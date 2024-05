A soft, gentle finger brush

If your pet has never had their teeth brushed before, veterinarians Dr. Carly Fox and Dr. Nicole Savageau recommended initially getting your dog or cat used to having their mouth touched at all. “Start by touching their face and lips regularly,” Fox said. “You can try lifting up their lips and placing your fingers on the muzzle gently.”Then, you can try touching your pet’s teeth with your finger. “Each day, move on to touch more teeth, moving from front to back,” Fox detailed. And don't forget the power of positive reinforcement: “Treats and praise [can help] create a positive association with tooth brushing,” Savageau advised.The next step? “Gently massage the gums using your finger or a finger toothbrush,” Fox recommended. “Dental disease starts at the gum line, so massaging this area will allow your pet to get used to effective tooth brushing.”We think this Jasper finger brush is a great option. It sports soft silicone bristles on all sides to gently clean your pet's mouth while effectively helping remove plaque.It uses BPA- and phthalate-free silicone and is designed to fit most finger sizes. It comes in a pack of two and in four colors; you can also opt for a pack of four or ten. It also comes with a handy case for each brush.