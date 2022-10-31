The furry friends in our lives are more than just household pets. They are full-fledged members of the family that accompany us through the many adventures of life, including far off destinations.

As a frequent flyer who often takes her cat on trips, I can speak from personal experience that toting an animal around an airport can at times be a little stressful — and almost always cumbersome.

Whether you’re boarding an airplane, moving homes or running errands around town, the following items and accessories meant specifically for pet travel can help streamline the process, ensure your fur baby’s comfort and avoiding any potential bumps along the way.

Keep scrolling to find airline-compliant pet carriers, pop-up kennels for dogs or cats, portable water solutions and even a fold-away litter box that’s great for long car rides.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.