am 5’8, 144 [pounds], usually a size 6/8, with a 37” bust and a 28” waist,” explained reviewer Lo. “I ordered in a small and medium and the small was too tight especially in my hips. The M fits but it’s def a little big.” Head over to Abercrombie quickly if you're interested in this one; stock is limited in select sizes.
$200 at Abercrombie & Fitch
3
Anine Bing
Anine Bing Kaia blazer
I admit this Anine Bing jacket doesn't exactly fall under the "affordable" category, but hey, it's dramatically cheaper than the Louis Vuitton! It features a timeless houndstooth pattern on wildly luxurious and soft Italian brushed wool fabric. The tailored details like a notched collar, double-breasted silhouette and welt pockets give it structure, while the oversized wide shoulders lend an air of fashion girl cool. “This is an oversize jacket,” wrote Lynn G. “If you are looking for a trim fit this is not your style. Very BOYFRIEND!” If houndstooth isn't your vibe, you can also try it out in a camel check or all black color in sizes XXS to XL.
$500 at Anine Bing
4
H&M
H&M plus-size oversized blazer
This lined oversized blazer is made from a blend of viscose and recycled polyester, and provides the look of a classically tailored suit jacket in a very affordable package thanks to a simple two-button fastening, notched lapels and welt front pockets. “It’s oversized, but I didn’t want the oversize look so I debated on what size to get,” noted an anonymous reviewer. “Normally for jackets I go for a 3x or even 4x but given that was oversized. I went with the 2x and it’s perfect.” It’s available in sizes L-4XL.
$49.99 at H&M
5
Revolve
Norma Kamali oversized double breasted jacket
Treat yourself to a little Norma Kamali before the holiday season — this classic brand never disappoints. It's perfect for someone searching for something a bit lighter, with original details like an unexpected detachable waist belt. While there are no reviews regarding the fit, it has padded shoulders that contribute to the oversized silhouette and an utterly cool vibe. It's available in sizes XS to XL.
$320 at Revolve
6
Nordstrom
Topshop oversized double breasted blazer
Channel the '80s with this retro Topshop blazer. The buttery camel hue adds a pop of brightness to this menswear-inspired blazer. Rock the easy oversized fit everywhere from work to a night out. “I’m 5 [foot] with a 38DD bra size. I ordered a size 8 and it [fit] so nicely,” wrote reviewer Fashionable&frugal. It's available in sizes 2 to 12.
$96.80 at Nordstrom (originally $121)
7
Something Navy
Something Navy oversized plaid blazer
While technically described as being oversized, this Something Navy blazer is definitely more on the tailored side than the other options on this list, making it perfect for anyone who's a bit nervous about jumping into a more baggy, full-on look. It's made with sustainable Italian brushed wool fabric, is deliciously warm and has a loose cut. While there are no reviews that specify fit, based on the slim silhouette, we'd suggest sizing up if you want a baggier silhouette. It's available in sizes XXS to XXL.
$295 at Something Navy
8
Nordstrom
Vince oversize knit sweater-blazer
Available in both light grey or black, this cozy comfy blazer from Vince is the perfect hybrid of a warm sweater and chic blazer. It has a boxy, oversized silhouette that works perfectly with the lush texture of the knit fabric. “I'm 5'8" and about 140 [pounds],” explained reviewer Fuzzi. “I got the small and it fits me perfectly — not super oversized, but not super tailored either.” Get it in sizes S to XL.
$297 at Nordstrom (originally $495)
9
Nordstrom
Topshop knit blazer
Available in black and grey in sizes 2 to 8, this oversized jacket is made with soft, cozy knit fabric that is versatile and pliable. It has a marbled button, lapels and padded drop shoulders that give it a menswear feel. Of the fit, reviewer gleigh0521 wrote: “I am 5'6" and 120 [pounds] and got the 2 and it has an oversized look, but that is what I wanted.”
$84 at Nordstrom
10
Nordstrom
Open Edit relaxed blazer
Keep things simple with this black herringbone blazer from Open Edit. Notched lapels give it a classic tailored structure while the oversized fit and textured fabric makes it a bit more casual than an everyday office blazer. Get it in sizes XXS to XL.
$79 at Nordstrom
