Cuisinart stainless steel pasta pot

There's no need for a colander with this ultra-convenient 6-quart pasta pot, which come with a straining lid that securely fastens to the pot so you can spend less time pouring out water and more time devouring scrumptious pasta noodles. On the inside of this highly rated pot (it has over 55,000 five-star reviews on Amazon) you'll even find measurement markings to make cooking easier."I wanted a pan that would be good for pasta dishes like cacio e pepe where you create the sauce in the pan with the pasta. I wanted something deep enough so there's no spillage, a slope to a narrow center to concentrate hard stirring, and I didn't want a coating so I could mix vigorously and not worry about damaging the coating or having the coating ending up in my food. This pan checked all the boxes, plus it's priced right." — J. Caputo