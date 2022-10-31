Shopping
Dogs travelPetsCats

13 Genius Pet Travel Accessories You Need For Your Next Trip

These harnesses, poop bags, portable dishes and TSA-compliant crates will make traveling with your cat or dog stress-free.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

An <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=83946&afftrack=-63582820e4b03e8038e3fa0e&urllink=wildone.com%2Fproducts%2Feveryday-pet-carrier" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="everyday pet carrying tote" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63582820e4b03e8038e3fa0e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=83946&afftrack=-63582820e4b03e8038e3fa0e&urllink=wildone.com%2Fproducts%2Feveryday-pet-carrier" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">everyday pet carrying tote</a> from Wild One, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Necoichi-Portable-Stress-Free-Litter/dp/B00NHDTJMM?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63582820e4b03e8038e3fa0e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="portable cat kennel" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63582820e4b03e8038e3fa0e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Necoichi-Portable-Stress-Free-Litter/dp/B00NHDTJMM?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63582820e4b03e8038e3fa0e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">portable cat kennel</a> with litter box and a Wild One <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=83946&afftrack=-63582820e4b03e8038e3fa0e&urllink=wildone.com%2Fproducts%2Fpet-travel-carrier%3Ftitle%3Dspruce" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" airline-compliant travel carrier." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63582820e4b03e8038e3fa0e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=83946&afftrack=-63582820e4b03e8038e3fa0e&urllink=wildone.com%2Fproducts%2Fpet-travel-carrier%3Ftitle%3Dspruce" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> airline-compliant travel carrier.</a>
Wild One, Amazon
An everyday pet carrying tote from Wild One, a portable cat kennel with litter box and a Wild One airline-compliant travel carrier.

The furry friends in our lives are more than just household pets. They are full-fledged members of the family that accompany us through the many adventures of life, including far off destinations.

As a frequent flyer who often takes her cat on trips, I can speak from personal experience that toting an animal around an airport can at times be a little stressful — and almost always cumbersome.

Whether you’re boarding an airplane, moving homes or running errands around town, the following items and accessories meant specifically for pet travel can help streamline the process, ensure your fur baby’s comfort and avoiding any potential bumps along the way.

Keep scrolling to find airline-compliant pet carriers, pop-up kennels for dogs or cats, portable water solutions and even a fold-away litter box that’s great for long car rides.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Wild One
An airline compliant travel carrier
Complete with breathable mesh walls and a dual-use leash strap, this airline-compliant pet carrier also unzips to become a padded travel mat. And if you don't want to wear your pet over your shoulder, you can easily slide the carrier over your suitcase handle using the built-in back sleeve.
$125 at Wild One
2
Amazon
A portable and collapsible litter box
For when your cat has to go on the go, this soft-sided litter box is leak-proof and has a zippered lid to keep odors contained between uses. When finished, just dump out the litter and fold into a flat compact square. Many reviewers recommend placing liners inside the box under the litter to make clean up easier.
$25.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A roll-along airline-compliant travel carrier
I know first hand that carrying your pet bag on your shoulder around a busy airport can get pretty tiring. This TSA-compliant mesh-sided carrier features a telescopic walking handle and a detachable 360-degree rolling platform for easy maneuverability. The detachable strap also allows you to easily transition back to shoulder carrying whenever you need.
$63.90 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An attachable pet GPS tracker
When traveling in an unfamiliar area with your pet, this GPS tracker can give you some peace of mind and be a useful tool in the event that they run off. The waterproof attachment fits on most collars and provides real-time location alerts to an app on your phone. You can also set predetermined safety zones that will send you automatic alerts if your pet leaves the area. A subscription is required and plans start at $5 a month.
$49.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A travel water bottle with built-in bowl
With one press of the anti-spill locking button, this 19-ounce water bottle allows you to dispense fresh water for your pet so they can drink right out of the built-in trough. A seal-ring inside the dispenser prevents leaking and, when tipped vertically, you can recover any unused water to use for next time.
$11.99 at Amazon
6
Paw.com
A memory foam car seat for dogs
Protect your seats while also providing a cozy car ride for your dog with this car bed. Security straps ensure that the bed stays in place in a moving car and the memory foam liner is waterproof, while the cover is completely machine-washable. You can grab this in four different sizes from single seat to full back seat.
$119+ at Paw.com
7
Wild One
An everyday carrying tote
Make subway commutes and errands with your pup comfortable and easy with this over-the-shoulder travel tote. Available in four colors, this 100% recycled knit bag features dual-length carrying straps, four pockets for personal belongings and a machine-washable interior mat.
$150 at Wild One
8
Petco
A foldable dog crate with storage
This portable travel crate has a foldable frame for easy storage and is made with a durable and water-resistant material, making it a great option for camping or other outdoor uses. It features storage pockets and a padded floor and is available in two sizes.
$129.99+ at Petco
9
Chewy
A quilted, water-resistant car seat cover
Made from a durable and water-resistant quilted polyester, this bench-style cover protects your car seats and floor from a number of pet messes and scratches. A series of straps and anchors keeps the cover secure on the seat and it's completely machine-washable for easy clean up.
$29.41 at Chewy
10
Amazon
A portable cat kennel with litter box
This highly rated portable cage is perfect for car rides, moving or just as a temporary kennel for your cat. It features two mesh side panels with a roll-down window cover, an inner waterproof fleece mat and a portable litter box that snaps closed when not in use.
$47.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A portable tailgate pet waste bin
Ideal for road trips or camping, this dishwasher-safe bin allows you to pack away pet waste conveniently on the outside your car. Strong built-in magnets keep the silicone dumpster secured to bumpers, tailgates and other metal surfaces.
$19.95 at Amazon
12
Wild One
A harness, leash and poop bag dispenser set
This walking bundle for your pup contains a flex-poly-coated nylon leash, a cloud-cushioned harness and an attachable poop bag dispenser for convenient waste-collecting on the go. Available in a variety of colors that allow you to mix and match your set, each piece in this kit is easy to clean and ultra lightweight.
$98 at Wild One
13
Amazon
Two collapsable food and water bowls
Perfect for water, food or snacks in transit, these silicone bowls are dishwasher safe and collapse to be completely flat for easy storage.
$5.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

An ultra-fluffy fleece blanket

33 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

This What Discrimination Does To Your Brain And Body

Home & Living

Why Some People Get Irked By Unread Email Notifications And Others Don’t

Travel

The Rudest Things You Can Do When Visiting Another Country

Wellness

10 Adult ADHD Signs You May Not Realize Are Actually Symptoms

Parenting

The Rude Things People Say To Breastfeeding Moms

Style & Beauty

If You’re Rubbing Your Eyes, Stop Right Now

Shopping

29 Comfy Things For Anyone Who's Dying To Get Out Of Their Work Clothes

Shopping

25 Thoughtful Gifts For The Center Of Your Universe (Your Pet)

Shopping

29 Items Reviewers Claim Are The “Best Thing" They Ever Bought

Shopping

31 TikTok-Famous Products With Reviewer Photos That Do All The Talking

Parenting

How To Adjust Your Kid’s Sleep Schedule Before Daylight Saving Time Ends

Food & Drink

Pups Dine On Filet Mignon At San Francisco Restaurant Exclusively For Dogs

Shopping

I'm Ditching All Of My Pricy Beauty Devices Thanks To This 8-in-1 Tool

Shopping

AirPods And Pros Are On Sale At Target And Walmart

Work/Life

How To Beat Someone Trying To Undermine You At Work, According To Science And 'The Mole'

Shopping

Amazon's Running A Surprise Sale On Best-Selling Beauty

Shopping

The Best Bed Pillows That Don't Cost A Fortune

Shopping

The Cookware That Chefs Actually Use To Make Perfect One-Pot Meals

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You ThatThis Cloud-Like Puffer Vest Is Worth Every Penny

Shopping

42 TikTok-Favorite Fashion Products You'll Wear This Fall

Shopping

You Only Have A Few More Hours To Get Up To 80% Off At Wayfair

Shopping

26 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Shopping

The Best Luggage Trackers For All Your Fall Travel Needs

Food & Drink

9 Money-Saving Hacks From The Past To Cut Food Costs During Inflation

Wellness

Here's Why You're Afraid Of The Dark, According To Experts

Shopping

The Items Porn Stars Use To Have Sex While Menstruating

Shopping

Keurig's New Coffee Maker Has Made Me A Believer

Parenting

27 Funny Tweets About Kids' Halloween Costumes, From Exhausted Parents

Food & Drink

'I Can't Tolerate Gluten In The U.S., But I Can In Europe': Experts Unpack The Phenomenon

Shopping

Why Even Kardashian Skeptics Need To Try This Cute And Comfy Skims Bra

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Relationships

Not Feeling Sexy? These 18 Tips Will Help You Get In The Mood.

Parenting

A Big Myth About Skin Care Products For Kids

Shopping

20 Pairs Of Boots You Won't Stop Wearing Until You've Worn Out The Soles

Wellness

A New Taylor Swift Song Is Resonating With Those Who've Had Miscarriages

Home & Living

We Asked An Expert For Advice On Your Eco-Friendly Home Upgrade Projects

Paid for by LightStream
Money

Debt consolidation. You've got questions, we've got answers! Here's everything you need to know.

Paid for by Lightstream
Parenting

California Protected Kids Online In A Way Every State Should Follow

Food & Drink

His Neighbor Was Murdered In Front Of His House. Now, This Chef Helps Fellow Immigrants Find Freedom.