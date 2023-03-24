Whether grooming time for your pet is an enjoyable experience or a slightly stressful one, you’re going to need a shampoo that’s not only pet-safe, but makes bath time worthwhile.

Finding the right one can be easier said than done considering that the number of available pet shampoo formulas is pretty overwhelming. According to Joshua White, a specialized dog groomer and co-founder of famed Los Angeles-based Dogue Spa, the time and research required is worth your while.

“A good shampoo matters because you want something that [will] be specific to your dog and their skin and coat. Each dog is different and each dog breed is unique to itself,” White said, adding that, in general, he prefers formulas that are natural, sulfate-free and paraben-free but also affordable.

This is also the case for cats. As Whitney Bullock, a certified feline master groomer and owner of The Charleston Cat Groomer, previously told HuffPost: “Regular grooming prevents matting, pelting, excessive shedding and hairballs, along with just making the cat look and feel better.”

White mentioned that regular grooming has the potential to be a fun bonding experience for you and your pet as well as an essential element of care. If you need some help finding a shampoo that meets the specific needs of your cat or dog, help is here.

Just ahead, we gathered a selection of pet shampoo brands and formulations used by White and other expert groomers. Shop options for pets with sensitive skin, luxuriously scented facial washes that will remove stubborn tear stains, and more.

