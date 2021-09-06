So you’ve hopped on the at-home cycling train.
If your shiny new indoor bike has arrived at your home, this means you’ve already made some decisions, like whether to get the standard Peloton bike or the latest Bike+. You may have already ordered shoes and picked up some weights.
But there are so many things you may need and probably haven’t considered ― or at least a few items to make your experience even better.
If we’ve learned anything about the Peloton community, it’s that people are passionate about their bike ― and the products that make their workouts a bit better. Curious what some of those are? Here are some accessories that can help you to take your Peloton experience to the next level.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.