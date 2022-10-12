Shopping
Parenting Amazonprime early access 2022

I'm A Parenting Editor — Here Are The Items Worth Buying Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

We know your time is limited, so we’re breaking down the best of the best deals so you can add to cart, check out, and get back to parenting in record time.
Chandni Reddy

Hi I’m Chandni! As a full-time parenting editor and a mom myself, I test toys, baby gear, and other useful parenting products every day. Trust me, no one loves a legitimately good bargain more than me.

TLDR: If you’re overwhelmed by all the choices on Amazon’s Fall Prime Day, then this list is for you. I’ve waded through hundreds of deals to find the absolute best products to buy. And, don’t forget to check back often as I’ll keep adding my faves throughout Fall Prime Day.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box for 54% off
Because this is the ONLY lunchbox I will ever use for my kids (and I've tried many brands). The compartments make it easy to pack healthy, perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure those cookies don't get soggy from the mac 'n' cheese). Did I mention it has taken a beating from my preschooler and is still going strong?

Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

Price:$18.49 (originally $39.99; available in five colors)
2
Amazon
A 24-piece Melissa & Doug pet vet play set for 21% off
Purrfect for the little animal lover in your life, so they can play pretend "vet" and give all their stuffed animals a checkup with the included stethoscope, thermometer, syringe, ear scope, tweezers, clamp, cast, bandages, "treatments," "ointments,” and a reusable double-sided checklist. The best part? It even comes with a plush dog and cat!

Promising review: "My 2-and-a-half-year-old has not stopped playing with this since Christmas morning, definitely a favorite gift. I love the bag for all the storage of small parts! This toy teaches curiosity, compassion, fine motor skills and so much more. I love Melissa & Doug toys and this one does not disappoint. My child is now playing doctor and caring for her animals (and dolls, and everyone else) and asking really great questions as a result. You won't be disappointed in this purchase!" —Kayla Phillips

Price:$29.99 (originally $37.99; available in five styles)
3
Amazon
And a Melissa & Doug interactive wooden dashboard for 53% off
For if your tiny driver tries to tinker with the real thing. It comes loaded with realistic features like a steering wheel, ignition key, beeping horn, hazard lights, gps and more to keep them vrooming and zooming for hours.

Promising review: "The best toddler toy. I hesitated on this because of the price but this is truly the best value for any toy I've purchased since my kid was born! Even without the batteries (which it took me a few days to get) it is still a great gift for the little driver in your family. There are so many little details which leaves your child discovering new things over and over. My son hates riding in the car but now, with this little wheel, he's jamming out to his own tunes in the back, honking the horn, and turning on the blinker. My favorite feature is the window pane where kids can actually steer the little car on the moving road with the steering wheel. Again, well worth every penny!" —Deb

Price:$32.78 (originally $69.99)
4
Amazon
A 140-piece Crayola Inspiration Art Case for 34% off
Promising review: "This Crayola art kit was purchased for a 5-year old girl who LOVES to draw. Of all cases we looked at on Amazon, this one was her favorite! She absolutely loves this case and after four months of almost daily use, it is still in great shape. It keeps her busy for hours. The case itself is a beautiful swirl of colors (we ordered the pink case per her request). It easily opens and closes, but the closure is strong and secure. It makes a 'snapping' sound ensuring her that it is securely closed. She can easily tote it around by the handle without the fear of it opening. The plastic insert that holds the crayons, pens, and pencils is also thick and sturdy. It isn’t thin and hollow like some other art kits we have purchased in the past. Everything snaps in tightly so when the case is opened, there isn’t a waterfall of art supplies. The pencils, crayons, and pens come in a variety of rich and beautiful colors only Crayola can create. The little pens and pencils are the perfect size for little hands. I am very impressed with this art case. It's the perfect gift for the little artist in your life." —MICHELLE

Price:$21.93 (originally $33.19)
5
amazon.com
A massage gun for up to 72% that'll feel oh-so-blissful on achy or sore muscles after a loooong day of chasing after the kiddos
Promising review: "This product is great for immediate temporary relief. I’m a single mom with two kids, one of which is a chunky four month old. I use mine 3-4 times a week to help relieve pain throughout my body." —lindsay

Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

Price: $69.99+ (originally $249.99; available in four styles)
6
Amazon
Leapfrog's 100 Words Book for 53% off
It'll interact with budding scholars and help build their vocabulary in English and Spanish.

Promising review: "This talking book is hands down the best thing I bought my daughter. She was a bit delayed in speech and since buying this book she’s been spitting out new words left and right. It responds well to touch and the pages are very durable which is great in the hands of a toddler!" —Apl

Price:$9.49+ (originally $19.99; available in six versions) and shop all the VTech and Leapfrog toy deals here.
7
Amazon
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for 30% off
This has over 57,000 five-star ratings and it grows with your child from a rear-facing harness (4–50lbs) to a forward-facing harness (22–65lbs) that'll save you money in the long run because you don't need to buy multiple car seats as your child grows older.

Promising review: "This is a great car seat! I love it. I have both my 3-year-old and 1-year-old in it. One is rear-facing and the other forward-facing. They both love their seats and are always comfortable looking. Their heads never fall forward while sleeping either. We were recently in a 6x rollover accident at 70mph with our boys in this brand of car seat. Neither of them was injured at all! I will never own another brand of car seat." —Fulton Wife

Price:$164.49 (originally $234.99, available in four colors)And shop all of the Graco deals here (including carseats, cribs, pack n plays, and more).
8
Amazon
CeraVe moisturizing cream for 40% off that parents call their "holy grail"
Select one-time purchase (not subscribe & save) to see the deal.

Promising review: "Miracle cream. Healed my baby's severe eczema in seven days of persistant application (pic above). The trick was to apply it regularly — after meals, before and after naps, etc. We tried everything imaginable for months and this was the only thing that was effective." —Ceebee

Price:$7.72+ (originally $12.90; available in two sizes)
9
amazon.com
A Roomba robot vacuum for 49% off
So you don't have to break your back constantly cleaning the trail of crushed Cheez-It's and other messes your kids like to leave behind. Let's be honest, parenting is hard, you deserve a robot to keep your floors spotless for you. You can even control if from your WiFi!

Promising review: "This is our first robotic vacuum and I love it. There are some obvious expected limitations on what it can get to, but for what it is and for what it does, I love it! We have two small children and a dog who constantly create mess from going outside and coming back in along with the lovely bits of dried play doh that somehow always find theirselves on the floor and all over the place after play doh time. As a stay-at-home mom, I love this. It takes 20-30 minutes of my daily vacuuming/sweeping off my plate so that way I can focus my energy elsewhere and accomplish even more." —Gyoung79

Price:$179.99 (originally $349.99)
10
amazon.com
A splash-proof kids smartwatch for 45% off
Because it looks just like your Apple Watch that they've been begging for. This kid-friendly smartwatch can take videos, pictures and selfies, that can be customized with funny filters. The best part? It even has a Monster Detector game that creates an AR experience where you capture monsters in the real world.

Promising reviews: "I got this watch for my 8-year-old for her birthday and she loves it! She takes pictures, videos, and plays the games." —YaYa"Super cute and easy to work for my 5-year-old. He loves that he can match mom now! It has games already installed, can take pictures, exercise, and lots more. Entertainment for HOURS!! And you can even change the watch face like an Apple Watch! So cool!" —Brittany

Price:$32.99 (originally $59.99; available in five colors)
11
amazon.com
Tozo wireless headphones for 50% off that are *waterproof*
Promising review: "Hated my A Pods... were uncomfortable, short range, always falling out and I thought sound was just ok tbh. I gave up on wearing earbuds in general until I discovered these. A friend had recently purchased & was super pleased so, I thought I'd give them a try for the price. WOW... I am impressed!! Super happy with my purchase. Fit is very comfortable & secure. The range is incredible... I frequently leave my phone (iPhone) to charge in the garage while I work outside in my large yard & never lose connection or sound quality. Same with indoors... I leave it and move around the house. Never an issue with music or calls. Here's the best part... I accidentally dropped one of the earbuds into a container full of paint... retrieved it, rinsed it off and put it into a bowl of rice for about 48hrs. I didn't expect it to work & was prepared to purchase a new set, BUT when I tried it out in both charger and my ear.... the earbud works just like new! It's been over a month now and still working just fine!" —2forMom

Price:$29.98 (originally $59.99)
12
Amazon
A 100-piece Picasso Tiles set for 30% off
Because studies have shown magnet tiles will hold any kid's attention wayyyy longer than most toys. JK, but seriously, parent reviewers say these are just as good as Magna-Tiles for *half the price*. Recommended for ages 3+.

Promising review: "Great toy for developing creativity. The magnets have great sticking power. The plastic is high quality. The pieces are designed to encourage excellent creativity. Our 3-year-old grandson spends a long time building structures to park his toy cars, trains and tractor setups. He loves this product. I recommend purchasing two. Your child will make great use of them and will be able to build many more types of structures." —Larry B.

Price:$33.59 (originally $47.99)
13
Amazon
The newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of Amazon HD Fire TV stick with parental control fo
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "We pre-ordered it and set it up as soon as it came in. We bought it specifically for my son's room and it was perfect! Easy to follow steps for setup and we created a kid profile for him! He is so excited about his “new TV” lol and especially his remote. I’m happy he can navigate without getting into anything or purchasing anything that isn’t age appropriate for him. Definitely planning to get another when my daughter is old enough for a TV in her room." —MamaGon

Promising review: "Kid user friendly. I've had this a couple of months now. I've created a monster with my 5-year-old using the Alexa to get to her shows. We really enjoy it. I really like that the remote has the short keys for Disney+, Hulu, and Prime video." —Mrs. Hippy

Price:$19.99 (originally $39.99)If you have a 4K TV, get the 4K Fire Stick, which is currently 50% off — get it for $24.99 (originally $49.99).
14
amazon.com
An HD projector for 40% off, plus an extra $20 off perfect for turning any room into a mini movie theater
Clip the coupon before adding to cart.

Promising review: " I came in to the concept of getting my first projector with high hopes having had my last few televisions disappoint, and I can say sincerely that I’m blown away by how well this projector performs given it’s extremely compact size and super reasonable price. I’m getting great quality video on a scale larger than any television I’ve had before, and it’s super portable so you can take it outside or bring to friends houses and etc. The audio is perfect for watching tv or playing video games at home, although if you’re planning any outdoor activities I’d maybe recommend bringing another speaker (which I’d probably assume I’d have to do anyways with a projector this small). It looks sleek too and it’s super quiet. Highly recommend, this is basically everything I had hoped for in a projector!" —Maxson Taylor

Price:$69.99 (originally $124.99)
15
Amazon
An LCD writing tablet for 47% off,
Plus an extra 10% off that'll encourage little Einsteins to practice their numbers and letters. They might even consider trading their iPad for this cool gadget.

Promising review: "This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will and that the drawings are multicolored. I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" —Kindle Customer Red Heart

Price:$14.39 (originally $47.99)
16
amazon.com
A set of 21 Rubbermaid containers for 35% off
With lids that snap onto the *bottom* of containers, meaning you'll never have to go on a 15-minute hunt for the right pair while your leftovers are sitting out.

Promising review: "I needed some replacements containers for a set I purchased last year. However, buying the containers one or more at a time was expensive. This set costs waaaaaaaaaay less. So, now I have extras of the containers I didn't need. The reason I needed replacements is I have retired some containers when they got damaged by the microwave. They are great and I always have a bunch of them in the freezer. They hold up well in the freezer. After a year I still have most of the set left. I find the 1.25 cup size are used most. However, there aren't any sizes that don't get used often. I use the 0.5 cup containers to make salad dressings, the 1.25 and 2 cup containers to freeze make ahead dinners. The 7 cup container is great for making pasta salads. When I bought this set, I threw away all those mismatched margarine, whip topping and other containers. Now my cupboard is neat and organized." —rvartist

Price:$19.99 (originally $30.99)
17
Amazon
A Keurig K-Mini coffee maker for 50% off
Because coffee is a requirement after you've been awake all night with a teething baby.

Promising review: "I ordered this machine to replace the giant one I had before which finally died after years of use. I like this one a lot better because the color is prettier and it doesn't take up so much counter space. I like that it only holds one cup of water at a time. My son had a bad habit of letting the water in the big, black Keurig sit around for a couple of days and then using it. Gross. Now I know he can't do that with this machine. It brews a great cup of coffee and seems quieter than my old machine. I have nothing bad to say about this one. I highly recommend it." —Ranger

Price:$49.99 (originally $99.99)
18
amazon.com
Or a Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 25% off
This is the coffee maker I have, and it's a life-saver when, for example, you start curating Prime Day deals at 4am and need coffee STAT. I use it every single day!

Promising review: "Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine. I bought this on a Black Friday deal to try it out and I have never been so happy to start my day! I’ve had Keurigs since they came out and was dragging my heels to buy a replacement when my last Keurig gave out. When this popped up in my deals, I figured I’d give it a shot not really knowing what I was getting myself into. Holy smokes this is a morning-changer. I don’t think I’ve ever in my life had coffee this good at home. Let alone pre-packaged, one-serving coffee. Usually it’s fine right? Just fine - morning coffee, job done, let’s get on with the day. This machine and every pod that I’ve tried so far has made morning coffee an experience. Something to look forward to. Something to (almost) make me want to get out of a warm bed during these cold months. This is the best thing I’ve bought for myself. I’m so happy. I have been telling everyone about it. And if you’re on the fence, I say come over to this side ... it’s delicious!!" —mazw

Price:$119.99 (originally $158.95)
19
Amazon
A mini Kodak instant photo printer for 40% off
So you can instantly print photos of the kids and easily mail them off or hand them out to your nearest and dearest. Snail mail is something special!

Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for. I also have a Polaroid camera but the quality of the picture cannot compare to that of photos from this printer. Setup was quick and easy and I love it so far." —Yewon Shin

Price:$89.99 (originally $149.99; available in three colors but select ones are on sale)
20
Amazon
A wireless karaoke mic for 53% off so pint-sized rock stars can stage *epic* performances
Promising review: "My 8-year-old daughter loved this birthday gift. The only problem is that my 6-year-old and 12-year-old daughters love it too, so now I have to purchase two more." —Carl Fowler

Price:$14.22+ (originally $29.99; available in seven colors)
21
Amazon
A Lego advent calendar for 20% off that'll surprise kids for 24 days straight
Promising review: "Get one of these every year for my Lego kid. Arrived safe and no damage to the box. Great!!" —oh-so-busy

Price:$28 (originally $34.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras for 54% off

36 Practical Things Worth Buying During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Just How Safe Is Your Nonstick Cookware?

Wellness

Do You Get More Anxious Or Sad In The Fall? There’s A Reason For That.

Style & Beauty

Remember The Training Bra? What Exactly Was It Supposed To Train, Anyway?

Travel

33 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Airport Security

Wellness

Sneaky Signs Of Breast Cancer That Have Nothing To Do With Lumps

Food & Drink

The Eating And Drinking Habits That Can Affect Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

Shopping

Target's Really Good Deal On a KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Actually Better Than Amazon's

Shopping

36 Practical Things Worth Buying During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

These Popular Food Storage Containers Are Over Half Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Everyone's Scooping Up The Perfect Gift At Amazon's Sale: The Lego Advent Calendar

Shopping

All The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals On Travel Products

Shopping

Get Up To 51% Off These Popular Espresso Machines During Early Access Prime Day

Shopping

I Implore You To Buy My Beloved Vacuum Cleaner At The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

These Popular Robot Vacuums Are Up To 77% Off For Amazon Prime

Shopping

I'm A Home Editor — Here Are The Items Worth Buying Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

Shopping

These Popular Hot Brushes Are On Sale During Amazon Early Access

Shopping

The Biggest Amazon Deals On Apple Products That End After Tonight

Shopping

Samsung’s The Frame TV Is 21% Off For Amazon Prime Early Access

Shopping

These Must-Have Portable Power Boosters Are Up To 40% Off, Ending Tonight

Shopping

This Highly Rated Smart Notebook Is Less Than $30 On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon's Fall Prime Day

Shopping

The Peloton Bike Is $200 Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

This Internet-Favorite Desk Treadmill Is On Sale Right Now

Shopping

The Perfect Gift For Green Thumbs Is $75 Off Right now

Shopping

Get These TikTok Cult Favorites On The Final Day Of Amazon’s Big Sale

Shopping

This Water Flosser Is 55% Off Right Now For Prime Day

Shopping

The Beloved Keurig K-Cup Elite Is 42% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

These Cult-Favorite Bidets Are Up To 30% Off During Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

The Best Phone Chargers On Sale During Amazon Prime's Early Access Event

Shopping

Stock Up For The Holidays Now On These Reviewer-Approved Toys This Prime Day

Shopping

All The Best Style And Fashion Deals For Amazon Prime Early Access

Shopping

These Emergency Items Are On Sale During Amazon's Prime Early Access Event

Shopping

The Foolproof Holiday Gifts On Sale Through Tonight During Prime's Early Access Sales

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30 Are Going Fast

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You It's Your Last Chance For These Prime Day Splurges

Wellness

Here’s What To Know About The Latest Omicron Subvariants

Shopping

Last Chance: The 20 Best Sale Items You Need From Amazon's "Top 100" List

Shopping

Get Them Before Tonight! The Best Vacuum Deals For Amazon's Prime Sale

Shopping

Quick, Get The Best Luxury Beauty Products At Amazon's Early Access Sale

Shopping

What A Shoe-Obsessed Shopping Editor Is Buying During The Prime Early Access Sale