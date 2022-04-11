stilllifephotographer via Getty Images

I’ve always been a big fan of pearls. Even the words most commonly used to describe them — like “romantic” and “ethereal” — conjure up images of a dreamy, sensual world. That said, I know those sentiments don’t ring true for all. If you think of pearls and immediately see Julia Child, they may seem synonymous with stuffy, WASP-y grannies. But rest assured that that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Gone are the days of outdated, clunky pearl necklaces as signifiers of class and pedigree. Pearls are having a serious moment and are currently enjoying their rightful status as one of the hottest stones on the market. Popular cool-girl brands and designers like Catbird and Mejuri are creating gorgeous pearl-forward jewelry. As someone who’s been borrowing her mother’s pearls since she was 5, I couldn’t be more thrilled to see them coming back in a major way.

One of the reasons that pearls are currently in high demand is because of their versatility. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, which means they’re a good fit for creative designs and can conform to a whole host of different aesthetics. They look just as good when paired with formal clothing as they do with scruffy jeans and a T-shirt. Part of what makes pearls exciting is that they can be used to enhance any vibe, from glamorous and edgy to feminine and soft.

I rounded up some of the best pearl jewelry available. And although they do make great gifts for moms and grandmas, they’re also perfect for a lover or a gift to self. It doesn’t get much better than these dainty treasures, so keep reading for some can’t-miss beauties.