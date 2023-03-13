ShoppingBeautyPerfume

This Genius Shopping Hack Will Help You Find Your Signature Fragrance

These sampler sets let you test perfume before going in on full-size bottles — and they’re just plain fun.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=6408c3a5e4b0c62918e02089&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fnest-fragrances-perfume-oil-discovery-set" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nest Fragrances&#x27; perfume oil discovery set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6408c3a5e4b0c62918e02089" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=6408c3a5e4b0c62918e02089&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fnest-fragrances-perfume-oil-discovery-set" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Nest Fragrances' perfume oil discovery set</a> and a <a href="https://kohls.sjv.io/c/2706071/362118/5349?subId1=6408c3a5e4b0c62918e02089&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kohls.com%2Fproduct%2Fprd-5544957%2Fmaison-margiela-replica-memory-box-perfume-set.jsp" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Maison Margiela Replica memory box perfume set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6408c3a5e4b0c62918e02089" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://kohls.sjv.io/c/2706071/362118/5349?subId1=6408c3a5e4b0c62918e02089&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kohls.com%2Fproduct%2Fprd-5544957%2Fmaison-margiela-replica-memory-box-perfume-set.jsp" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Maison Margiela Replica memory box perfume set</a>
Anthropologie, Kohl's
Nest Fragrances' perfume oil discovery set and a Maison Margiela Replica memory box perfume set

Over the past few years, my fragrance collection has grown from occupying a tiny corner on my vanity to several full shelves in my bathroom. But my interest in perfumes started with the purchase of a Sephora discovery set, which contained a couple of sample-size scents from brands I’d been wanting to get my hands on.

I found a few new favorites from this set (which is no longer available, but was similar to this one) and wasted no time in scooping up full-size bottles of them. And according to Maiya Gant, a Los Angeles-based fragrance influencer and creator of Black Girls Smell Good, discovery sets are a great option for both people beginning to dip their toes into fragrance and avid enthusiasts alike.

“Discovery sets are a great buy for those who are new to the world of fragrance and want to hone in on their personal tastes,” she told HuffPost over email. ”They are also perfect for the scent-obsessed like myself, who want to add to their fragrance library without breaking the bank on multiple full-size bottles.”

Plus, if you prefer to shop for fragrances online over in-store, discovery sets let you test out different scents before committing to a big bottle that you may end up not even liking. Not to mention, just think of all the space you’ll save by having fewer bottles taking up room on your shelves.

We asked Gant to name a couple of her favorite perfume discovery sets that are worthy of a spot in your beauty routine. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Sephora
Kayali discovery sampler set
Fragrance brand Kayali has been all over TikTok, and if you want to see what the hype is about for yourself, start with this discovery set that Gant said includes a "variety of scents, from gourmand to floral." This 8-piece kit contains fragrances like Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper, Eden Juicy Apple, Vanilla, and Lovefest Burning Cherry.
$25 at Sephora
2
Kohl's
Maison Margiela Replica memory box perfume set
"Replica has a huge fragrance library and this set includes some of their bestsellers," Gant said. Maison Margiela's Replica fragrance line includes several popular scents like warm and spicy Jazz Club, woody By the Fireplace and gourmand Coffee Break, all of which are included in this 10-piece discovery set. Each vial is 2 milliliters.
$39 at Kohl's$39 at Sephora
3
Nordstrom
Maison Francis Kurkdjian fragrance set
This luxe set includes eight popular sample size eau de parfums from Maison Francis Kurkdjian (each 0.002 ounces), including scents like floral Amyris Femme, amber floral Baccarat Rouge 540 and amber-centric Grand Soir.
$55 at Nordstrom$55 at Bloomingdale's
4
Twisted Lily
Montale fruits and vanillas discovery set
Gant described this set as a "great introduction to niche fragrance" and recommended it for its variety of fruity and vanilla scents, which include Montale's Intense Cafe, Sweet Vanilla and Sweet Flowers. It comes with seven 2-milliliter vials.
$38 at Twisted Lily
5
Anthropologie
Nest mini perfume oil set
This set makes a great launching pad for trying Nest fragrances and a perfect springtime gift thanks to its floral design. It contains five Nest perfume oils, including Seville Orange, Turkish Rose and Madagascar Vanilla and is a true deal as the full size 30-milliliter bottles retail for $98 at Sephora.
$48 at Anthropologie$48 at Sephora
