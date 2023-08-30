These Are The Low-Maintenance Sofas That HuffPost Pet Owners Swear By

Few things in life can spark a flurry of conversation like products that make pet ownership easier. This was certainly the case last week, when a HuffPost staff Slack channel erupted with suggestions after an editor asked his colleagues for recommendations on the best low-maintenance sofas that do well with furry friends.
For one brief, glowing afternoon, reporters, editors and other staffers shared the pet-friendly couches they keep in their own homes, accompanied with real-life examples of how they’ve kept up over time through clawing, chewing and shedding.
While a new couch can certainly be a splurge, the pet owners of HuffPost say that the high-quality, good-looking couches ahead will stand the test of time (and teeth). After all, if you’re going to be spending some serious cash on a couch, you want something that your beloved four-legged pal will not destroy in a day.
