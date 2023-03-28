ShoppingAmazonTaxes office

Amazon's Best Paper Shredders Are Here Just In Time For Tax Season

Perfect for your home, desk or office, these shredders can help you dispose of sensitive documents safely.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-8-Sheet-Cross-Cut-Credit-Shredder/dp/B00YFTHJ9C?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=641d4231e4b0cfde25ca6c6e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Amazon Basics 8-sheet shredder" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641d4231e4b0cfde25ca6c6e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-8-Sheet-Cross-Cut-Credit-Shredder/dp/B00YFTHJ9C?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=641d4231e4b0cfde25ca6c6e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Amazon Basics 8-sheet shredder</a>, an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fellowes-Powershred-Proof-Cross-Cut-Shredder/dp/B000YGO7HW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=641d4231e4b0cfde25ca6c6e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="18-sheet capacity shredder" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641d4231e4b0cfde25ca6c6e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fellowes-Powershred-Proof-Cross-Cut-Shredder/dp/B000YGO7HW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=641d4231e4b0cfde25ca6c6e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">18-sheet capacity shredder</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Aurora-AU1210MA-Professional-Micro-Cut-Continuous/dp/B07CX4DZ4Z?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=641d4231e4b0cfde25ca6c6e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="professional-grade micro-cut shredder" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641d4231e4b0cfde25ca6c6e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Aurora-AU1210MA-Professional-Micro-Cut-Continuous/dp/B07CX4DZ4Z?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=641d4231e4b0cfde25ca6c6e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">professional-grade micro-cut shredder</a>.
Amazon
An Amazon Basics 8-sheet shredder, an 18-sheet capacity shredder and a professional-grade micro-cut shredder.

If there’s one thing I never thought I would need as an adult, it’s a paper shredder. Prior to investing in one, visions of identity theft or credit card fraud would dance in my mind every time I would dispose of sensitive documents and pieces of mail in the trash or recycling bin.

Now that this year’s tax season is in full swing, you too can enjoy the peace of mind that a paper shredder can provide. We’ve rounded up Amazon’s best-rated options ― convenient, and for the most part, compact machines that can mechanically shred all your important information beyond recognition so it can be recycled properly and safely.

Just ahead, find everything from commercial-grade shredders that tackle 18 pages at a time to compact shredders that sit neatly on your desk.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A professional-grade micro-cut shredder
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

This professional-grade machine shreds documents in high-security micro-cuts, the smallest type of shred available. It has a 12-sheet capacity as well as the ability to destroy DVDs, credit cards and even paper clips that you forget to remove. You have the option to continually run the machine for up to an hour, and can easily clear up paper jams using the auto-reverse feature. The base, which comes on rolling casters, can hold up to 300 sheets worth of shreds and pulls out like a drawer when it's time to be emptied.
$110 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A compact shredder with pullout basket
Ratings: 4.8 out of 5 stars

This compact shredder is capable of micro-cutting 12 sheets of paper at a time, along with credit cards, DVDs, small paper clips and staples. It's small enough to fit on a desktop or end table, yet the pullout receptacle has a 1.8-gallon capacity for less frequent and more convenient emptying. It also promises nearly quiet operation.
$124.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An over-wastebasket shredder attachment
Ratings: 4.6 out of 5 stars

If you'd rather shred your documents directly into your recycling bin, this attachment can be a good option. It features an extendable arm so it can fit securely over most wastebaskets and a manual reverse setting for clearing paper jams. It's capable of shredding eight sheets of paper at a time and can also handle credit cards and DVDs.
$38.66 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A compact crosscut shredder
Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The most compact option on this list is this 1.32-gallon desktop shredder that destroys up to four documents at a time using the crosscut method, which cuts paper into smaller pieces compared to traditional strip-shredding. It can shred credit cards too, and the handle makes it easy to lift away the shredding component to empty the receptacle.
$30.69 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An 18-sheet shredder
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

The Fellowes 9-gallon-capacity Powershred claims to be jam-proof due to an integrated mechanism that automatically detects and powers through a difficult job rather than trying to reverse the operation. The machine, which crosscuts up to 18 pages, can be continuously run for 30 minutes at a time and is compatible with DVDs, credit cards, junk mail, staples and paper clips. You also don't have to worry about little ones or animals getting hurt thanks to a safety feature that senses when hands get too close to the opening.
$277.19 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An Amazon-exclusive 8-sheet shredder
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This 4.1-gallon-capacity shredder has over 152,330 five-star-ratings and is a great standard option for all your paper shredding needs. It offers security-level crosscuts, a credit card and DVD destroy option, and can shred up to eight pages at a time. It also has an auto-shut-off feature to prevent the shredder from overheating.
$48.86 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A pair of kid-friendly headphones

The Best Travel Tech For Kids At Amazon

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Do You Need Another COVID Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.

Style & Beauty

How Often Do You REALLY Need To Wash Your Clothes?

Home & Living

A 2019 Horror Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

For Those With Eating Disorders, Ozempic Can Be A Triggering Nightmare

Wellness

Allergy Season Is Getting Worse And Lasting Longer. Here’s What Doctors Want You To Know.

Wellness

Does Taking Magnesium Really Help With Sleep And Brain Fog?

Money

What The Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For You

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

Just 34 Clever TikTok Products

Shopping

26 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already"

Shopping

This Patio Furniture From Walmart Looks Unexpectedly High-End

Shopping

Target’s Coolest New Spring Arrivals Are Insanely Affordable

Shopping

27 Products To Prop You Up When Life Gets Busy

Shopping

44 Products With Before-And-After Photos Worthy Of A 'Whoa'

Shopping

These Popular Headphones Are Less Than $50 At Walmart

Relationships

It's Not Just You: Making Friends After 60 Is Really Hard

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In April

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Say Your Skin Has 'Winter Gunk.' Here's How To Spring Clean Your Face.

Wellness

This Is Your Body And Brain On Artificial Sweeteners

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In April

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Wellness

The 4 Biggest Early Warning Signs Before A Heart Attack

Food & Drink

'Ultra-Processed' Foods Are Linked To Cognitive Decline. And You're Probably Eating Them.

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Shopping

17 Things From Target’s Spring Home Sale That Will Make Your Space Look Cooler

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Yogurt At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

Wellness

These Sleep Habits Are Putting Your Heart Health At Risk

Relationships

There's A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

6 Items That Can Help With Insomnia, According To Experts

Shopping

The Most Women's Comfortable Clogs On Amazon, According To Reviews

Shopping

This Viral $8 Nail-Strengthening Cream Has Tons Of Fanatic Reviews

Shopping

Today Only, You Can Get Some Of Your Favorite Mascara For Up To 50% Off