I'm A Parenting Editor — Here Are The Items Worth Buying Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

A leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box for 54% off

Because this is the ONLY lunchbox I will ever use for my kids (and I've tried many brands). The compartments make it easy to pack healthy, perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure those cookies don't get soggy from the mac 'n' cheese). Did I mention it has taken a beating from my preschooler and is still going strong?"We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box , which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." — Sam



$18.49 (originally $39.99; available in five colors)