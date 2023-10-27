ShoppingDogs Petshome

10 Products Pet Owners Swear By To Keep Their House Clean

Check out the odor sprays, carpet cleaners and hair removers that received glowing reviews from our staff.
By 

Staff Writer

Rocco & Roxie's stain <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rocco-Roxie-Supply-Co-Professional/dp/B00CKFL93K?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65367180e4b0c8556101eee5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="remover" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65367180e4b0c8556101eee5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Rocco-Roxie-Supply-Co-Professional/dp/B00CKFL93K?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65367180e4b0c8556101eee5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">remover</a>, a ChomChom pet hair <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pet-Dog-Cat-Hair-Remover-Couch/dp/B00BAGTNAQ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65367180e4b0c8556101eee5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="roller" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65367180e4b0c8556101eee5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pet-Dog-Cat-Hair-Remover-Couch/dp/B00BAGTNAQ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65367180e4b0c8556101eee5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">roller</a> and Bissell's Little Green carpet and upholstery <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bissell-Multi-Purpose-Portable-Upholstery-1400B/dp/B0016HF5GK?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65367180e4b0c8556101eee5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cleaner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65367180e4b0c8556101eee5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bissell-Multi-Purpose-Portable-Upholstery-1400B/dp/B0016HF5GK?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65367180e4b0c8556101eee5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">cleaner</a>
Amazon
Rocco & Roxie's stain remover, a ChomChom pet hair roller and Bissell's Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner

Your furry friend likely brings an immeasurable amount of joy and happiness into your home. With that of course, they may also bring immeasurable amounts of dirt, dander, fur, mud and other messes.

If you’re gearing up to adopt a new animal or want to revamp your cleaning methods, we asked our favorite pet owners — the staff here at HuffPost and BuzzFeed — for their best tips on keeping their carpets, furniture and other upholstery clean.

From sprays to brooms to mini wet vacs, the options suggested by our team cover all types of budgets, homes and messes. Every option has been used and loved by members of our staff and most are frankly pretty affordable.

We hope you find your new holy grail pet-mess cleaner and enjoy a lifetime of pet snuggles without stressing about accidents and errant hairballs.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner
The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner is another HuffPost reader favorite (and also beloved by "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk). Lindsay Holmes, a senior editor at HuffPost Life, recommends it for bigger messes or deep cleans, noting that it's been in heavy rotation now that she has a puppy in her home. "Someone got it for us for our wedding and it sat unused for months until we got a dog and now it is my lifesaver," she said.
$109.59 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Bissell Little Green ProHeat cleaner
For some added heat and cleaning intensity, HuffPost breaking news reporter Ryan Grenoble recommends the Bissell Little Green ProHeat, calling it a "must-have" for messes from both pets and kiddos alike. This baby is essentially a mini wet vac that can be used to detail your car and spot-clean your carpets and has an extra handy self-cleaning rinse tool extension.
$113.89 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Nature's Miracle stain and odor removing spray
A time-honored classic, I remember having Nature's Miracle in my childhood home in the early 2000s. Holmes and Dru Moorhouse, a senior crime reporter at HuffPost, use and recommend it for nixing odors and stains from carpets as well as spot cleaning smaller messes.
$10.75 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Nature's Miracle Advanced stain and odor spray
To pack an extra punch, mainly when cleaning up pet vomit, HuffPost breaking news reporter Sanjana Karanth and art director Jianan Liu both recommend Nature's Miracle's Advanced spray that has extra strong stain- and odor-eliminating power. "This has saved our apartment from many senior dog pukes and foster dog accidents," Karanth said.
$13.55 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Chom Chom pet hair roller
The Chom Chom hair remover roller is a huge reader favorite across HuffPost and BuzzFeed Shopping and boasts tens of thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon. BuzzFeed shopping editor Jenae Sitzes personally swears by it for cleaning her velvet couch in the home she shares with two cats.
$24.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator
Sitzes, along with HuffPost copy desk supervising editor Bobbi Olson, recommends this Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator that specifically targets pet urine. It can be used on carpets and rugs but also floors, furniture, clothing, litter boxes, kennels, carriers and your pet's bed or sleeping area to get rid of stains and smells.
$19.97 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Uproot Clean Pro pet hair remover bundle
Moorhouse also endorsed the Uproot Clean Pro pet hair remover bundle. It comes with three hair-removing tools: a longer broom-style model, a hand-held option and a mini portable option you can easily keep in your car or bag, or use for hard-to-reach mini spots. Note: These are not to be used on knit fabrics or super soft fabrics like wool or silk, but are great for cars, couches and chairs.
$74.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Shout carpet cleaner
For cat accidents, HuffPost’s senior global workplace director Greta Geiselman uses Shout carpet spray. It leaves your upholstery with a laundry detergent-like clean smell and works for stains as well as odors in as quick as three to five minutes.
$15.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
OxiClean carpet and rug cleaner
Nina Golgowski, a senior breaking news reporter, recommends the OxiClean carpet spray and strain remover, calling it "the only thing that I've found that works on stains easily." It's a spot cleaner that works for food messes as well as pet accidents in just 10 minutes.
$4.98 at Walmart
10
Amazon
OXO rubber fur broom
Meet a budget-friendly option that's easy to use and store. Paige Lavender, HuffPost's senior managing editor of breaking news, likes this fur broom made with thick silicone bristles and a squeegee edge on the back. Simply swipe it over your floors and carpets to pick up fur and hair in seconds.
$19.99 at Amazon

Before You Go

A makeup brush cleansing shampoo to clean the sponges that touch your face every day

Just 36 Terrifyingly Good Before And Afters Of Cleaning Products Doing The Dang Thing

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE