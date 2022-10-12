I'm A Parenting Editor — Here Are The Items Worth Buying Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

Hi I’m Chandni! As a full-time parenting editor and a mom myself, I test toys, baby gear, and other useful parenting products every day. Trust me, no one loves a legitimately good bargain more than me.
TLDR: If you’re overwhelmed by all the choices on Amazon’s Fall Prime Day, then this list is for you. I’ve waded through hundreds of deals to find the absolute best products to buy. And, don’t forget to check back often as I’ll keep adding my faves throughout Fall Prime Day.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box for 54% off
A 24-piece Melissa & Doug pet vet play set for 21% off
And a Melissa & Doug interactive wooden dashboard for 53% off
A 140-piece Crayola Inspiration Art Case for 34% off
A massage gun for up to 72% that'll feel oh-so-blissful on achy or sore muscles after a loooong day of chasing after the kiddos
Leapfrog's 100 Words Book for 53% off
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for 30% off
CeraVe moisturizing cream for 40% off that parents call their "holy grail"
A Roomba robot vacuum for 49% off
A splash-proof kids smartwatch for 45% off
Tozo wireless headphones for 50% off that are *waterproof*
A 100-piece Picasso Tiles set for 30% off
The newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of Amazon HD Fire TV stick with parental control fo
An HD projector for 40% off, plus an extra $20 off perfect for turning any room into a mini movie theater
An LCD writing tablet for 47% off,
A set of 21 Rubbermaid containers for 35% off
A Keurig K-Mini coffee maker for 50% off
Or a Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 25% off
A mini Kodak instant photo printer for 40% off
A wireless karaoke mic for 53% off so pint-sized rock stars can stage *epic* performances
A Lego advent calendar for 20% off that'll surprise kids for 24 days straight
