Target Has Affordable Packing Cubes For Every Type Of Traveler

Be the organized jet-setter you’ve always wanted to be with these space-saving packing cubes.

Packing cubes from <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64838f90e4b025003edd86e6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fatlantic-2-pk-large-washable-packing-cubes%2F-%2FA-89164815" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Atlantic Luggage" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64838f90e4b025003edd86e6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64838f90e4b025003edd86e6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fatlantic-2-pk-large-washable-packing-cubes%2F-%2FA-89164815" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Atlantic Luggage</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64838f90e4b025003edd86e6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Foutdoor-products-expandable-travel-cubes%2F-%2FA-81619973%3Fpreselect%3D81504662" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Outdoor Products" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64838f90e4b025003edd86e6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64838f90e4b025003edd86e6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Foutdoor-products-expandable-travel-cubes%2F-%2FA-81619973%3Fpreselect%3D81504662" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Outdoor Products</a>
Target
There are the people who spend days packing their outfits and toiletries before heading on vacation and those that throw in all their clothes last minute, hoping for the best.

Whichever type of person you consider yourself, packing cubes can make packing more streamlined and less cluttered. Each cube can be used for a specific item, whether it be swimsuits, shoes, toiletries or workout clothes, helping you to save space and be more organized.

Right now, Target has tons of cute and practical packing cubes that you’ll want to make your next getaway that much easier. Shop our top picks below.

1
Target
Open Story 7-piece packing cube set
With six various-sized packing cubes and one shoe bag, this set from Open Story is a great option for those new to organization their luggage. While you can go for the sleek, always-fashionable black seen above, this collection also comes in an adorable baby blue.
$49.99 at Target
2
Target
Atlantic Luggage 2-pack of large washable packing cubes
If you're just embarking on your organized-packing journey, these large machine-washable packing cubes from Atlantic Luggage are a another great option. The large size fits into the top or bottom half of one side of your suitcase, so while you'll be more organized it's not too much to manage. The cubes that come in coral orange or ocean blue would be a great way to sort your clean and dirty clothes.
$29.99 at Target
3
Target
Itzy Ritzy “Pack Like A Boss” cubes
With over 400 reviews, these packing cubes from Itzy Ritzy have a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. Offered in three stylish colors that fit neatly into you backpack or luggage, we bet you'll love them too. View what's inside through the mesh top while easily accessing your items with the dual zippers.
$34.99 at Target
4
Target
Open Story 3-pack packing cube set
The three sizes that come in this packing set from Open Story have all your bases covered when it comes to organizing your essentials.
$29.99 at Target
5
Target
Crckt 3-piece packing cube set
Stand out with these pastel rainbow ombre packing cubes from Crckt. If purple and yellow aren't your jam, they also have a bold blue camo print. When you're not using these packing cubes, you can nestle them inside one another for easy storage.
$29.99 at Target
6
Target
Outdoor Products Expandable Travel Cubes
Great for your next getaway when you have a lot to pack, these travel cubes from Outdoor Products are expandable while also fitting into one another once you're done with them. They're lightweight so they won't bog down your already heavy suitcase or backpack. Grab them in either these mixed green and brown shades or a tonal blue pattern.
$34.99 at Target
7
Target
Baggallini medium compression packing cube
Have the most efficient packing yet. Clear panels allow you to see your clothing while mesh allows them to breath with this compression packing cube. Zip it up to a small size when it's empty, or unzip it so it can expand to fit your entire vacation wardrobe.
$17.95 at Target
8
Target
Open Story medium packing cube and pouch set
Those who travel light may just need one single packing cube. This medium-sized packing cube is just the right size and comes with a clear pouch to safely keep your liquids and lotions. Plus, it comes in a cute baby blue.
$8.99 at Target
9
Target
Open Story 4-piece packing cube set
Score these packing cubes in a lovely lilac that you'll want to use again and again. The four-piece set includes three various sized packing cubes and one shoe bag. Made from recycled material, these packing cubes also use mesh to allow your clothes to breathe while giving you a view inside.
$29.99 at Target
10
Target
Vera Bradley compression packing cube set
It's no surprise that Vera Bradley has wildly cute packing cubes. These colorful cubes come in a three pack and are lightweight, water-repellant and durable. You can get them in either island floral or enchanted mandala blue.
$60 at Target
