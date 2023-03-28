Amazon

A professional-grade micro-cut shredder

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars



This professional-grade machine shreds documents in high-security micro-cuts, the smallest type of shred available. It has a 12-sheet capacity as well as the ability to destroy DVDs, credit cards and even paper clips that you forget to remove. You have the option to continually run the machine for up to an hour, and can easily clear up paper jams using the auto-reverse feature. The base, which comes on rolling casters, can hold up to 300 sheets worth of shreds and pulls out like a drawer when it's time to be emptied.