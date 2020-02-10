'Daily Show' Mocks Republicans With Oscar Noms For 'Best Performance In Fake Outrage'

“The Daily Show” announced the nominees for its own version of the Oscars on Sunday night.

The late-night show nominated five conservatives for “Best Performance in Fake Outrage,” spotlighting their reactions to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tearing up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

While “The Daily Show” did not announce a winner, many Twitter users suggested issuing a five-way tie.

Check out the award-winning performances below: