Did you know that periodontal gum disease is one of the most common diseases found in dogs and cats in veterinary medicine? Or that most dogs have signs of periodontal disease by age three?
While these facts may rightfully feel scary, don’t worry yet. The good news is that you can significantly reduce your pet’s risk of disease through regular at-home dental care, according to veterinarians — and it’s never too late to start.
“Tooth brushing is one of the most effective ways to remove plaque and [tartar] buildup [in pets], just like in people,” Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at New York City’s Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, told HuffPost.
Minimizing plaque buildup is key to preventing periodontal disease, Fox noted, which can lead to issues like gum disease, tooth loss and decay, chronic pain and bad breath. It can even lead to issues like heart and kidney disease, according to Dr. Nicole Savageau, a veterinarian with mobile pet service The Vets. This is because poor dental health can cause “bacteria entering the bloodstream from the mouth,” Savageau explained.
Importantly, tooth brushing is not a substitute for veterinary checkups; the key to good oral health is a combination of home care and veterinary treatment, Fox emphasized.
And should your pet require a professional dental cleaning by a veterinary dentist, be absolutely sure that they do so under anesthesia, Fox stressed. “Anesthesia-free dental cleanings are ineffective and ... can actually put your pet at more risk.”
Below, Fox and Savageau recommended products to help you get your pet’s dental routine started — and detailed tips for effectively introducing your pet to teeth brushing.
A soft, gentle finger brush
If your pet has never had their teeth brushed before, veterinarians Dr. Carly Fox
and Dr. Nicole Savageau
recommended initially getting your dog or cat used to having their mouth touched at all. “Start by touching their face and lips regularly,” Fox said. “You can try lifting up their lips and placing your fingers on the muzzle gently.”
Then, you can try touching your pet’s teeth with your finger. “Each day, move on to touch more teeth, moving from front to back,” Fox detailed. And don't forget the power of positive reinforcement: “Treats and praise [can help] create a positive association with tooth brushing,” Savageau advised.
The next step? “Gently massage the gums using your finger or a finger toothbrush,” Fox recommended. “Dental disease starts at the gum line, so massaging this area will allow your pet to get used to effective tooth brushing.”
We think this Jasper finger brush
is a great option. It sports soft silicone bristles on all sides to gently clean your pet's mouth while effectively helping remove plaque.
It uses BPA- and phthalate-free silicone and is designed to fit most finger sizes. It comes in a pack of two and in four colors; you can also opt for a pack of four or ten. It also comes with a handy case for each brush.
A soft-bristled toothbrush made for pets, like the Petsmile brush
Once your pet is comfortable with having their gums massaged, it’s time to introduce a pet toothbrush.
“Try and brush their teeth for two minutes every day,” Fox said. “A routine is key, so if you are able to do it at the same time each day, your pet will learn to expect it.” (Don’t worry if your pet has a setback once you introduce a toothbrush, Fox noted. Simply return to massaging their gums, but with the toothbrush this time, until they’re ready to move on.)
As you search for oral health tools for your dog or cat, "it's important to use toothbrushes and toothpastes specifically designed for pets," Savageau told HuffPost.
Regarding toothbrushes, you should look for pet-specific options "with soft bristles and [that are] an appropriate size for your pet's mouth," Savageau said.
Fox recommended this Petsmile toothbrush in particular. Made for dogs and cats, the Petsmile brush sports heads on both ends, one for larger pets (with larger mouths) and one for smaller pets with more petite jaws. Both heads' outer bristles are angled at 45 degrees to effectively clean your pet's enamel, while their center bristles tackle bacteria and plaque below the gum line.
Or a dual-sided toothbrush made specifically for cats and small dogs
Based off Savageau's recommendation to look for products designed specifically for pets, we think this brush from brand Ryercat is an excellent option for cats and small breed dogs.
Meticulously crafted with the anatomy of cats and small dogs in mind, this option features tiny, dual-sided heads that each serve different functions — essentially providing a two-in-one tool. One end sports soft, rounded nylon bristles for gentle brushing, while the other has pick-shaped bamboo bristles to help remove debris, plaque and tartar.
This is the brush I use for my cat, and I couldn't be more pleased with it. I can tell it fits her mouth more comfortably than the larger brush I was using before. I also find the two-in-one nature of the brush somewhat genius, giving me two tools at my quick disposal so I can brush her teeth as efficiently and effectively as possible.
The toothbrushes come in seven colors. Note: You can grab 5% off for a limited time by clipping the coupon.
An enzymatic toothpaste for dogs and cats in an enticing meaty flavor
For toothpaste, it's crucial to select a pet-safe toothpaste without xylitol, which is toxic to dogs, according to Savageau. "Brands like C.E.T. Enzymatic Toothpaste are often recommended by veterinarians," Savageau wrote. You might also want to opt for flavors like poultry or beef, which pets find more appealing, she added.
I use the C.E.T. toothpaste for my own cat, in its poultry flavor.
Or a widely-recommended Petsmile toothpaste
The Petsmile toothpaste, recommended by Fox, is another great option. It's also approved by The Veterinary Oral Health Council
, or VOHC. "The VOHC is a committee comprised of veterinary dentists who review and then endorse products that provide effective plaque and tartar control," Fox explained.
Note: You can also grab the Petsmile toothbrush and 4.2-ounce toothpaste together for a bundled discount at Amazon
and Chewy
.
Some dental hygiene chews for dogs
If your pet
absolutely cannot stand tooth brushing, all is not lost. There are a number of alternative dental care methods available to support your pet’s health, like dental treats and water additives, according to Savageau.
Fox recommended these OraVet dental chew treats, which are designed to help clean pets' teeth, prevent plaque and tartar accumulation and minimize bad breath. They're available in packs of 14 and 30. (Read more about Oravet chews
from HuffPost shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe
, whose dog adores them.)
Some Greenies dental treats for dogs
"Typically, I recommend products that are approved by The Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC)," Fox explained.
Another dental treat on the VOHC's list
? These plaque- and tartar-fighting dental treats, which are a bestseller on Amazon with 47,000 5-star ratings. They're available in multiple flavors and pack sizes, and in version for puppies, small dogs, and medium and large breeds.
And some Greenies dental treats for cats
Greenies' cat dental treats, made to clean teeth and freshen breath, also made VOHC's list and sport thousands of 5-star ratings (43,000 to be exact). These are my cat's favorite treats; she loves their crunch and clearly finds them exceptionally tasty since she bounds over to me whenever she hears the bag's crinkling sound — or hears anything she thinks is the bag's crinkle. They come in multiple pack sizes.
A water additive formulated for dogs and cats
"Water additives are an easy way to passively help prevent plaque formation in our pets," Fox wrote. "I recommend starting with a smaller amount added to water and then building up so your pet can get used to the taste."
This water additive is recommended by the VOHC for use by dogs; its formula is designed for cats, as well. It's made to help reduce tartar and promote dental hygiene.
Or a water additive with thousands of 5-star ratings
This bestselling water additive for dogs is also recommended by the VOHC. It's formulated to control plaque and tartar buildup while minimizing bad breath and plaque-causing bacteria. It's available in two sizes and in versions for puppies, digestive support, skin and coat health and more.
A plaque-reducing powder you can add to food
This VOHC-recommended powder helps combat bad breath, tartar and plaque in cats and dogs when added to meals.
It comes with a 330 milligram scoop for your use; the brand recommends you add 0.5-1 scoops daily for pets under 25 pounds, 1-2 scoops daily for pets that are 25-50 pounds and 2-3 scoops daily for pets over 50 pounds.
