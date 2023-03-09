If you’ve ever tried to shove dried spaghetti into a medium-sized pasta pot, wrestling with the strands of pasta as they half-soften enough to bend them into the vessel, you’re probably cooking your pasta in the wrong size pot. And you’re not alone.

In fact, Lexis Gonzalez, a New York City-based private chef and caterer, told HuffPost that the size of a pot is the first thing she looks for when she’s picking out cookware to make pasta in.

″[The pot] has to be large enough to accommodate a good portion of pasta and the height has to be tall enough because who likes spaghetti noodles hanging over the pot?” she said via email. “The pot also needs to hold heat well for a great boil. I love a good pot that has great heat distribution.”

Not to mention that if your pasta doesn’t all fit in the boiling water when the cooking process begins, it won’t ever be evenly cooked. Half your spaghetti will be al dente and half might be overcooked, which makes for a sad dinner.

Some pots even have built-in strainers that make draining excess pasta water way easier and don’t require to you have a separate strainer.

But if you’re unsure which pot to add to your cookware collection, fear not. Below, we rounded up expert-recommended picks from actual chefs and a couple of highly rated pasta pots that reviewers can’t get enough of.

