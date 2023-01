Cole & Mason pepper grinder

4.7 out of 5 starsBoasting over 5,000 five-star ratings, this pepper mill comes in copper, wood, stainless steel and gray metal. Choose from six grinding levels to get the perfect coarseness for your meals."We had the salt grinder and liked it so much we had to seek out the pepper grinder to purchase. The grinder mechanism is very smooth to operate and (sounds silly but..) quiet!! Changing the size of the grind is easy and filling is straightforward. Materials are nice and clean easily. I used to have two sets of grinders but these are so easy to use I keep them by the stove for cooking and move them to the table after a quick wipe." — Kevin Huse