Amazon

A soft-bristled toothbrush made for pets, like the Petsmile brush

Once your pet is comfortable with having their gums massaged, it’s time to introduce a pet toothbrush.



“Try and brush their teeth for two minutes every day,” Fox said. “A routine is key, so if you are able to do it at the same time each day, your pet will learn to expect it.” (Don’t worry if your pet has a setback once you introduce a toothbrush, Fox noted. Simply return to massaging their gums, but with the toothbrush this time, until they’re ready to move on.)



As you search for oral health tools for your dog or cat, "it's important to use toothbrushes and toothpastes specifically designed for pets," Savageau told HuffPost.



Regarding toothbrushes, you should look for pet-specific options "with soft bristles and [that are] an appropriate size for your pet's mouth," Savageau said.



Fox recommended this Petsmile toothbrush in particular. Made for dogs and cats, the Petsmile brush sports heads on both ends, one for larger pets (with larger mouths) and one for smaller pets with more petite jaws. Both heads' outer bristles are angled at 45 degrees to effectively clean your pet's enamel, while their center bristles tackle bacteria and plaque below the gum line.