HuffPost Finds

The Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts 2020 That Are Just For Dad

Let’s get personal: Your dad will love these personalized Father's Day gifts that are just for him.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

These personalized gifts for dad will make him feel extra special on Father's Day.
These personalized gifts for dad will make him feel extra special on Father's Day.

Mark your calendars now — Father’s Day lands on June 21 this year.

Whether it’s his first Father’s Day or he’s seen lots of Father’s Day cards in his time, you’re probably looking for a gift that’ll show the dad in your life that he’s done a pretty great job. And you might be searching for something that’s a lot more special than just another tie.

For a Father’s Day to remember, you can’t go wrong with a personalized gift —one that’s either monogrammed or customized — to show your dad that he’s really is the best. Plus, you’ll get brownie points for being so thoughtful.

We found 15 of the best personalized gifts out there from places like Etsy and Uncommon Goods. These are gifts that he’ll actually use, including a backpack-slash-briefcase that’s perfect for when he goes back to commuting and an organizer for everyday essentials like his keys and favorite watch.

And you’ll want to order these ahead of time so that they can be made in time for Father’s Day.

Check out these 15 personalized gifts that are perfect for Father’s Day:

1
A blanket that's almost as good as a huge
Uncommon Goods
You know what's better than a handwritten letter? A handwritten blanket. You can type out your own message that'll be woven into this blanket. Your dad will definitely be wrapped in love. Find it for $160 at Uncommon Goods.
2
His own set of engraved whiskey glasses
Nordstrom
For the dad who likes whiskey at the end of a workweek, this set includes a decanter and four whiskey glasses. All can be engraved with an initial. Cheers to that. Find it for $84 at Nordstrom.
3
A grilling spatula for the best flippin' dad
Etsy / TimsWoodDesigns
With a bottle opener at the end of the handle, your dad's sure to flip out over this spatula. Find it for $17 at Etsy.
4
A keychain with a secret charging cable
Mark & Graham
This one's for the dad who's always complaining about his phone battery. The keychain can charge his iPhone when he's on the go. And you can monogram it, too. Find it for $30 at Mark & Graham.
5
A monogrammed steak brand for the grill master
Williams-Sonoma
If your dad just loves to grill, this steak brand can stamp out his proudest dishes. Find it for $60 to $70, depending on the number of initials, at Williams-Sonoma.
6
A backpack-slash-briefcase that's perfect for commuting
Mark & Graham
While he might be working from home now, your dad will appreciate this backpack that can be a briefcase, too. This bag will feel extra special with his initials on it. Find it for $100 at Mark & Graham.
7
A beard comb that's just for dad
Etsy / woodpaperscissorsuk
If he takes his 'stache seriously, he's going to have to care for it carefully. Find it for $17 at Etsy.
8
A whiskey barrel for dad's own distillery
Uncommon Goods
The whiskey-loving dad's sure to love this: a barrel for his own distillery. Find it for $85 at Uncommon Goods.
9
An apron with his name all over it
Williams-Sonoma
You can pick the color and personalization on this apron. And it even has pockets. Find it for $25 at Williams-Sonoma.
10
A stainless steel tool set for the chef dad
Williams-Sonoma
He'll get cooking with this monogrammed caddy, which includes everything from tongs to a fork. Find it for $100 at Williams-Sonoma.
11
A set of bottle labels for his favorite beer
Etsy / MyPinkDelirious
It's dad's day, so you might want to make it all about him. And these beer bottle labels are sure to make him laugh. Bottoms up. Find a set of six for $19.
12
A set of personalized socks that'll feel fancy
Uncommon Goods
These socks will keep up with his fancy footwork. Find the set of five for $50 at Uncommon Goods.
13
An organizer so he doesn't lose his keys again
Etsy / Gulcrafts
Lost keys: it happens to the best of us. But make sure it doesn't happen again with this organizer that can engraved just for dad. Find it for $30 at Etsy.
14
A wine hugger for the dad who's really into his home state
Uncommon Goods
If he's in a New York state of mind or misses Mississippi, your dad's sure to toast with this wine hugger that's made from recycled license plates. Find it for $40 at Uncommon Goods.
15
A pocket knife for the outdoorsy dad
Etsy / CDShardwoods
For the dad who loves to go out and fish, this pocket knife will serve him well. Find it for $17 at Etsy.
shoppableshoppingCommercefather's dayquarantine summer