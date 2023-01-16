If you’re looking for an easy way to elevate your meals at home, you can make one simple-but-impactful kitchen swap and trade out your traditional pepper shaker for a pepper mill. This cooking accessory makes pre-ground pepper and salt a thing of the past and instead gives you freshly ground seasonings and spices in seconds with just a twist of the wrist.

While the price points on these professional-style gadgets is a bit higher than your standard shaker, the results are worth it. Grinding whole peppercorns in a mill releases the fruits’ (yes, peppercorns are classified as fruits) fragrant oils that will give meat, fish, pasta and vegetables more robust flavors and aromas.

“Using a pepper mill ensures that you’re not losing any of the aromatics of the peppercorns themselves,” New York City-based private chef Brittney ‘Stikxz’ Williams told HuffPost. “You are able to crack them as needed which allows for those oils to open up and perfume any dish as opposed to stale, less pungent pre-ground pepper. It’s all about flavor!”

To find out which pepper mills are worth the splurge, we reached out to real chefs to see which ones they use in their own kitchens, and included two additional highly-rated options that you can buy on Amazon.

