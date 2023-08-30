These Are The Low-Maintenance Sofas That HuffPost Pet Owners Swear By

Lovesac

Lovesac Sactional couches

If you're really looking for your forever couch, senior photo editor and dog owner Chris McGonigal recommended building your own "Sactional" from Lovesac.



"I know they are insanely expensive, but I'm so happy with our Lovesac Sactional couch. We had such a specific set of requirements and being able to be modular was the perfect fit for us, and I feel like it's gonna last forever, even after two kids and a dog all over it all the time, and you can just wash the covers if you need. Taking them off isn't as easy as they show, though, but it's doable," he said.