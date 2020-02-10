'Daily Show' Mocks Republicans With Oscar Noms For 'Best Performance In Fake Outrage'

“The Daily Show” announced the nominees for its own version of the Oscars on Sunday night.
The late-night show nominated five conservatives for “Best Performance in Fake Outrage,” spotlighting their reactions to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tearing up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
Former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz was chosen for his “Never in My Life,” spiel, Fox News hosts Brian Kilmeade and Laura Ingraham for “An Official Document” and “The Stories” respectively,” Vice President Mike Pence for his “Dishonored the Moment” rhetoric, and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for her “Shredding Children” speech.
While “The Daily Show” did not announce a winner, many Twitter users suggested issuing a five-way tie.
Check out the award-winning performances below: