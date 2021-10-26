From upper left counter-clockwise: Sephora, Ulta, Madewell, Nordstrom/HuffPost Perfume sets make great gifts for avid fragrance lovers and those who are looking for a new signature scent.

Gone are the days when the only way to test out a perfume was to peruse the offerings at your local department store’s fragrance counter. There’s nothing worse than buying an extremely expensive perfume online or in-store only to get home, spray it on your wrist and realize it’s just not for you. But fear not. This dilemma can be easily avoided. Now, you can experience how a perfume smells and how well it meshes with your body chemistry with just a few clicks — and for less money.

Many fragrance brands offer perfume samplers or discovery sets, which contain mini versions of their best-selling scents, and sometimes even their whole fragrance line. Typically ranging from .01 to 1.7 ounces, these samples are travel-friendly, fit perfectly inside of a handbag and, depending on the notes, are good for layering and pairing with each other to create your own unique scent.

Even the most luxurious and top dollar fragrances come in sampler sets for a quarter of the price of a full-size bottle and with additional scents to try out.

These perfume sampler sets are not only useful for your own olfactory test drives, but also make great gifts for the fragrance connoisseurs in your life. Choosing scents is personal and everyone’s preference is different, so why not give your favorite fragrance lover options to choose from? Whether they indulge in warm and spicy Le Labo scents or lean toward the floral tones of Armani’s Sì collection, you can’t go wrong with any of these perfume sampler sets (even if you’re buying for yourself).