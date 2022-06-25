Shopping

10 Of The Best Pet Products To Get At Target

From vitamin chews that'll give your pup a shiny coat to automatic water fountains.

On Assignment For HuffPost

If you’re a pet owner, I’m sure you’ve been overwhelmed by choice. Which harness should you buy from the dozens available? Is there one carrier bag that’s superior to another? Why does your dog need an automatic water fountain?

We’ve rounded up the best of the best pet products from Target below — that includes vitamin chews for dog coat health, grooming gloves, odor eliminators, deodorizing wipes, and more.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A 60-pack of Zesty Paws skin health soft chews
Keep their coat healthy with a 60-pack of Zesty Paws soft chews. Each bite is packed with fish oil, biotin and vitamins C and E to prevent itching and dryness, plus the chicken flavor means your pet will gobble it up right up.
$19.49 at Target
2
Target
An orthopedic cuddler dog bed
In addition to a lovely striped design I'd model my own bedding after, this orthopedic beg is great for pets with joint and back problems due to a foam fill and built-in headrests. It even has a machine-washable cover for easy cleaning. Available in three colors and sizes S-XL.
$29.99 at Target
3
Target
An automatic water fountain
This pet fountain may not seem like a necessity, but hear us out: the constant circulation of drinking water prevents icky bacteria growth, plus a filter works to traps debris (think hair and dirt). No more having to get up and clean their water bowl several times a day.
$22.99 at Target
4
Target
An adjustable dog harness
Morning walks with your pet require a durable harness, and this adjustable harness is designed with an elastic neckline for extra movement — so if your dog decides to sprint out of nowhere, there won't be any excess yanking or extreme discomfort. Available in three colors and sizes S-L.
$22.99 at Target
5
Target
Pet grooming gloves for giving baths
When giving your pet a bath, it can be difficult to really deliver a deep clean with just your hands — which is where these wearable gloves come in. These deepen the lather of shampoo and conditioner, detangle thick fur, and can even be used on dry fur to decrease shedding. Available in three colors and sizes S-XL.
$29.99 at Target
6
Target
A 100-pack of deodorizing wipes
This pack of 100 deodorizing wipes is likely the most quintessential item to keep stocked as a pet owner. From quick rubs between baths and cleaning paws as to not trek mud into the house, these are cucumber-scented to keep Fido feeling (and smelling) fresh.
$6.99 at Target
7
Target
An Arm & Hammer odor and stain eliminator
Accidents happen. They're unavoidable. But this Arm & Hammer odor and stain eliminator is fantastic at making said accidents go poof thanks to an effective combination of Oxiclean and baking soda.
$5.19 at Target
8
Target
An infinity scratcher cat toy
While those cat towers are adorable, they're not ideal for folks with small spaces. But this double-sided scratcher doesn't require lots of room, is lightweight, can be flipped to start from ~scratch~ (pun intended), and is made from 100% recycled cardboard.
$22.99 at Target
9
Target
A cat litter disposal system
Preventing pet odors can be as easy as investing in this solid cat litter disposal system. Simply scoop waste, drop in the can, turn the handle to lock in the yuck and voila! Your home will continue to smell like the expensive candle you've been burning.
$16.99 at Target
10
Target
A large cat and dog carrier
Whether taking your pet along for plane rides or train rides, this carrier is lightweight yet durable, is oversized, has padded fabric handles for comfort, and contains a mesh pocket for water bottle storage. It's also collapsible and easy to store when not in use.
$59.95 at Target
Professional-style nail clippers for pain-free claw trimming

10 Groomer Must Haves For Grooming Your Cat At Home

Popular in the Community

shoppingPetstarget

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

10 ‘Harmless’ Nighttime Habits That Are Secretly Ruining Your Sleep

Wellness

Denying Women Abortions Can Hurt Their Health For Years

Work/Life

5 Unspoken Job Interview Rules About What You Should Wear

Wellness

What Doctors Want You To Know About Abortion Right Now

Style & Beauty

Here’s How Often You Should Actually Wash Your Face

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In July 2022

Shopping

Just 30 Products That'll Make Your Outdoor Space The Place To Be This Summer

Shopping

10 Of The Best Panini Presses For Tasty Sandwiches Every Time

Shopping

I‘m Obsessed With This CC+ Cream Foundation That’s Actually Good For My Skin

Shopping

Reviewers Swear By These Products For Road Trips With Kids

Food & Drink

A No-BS Guide To Finding The Best Ice Cream Maker For You

Parenting

The One Parenting Hack That Makes Mindy Kaling Feel Like A ‘Sorceress’

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In July

Shopping

32 Things That'll Make You Wanna Redo Your Entire Backyard

Shopping

Under-$100 Lawn Chairs That Aren't Eyesores

Food & Drink

Why Some Summer Fruits Make Your Tongue Itch, Even If You're Not Allergic

Travel

10 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Seattle

Shopping

If You’re Not Bringing A Waterproof Blanket To Your Next Picnic, You’re Doing It Wrong

Wellness

The Difference Between Having Strong Feelings And Being Triggered

Relationships

What Are 'Pink Flags' In Relationships?

Shopping

For Amazon Prime Members, These Early-Access Prime Day Deals Are Already Live

Parenting

25 Funny Tweets About Pregnancy Cravings

Home & Living

3 Signs Of A Medicare Scam Every Senior And Caregiver Needs To Watch Out For

Food & Drink

Want Dessert? Experts Reveal The Best Time To Eat It.

Shopping

The One Product You Need To Banish Underboob Sweat This Summer

Shopping

The Projectors (And Accessories) You Need For A Movie Night Al Fresco

Style & Beauty

Kim Kardashian Says She Connects With Boyfriend Pete Davidson Through Pimples

Home & Living

This Dystopian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Apocalyptic Comedy Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

This Crowd-Pleasing Portable Speaker Is Less Than $60 On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

5 Best-Selling Air Fryers From Target, And How To Pick The Right One

Wellness

10 Common Behaviors That Are Making You More Forgetful

Shopping

There's A Tampon Shortage. Here Are The Best Period Care Alternatives To Try.

Parenting

Why The Color Of Your Kid's Swimsuit Might Matter More Than You Think

Shopping

Your Body Needs Anti-Aging Skin Care, Too. Here's What To Look For

Food & Drink

Does Caffeine Make You Jittery? Here Are 7 Coffee Alternatives To Try Instead.

Travel

Your Next Trip Abroad Should Be To Glasgow, Scotland. Here's Why.

Shopping

25 Pieces Of Lightweight Clothing That People From Hot States Swear By

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week