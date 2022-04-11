Shopping

Must-Have, Chic Pearl Jewelry That Will Always Be In Style

From delicate necklaces to statement earrings, this pearl jewelry can't be missed.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

stilllifephotographer via Getty Images

I’ve always been a big fan of pearls. Even the words most commonly used to describe them — like “romantic” and “ethereal” — conjure up images of a dreamy, sensual world. That said, I know those sentiments don’t ring true for all. If you think of pearls and immediately see Julia Child, they may seem synonymous with stuffy, WASP-y grannies. But rest assured that that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Gone are the days of outdated, clunky pearl necklaces as signifiers of class and pedigree. Pearls are having a serious moment and are currently enjoying their rightful status as one of the hottest stones on the market. Popular cool-girl brands and designers like Catbird and Mejuri are creating gorgeous pearl-forward jewelry. As someone who’s been borrowing her mother’s pearls since she was 5, I couldn’t be more thrilled to see them coming back in a major way.

One of the reasons that pearls are currently in high demand is because of their versatility. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, which means they’re a good fit for creative designs and can conform to a whole host of different aesthetics. They look just as good when paired with formal clothing as they do with scruffy jeans and a T-shirt. Part of what makes pearls exciting is that they can be used to enhance any vibe, from glamorous and edgy to feminine and soft.

I rounded up some of the best pearl jewelry available. And although they do make great gifts for moms and grandmas, they’re also perfect for a lover or a gift to self. It doesn’t get much better than these dainty treasures, so keep reading for some can’t-miss beauties.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Mejuri
Mejuri mini pearl topaz climber studs
These stunning earrings from Mejuri combine the brilliance of topaz with the sensual sweetness of pearls. The stack-like design is eclectic without feeling kooky and provides the perfect update on a pearl earring.
Get them from Mejuri for $98.
2
Catbird
Catbird pearl collage necklace
The use of asymmetric freshwater seed cultured pearls throughout this Catbird necklace adds to a romantic, fresh aesthetic that feels modern and timeless all at once. It's available in two different lengths, so you can pick whatever style best fits your own taste. How gorgeous would it look layered with a delicate gold chain? It's an absolute dream.
Get it from Catbird for $510.
3
Mejuri
Mejuri bold pearl drop earrings
These Mejuri drop pearls are handcrafted in vermeil with cultured freshwater pearls that look old-world without feeling stodgy or dated. They're a lovely updated take on bold pearl earrings. Not to be confused with brass, vermeil is a thick layer of 18-karat solid gold on sterling silver, which lasts longer and is higher-quality than brass, so you get the look and feel of gold jewelry without dropping a lot more cash.
Get them from Mejuri for $78.
4
Net-a-Porter
Roxanne Assoulin pearl party bracelet set
This set of three bracelets by designer Roxanne Assoulin is joyful, contemporary and an easy way to add charm to an outfit. Shiny faux pearls are strung on elasticated bands with colorful enamel beads and a gold-tone charm scattered throughout.
Get them from Net-a-Porter for $60.
5
Catbird
Catbird pearl buffet rings
Add these delightful Catbird pearl rings to your finger stacks. They're made in Milan of natural keshi pearls on red elastic that fades in color over time. The stretchy elastic allows you to put them on whatever finger you feel like — it's a playful and nostalgic design that is perfect for everyday use.
Get it from Catbird for $35.
6
Etsy
SilkPurseSowsEar art deco pearl drop earrings
How lovely are these art deco-style earrings from Etsy seller SilkPurseSowsEar? They are made of pure mother of pearl that's been carved into a scalloped fan shape that accentuates their sheen and glow when they catch the light. Mother of pearl, also knowns as nacre, is the iridescent lining of some mollusk shells, like those of pearl oysters, freshwater mussels and abalone.
Get them from SilkPurseSowsEar on Etsy for $38.23.
7
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory modern pearl choker
The juxtaposition of a sexy choker style with faux pearls makes for an exciting necklace, courtesy of Banana Republic Factory. It'll be sure to jazz up any ensemble and occasion, bringing a sense of polish and elegance without breaking the bank.
Get it from Banana Republic Factory for $14.99.
8
Catbird
Catbird baby pearl hoops
Catbird's baby pearl hoop earrings, which are sold individually, couldn't be sweeter. The huggie fit curves around the earlobe delicately for a dreamy, shimmering look that works well in the primary piercing but looks just as good in a second or third piercing. The pearls in this Catbird collection are sourced from a second-generation family farm that prioritizes clean water so the freshwater pearl cultivation does not require the introduction of heavy chemicals into the water stream.
Get them from Catbird for $88.
9
Net-a-Porter
Pearl Octopuss.y mini oyster pearl earrings
For a fabulous and artful take, check out these earrings from Pearl Octopuss.y that are made to resemble oysters. They're made of silver- and gold-plated metal with crystal-encrusted rondelles and faux pearls nestled inside. Perfect if you're looking for a flashy piece of costume jewelry.
Get it from Net-a-Porter for $195.
10
Etsy
TerrestrialCulture natural freshwater pearl necklace
Freshwater pearls have historically been underappreciated, so I'm very pleased to see they're included in the great pearl revival of 2022. This necklace from Etsy shop TerrestrialCulture is a lovely, demure staple that can be dressed up or down and layered with other pieces or worn on its own.
Get it from TerrestrialCulture at Etsy starting at $15.50.
11
Catbird
Baby deco pearl ring
If you want an antique vibe that feels fresh and modern, look no further than this lustrous Jennie Kwon ring. Its slim profile and tiny details are effortlessly chic and timeless. It's made of solid 14-karat gold with a cultured pearl flanked by tiny diamonds.
Get it from Catbird for $406.
12
Net-a-Porter
Mizuki 14-karat gold pearl anklet
Handcrafted in New York, this Mizuki anklet features delicate freshwater pearls with faceted 14-karat gold beads that can be worn as a stack or on its own. It's a low-key yet glamorous way to wear a beautiful string of pearls.
Get it from Net-a-Porter for $385.
13
Studs
Studs pearl safety pin earrings
See what I mean about pearls being edgy? These faux pearl-adorned safety pin earrings are not for the faint of heart. These brass earrings are plated with 14-karat gold that gives them a shiny, luxurious glint that is juxtaposed by the softness of beautiful pearls.
Get them from Studs starting at $28.
14
Madewell
Madewell retro daisy mother of pearl huggie hoops
These daisy earrings from Madewell are as cheerful as can be — perfect for spring. They're made of gold-plated brass with shimmering mother of pearl daisies that give off beachy, Cali-cool vibes.
Get them from Madewell for $28.
