12 Patio Items That Will Transform Your Backyard Into The Ultimate Summer Oasis

You’ll literally feel like you’re on vacation without even leaving your home.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Summer is finally here but airport chaos, Airbnb horror stories and insane gas prices are completely killing the vibe. Fortunately, one of the many lessons that’s come out of the pandemic is how to better appreciate our homes. With a little add-to-cart magic, you can transform your space into the summer sanctuary of your dreams.

Since one of the best parts of summer is spending time outside, it makes sense to focus your energy and budget on the patio. If you are fortunate enough to have one, it’s without a doubt where you spend the majority of your time, whether it’s on your laptop working from home, savoring family dinners and s’mores, enjoying the latest beach read or hosting hangouts with friends. Want to make your patio the outdoor space of your dreams? Any of the 13 items here from Walmart will give it an instant upgrade.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
This patio table and chairs, available in a ton of colors
If you don’t already have an outdoor table and chair set, this is a must. Patio table sets can get pretty pricey, but this one is only $127 and it comes with the table, four chairs, and an umbrella — key for providing shade from the afternoon sun. There are five different colors to choose from, so go as bright or muted as your heart desires.
$149.98 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A fire pit
Imagine roasting s’mores around this fire pit with your fam or friends. (Pro tip: Use peanut butter cups to take them to the next level.) The sun and star design give the perfect amount of personality. Just be sure not to use it on a wooden deck — safety first!
$179.88 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A set of roasting sticks
Speaking of s’mores, you definitely need a roasting stick set to make it happen. (It's never idea to use a dirty old stick from the woods.) They can also be used for hot dogs or pretty much any other food you want to cook over an open flame.
$15.58 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Outdoor string lights
Patio fun doesn’t have to stop when the sun sets and outdoor string lights add instant atmosphere. Seriously, search Pinterest for decor ideas and virtually every chic patio picture includes them carefully strung over a table or seating area. They add a romantic, playful touch — especially when they feature Edison bulbs, like these.
$30.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A comfy, waterproof patio sectional
No one is going to want to hang out on your patio for long if you don’t have comfortable seating — including you. This sectional comes with a wicker table and everything is completely waterproof.
$317.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A wicker egg chair
This wicker chair is practically begging to be curled up in with a glass of iced tea and a beach read. You’ll feel like boho royalty without even leaving home.
$294 at Walmart
7
Walmart
An outdoor pouf
Another way to instantly add a boho element to your patio is with a shaggy, geometric pouf like this one. It works as a place to prop your feet, extra seating, or something soft to lean on. The fabric is UV-treated so it won’t fade in the sun and is also weather-proof.
$39.97 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A hammock chair
If your patio is covered, a hammock chair is practically a necessity. After all, it’s a space that’s meant to be fun and relaxing — and a hammock chair checks off both boxes. This one comes in seven different colors to choose from and everything you need to install it.
$77.99 at Walmart
9
Walmart
A blue ceramic planter
Just like with the inside of your home, well-placed greenery can truly transform your patio. It doesn’t get more soothing than this marina blue, the perfect home for your plant baby.
$34.99 at Walmart
10
Walmart
A decorative metal panel
If you are blessed with a pretty sizeable patio, a metal panel like this can help create two outdoor “rooms,” separating the dining area from the seating area, for example. It gives some privacy without completely closing off the space.
$85.99 at Walmart
11
Walmart
Garden lanterns
Whether you hang these lanterns up, put them on an outdoor table or place them on the floor, they add a sweet, whimsical touch while also providing a little extra lighting.
$22.99 for two at Walmart
12
Walmart
An outdoor area rug
Adding a rug is one of the easiest ways to transform a space — patio included. When it comes to patio rugs, you definitely want to make sure it’s weather-proof and you still probably don’t want to spend a lot of money since it is going to get beaten down with water and dirt. One like this does just the trick: It’s soft, vibrant, weather-proof, and not terribly expensive.
$20.99+ at Walmart
