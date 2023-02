10 Reviewer-Approved Tools That Actually Remove Pet Hair From Your Stuff

An extremely popular portable carpet and upholstery cleaner

Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has over 40,400 five-star-ratings on Amazon and effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. While it doesn't handle pet hair removal like the products above, it can help you get rid of that sticky grossness sometimes left by hairballs (and it definitely addresses so many other pet messes — you know the ones). The scrubbing stain tool has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort."Works great! I have two cats and wanted this to spot clean my carpeted rooms after hairball situations. I used a black light flashlight to find the spots and to verify that this thing did it’s job." — LisaDreams "My 1st one like this lasted about 13 years. I used it to pretty regularly to clean up pet accidents on carpet, especially when my little dog was much younger and accidents were more frequent. It also is great for cleaning up the residue from the cats fur balls/vomit on furniture; or, cleaning up occasional accidents from visiting pets and sticky fingers and spills made by kids. It is light weight and easy to carry and small enough to store just about anywhere. It does a great job pulling out excess water and cleaning products so the carpet dries quickly. I clean out my machine after every use, which is a very easy and quick process. After many years of use, it eventually wore out. I went online to see what else was out there but ended up buying another green machine. I was excited because the new machine has an attachment that allows me to flush the hose after each use, great feature." — Donna Jill Sowers