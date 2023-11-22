My Holy Grail Comfortable Pajamas Are On Sale Today

“These pajamas are SO SOFT. I cannot believe how much I love them. If you’re sensitive about itchy clothes, these are for you. They run true to size, maybe a tad big - you will not regret these pajamas.” — Kim M

“We have been wearing these pajamas for years, and love the quality and comfort. Cotton is a must for our family-So cozy for sleeping or lounging! Wash&dry beautifully. Would (have) recommended to others.” — Michelle R

“Love my Adult Unisex Long John pajama Pant! They fit great, are soft, cozy, and I love that they have nice cuffs at the bottom so they don’t ride up my legs during the night when I’m sleeping. A very nicely made, good quality pajama pant...something we don’t find very often these days.” — Sharon R

“I pretty much live in my Hannas since the pandemic. They are comfy and cozy. So much so that my boyfriend had me buy him a pair to try. He is totally sold and I had to buy him a second pair.” — Moira M

“I absolutely love the Hanna Andersson pajamas in all colors. I wish they had more adult unisex options to choose from! I’ve been wearing Hannas my entire life and got this pair for my first week of college. They are incredibly soft (as always), and have a muted grey/white color scheme that is neutral enough to feel comfortable in when I am going down the hall to the bathroom.” — Mindy P