10 Of The Best Panini Presses For Tasty Sandwiches Every Time

Popular items from the list include:
A popular Hamilton Beach panini press that’s designed with a floating lid to ensure every sandwich gets pressed nice and evenly.
A tiny panini press that’ll come in clutch if you’re on the go or working with a small space but still need something that’ll heat up quickly.
A compact George Foreman 2-serving panini press if you’re on the hunt for something that won’t take up a ton of space but will still knock it out of the park.
A popular Hamilton Beach panini press
It's designed with a floating lid to ensure every sandwich gets pressed nice and evenly. Plus, if you're a fan of open-face subs, the top lid locks so it'll grill the bread without smashing all that tasty goodness on top. Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"This panini press offers a sleek design that presses your sandwich in minutes. Whether you make a gourmet sandwich or just a classic ham and cheese, this product will get the job done. It comes with a lock and tightening ability to lock the handle to keep it in place while making the sandwich if desired. This panini press is small enough you can carry it around easily and store it comfortably in a cabinet or a pantry shelf. It requires little to no prep time and clean up time since it has a nonstick surface.
For the quality of this product, the price is a fantastic deal. I genuinely recommend the Hamilton Beach 25460A Panini Press Gourmet Sandwich Maker to anyone who is interested to spice up their sandwich-making skills. This easy-to-use device works great and is simple to clean and store." — The Count
A tiny panini press
It will come in clutch if you're on the go or working with a small space but still need something that'll heat up quickly. Available in six colors.
Promising review:
"Awesome tiny little gadget. Perfect for keto lifestyle. Takes no space from counter and is extremely functional. Cooked keto waffles with cheese, egg and coconut flour in three minutes. I fried a perfect egg in about a minute. Small sausage log grilled from frozen in about seven minutes. I will bring this with me to hotels while traveling. I would give 10 stars if I could!" — User
A highly rated Cuisinart 5-in-1 griddler
Not only is this little number a panini press, but it's also a contact grill, full grill, full griddle, and
half grill/half griddle. No need to head outside to fire up the grill on the deck!
Promising review:
"Two months in, used about 20 times, and I LOVE IT! STILL SUPER CLEAN! It will truly bring your cooking to another level with some imagination! It is absolutely one the best products I have ever purchased.
From grilled NY strip steaks to lamb, duck breast, Cornish hens, cheeseburgers, hotdogs, grilled veggies, chicken wings, breakfast, hands down, this is the best indoor grill/griddle/ panini/broiler without gas. You won’t regret it." — Matt
A compact George Foreman two-serving panini press
It won't take up a ton of space but will still knock it out of the park with your delectable Caprese paninis.
Promising review:
"I didn’t need/want a big bulky appliance. I was dead-set on getting this classic, no-nonsense size – I love it! It fits my lifestyle perfectly! Burgers, chicken, steak tips, ribeyes in minutes – cooked perfectly and it cleans and stores in a snap!" — Tricia
A stainless-steel Breville Duo nonstick panini press
It comes complete with a ribbed top and smooth bottom plate so you'll have the luxury of opting for one-sided grill marks if that's what your heart desires.
Promising review:
"Great little device. It warms up quickly and prepares paninis in no time. It's powerful enough to make a panini out of frozen bread without thawing.
It's very easy to clean the cooking plates with a wet napkin or a sponge. Love it. It takes up little space and can be conveniently stored in a kitchen cabinet. I own a coffee maker
from Breville and they again didn't disappoint!" — Ivo Dimitrov
A Chefman grill
It's capable of taking on the roles of a panini press, contact grill or a 180-degree grill all in one – so if you're not pressing something, you can fold down the top press and essentially get double the grilling space! Available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"I spent nearly two hours looking at all different models and ended up choosing this one. I've been incredibly happy with this! It wipes down easily between uses and there's nowhere for any liquid or drippings to seep into the machine under the plates. It completely heats up the sandwich no matter how thick without burning/charring the bread.
I absolutely LOVE paninis now and make them a few times a week. I'm gluten free and this has made the gluten-free bread so much more enjoyable to eat. Everyone I've made paninis for has loved them. I'd highly recommend this model!" — Jennifer Fugo
A nonstick Brentwood panini press
This budget-friendly kitchen buddy will have your sandwiches warm and pressed within minutes without sacrificing quality.
Promising review:
"I love this! This is what I was looking for forever. Something small, cheap, and for just the two of us. It works perfectly. I cook one sandwich at a time. It cooks quickly and you just plug it in, it heats up fast, and unplug it to turn it off. Super easy to clean. We use it probably every other day. It was cheap and does the job!" — Mary
A sleek George Foreman panini press
It's designed with a removable plate and is big enough to bless your taste buds with four perfectly melted grilled cheese sandwiches at a time. Available in two colors.
Promising review:
"We really like this little grill. We use it for panini-style sandwiches. It holds two full-sized sandwiches. We also use it for chops and chicken breasts. It's very easy to clean because it has the removable plates." — Marva K. Livengood
An easy-to-use Yedi "Total Package" 6-in-1 digital press
It's destined to be your go-to contact grill, waffle maker, panini press, full grill, full griddle, and half grill/half griddle for every meal. As an added perk, it comes with two egg rings and a pair of tongs! Sunny side-up egg and cheese panini, anyone?
Promising review:
"We have never owned a waffle or panini maker, so I did some research of different types and brands and finally decided to try this Yedi Total Package. I liked the fact that it came with different types of grill plates that were easily interchangeable and allowed for cooking/grilling on a flat surface, with ridges, and waffles.
I also thought the lay flat feature was key to have in order to cook on two surfaces at times, such as for pancakes. The price was also very reasonable compared to other brands and types of grill machines, and the extras such as the egg rings and tongs just made it even more attractive. The Yedi also had a very professional look and the silver/black would fit great with all of my other counter appliances. Learning how to use it was a breeze, as is cleanup of the plates. The grill pre-heats very quickly and maintains a steady temperature throughout cooking
. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase and am looking forward to using this for all types of cooking needs." — Taly
Or a space-saving Nopro mini cast-iron panini pan and press duo
It won't require you to free up any extra counter space. Just clean 'em and put them back in the cabinet when you're done!
Promising review:
"Everybody should have this at home. My panini came out so good. The pita had the perfect crisp and crust. It put flavor in my sandwiches. Where has this been all my life? This is small so it’s perfect for one. Heats up fast." — AnythingCathleen