10 Of The Best Panini Presses For Tasty Sandwiches Every Time

An easy-to-use Yedi "Total Package" 6-in-1 digital press

It's destined to be your go-to contact grill, waffle maker, panini press, full grill, full griddle, and half grill/half griddle for every meal. As an added perk, it comes with two egg rings and a pair of tongs! Sunny side-up egg and cheese panini, anyone?"We have never owned a waffle or panini maker, so I did some research of different types and brands and finally decided to try this Yedi Total Package.I also thought the lay flat feature was key to have in order to cook on two surfaces at times, such as for pancakes. The price was also very reasonable compared to other brands and types of grill machines, and the extras such as the egg rings and tongs just made it even more attractive. The Yedi also had a very professional look and the silver/black would fit great with all of my other counter appliances.. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase and am looking forward to using this for all types of cooking needs." — Taly