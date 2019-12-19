HuffPost Finds

The Best Petite Jumpsuits You've Been Trying To Find

From a summer soiree to a winter wedding, you'll be wearing these petite jumpsuits all year long.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you're a shorter lady who has been struggling to find the perfect jumpsuit, we got you covered with these petite options.&nbsp;
If you're a shorter lady who has been struggling to find the perfect jumpsuit, we got you covered with these petite options. 

From the neckline to the hemline, regular-sized jumpsuits sometimes just don’t cut it for petite ladies.

Whether it’s the legs being too long or the sleeves reaching way past your fingertips, you’ve probably tried on piles of jumpsuits that just didn’t fit right.

With more brands like J.Crew, Madewell and Anthropologie offering styles in petite sizes, it’s becoming easier to shop for pants, dresses and jumpsuits that have traditionally been for figures over 5-feet-4-inches.

And petite sizing isn’t just about being shorter. Clothes are meant to be more proportional on a smaller frame, too.

If you’re a shorter lady who’s been looking for the perfect jumpsuit and hasn’t found the one just yet, you’re in luck. We found the best petite jumpsuits out there that can be worn more than once — from a summer soiree to a winter wedding.

Check out the best jumpsuits for shorter ladies:

1
Petite Animal Print Wide-Leg Cropped Jumpsuit
Banana Republic
If you've already gone gaga for animal prints — getting leopard loafers and cheetah coats — you might just need to go deeper into the wild side and snag this cropped jumpsuit from Banana Republic.
2
Charley Mock Neck Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
You can dance all day with this high-necked jumpsuit that's made from a comfy stretchy knit. Plus, you could totally wear this to work, too.
3
Petites Franny Jumpsuit
Reformation
This Reformation jumpsuit is all business in the front with delicate floral design and party in the back with center cutouts.
4
Eliza J Sleeveless Velvet Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Channel some of the menswear trend with this take on a tuxedo.
5
Calvin Klein Petite Tie-Neck Jumpsuit
Macy's
You'll be happy to know that this jumpsuit does have pockets and an ever-so-stylish tie neck.
6
Erika Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
This wide-legged jumpsuit from Anthropologie has pockets so you'll be comfortable all night long.
7
Petite Cheetah Jacquard Flutter Sleeve Jumpsuit
Ann Taylor
You might miss the cheetah print at first glance, but no one can miss you in this jacquard jumpsuit.
8
1901 Windowpane Plaid Ruffle Collar Crop Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
For someone who likes wearing classics, this windowpane jumpsuit will fit in with a perfectly polished wardrobe, especially with the frilly collar.
9
MICHAEL Michael Kors Lace-Print Jumpsuit
Macy's
Just throw on a leather jacket with this lace printed jumpsuit for a night out look.
10
Chelsea28 Print Halter Neck Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
While you might think there are polka dots printed all over this halter-neck jumpsuit, those dots are actually cherries.
11
Petite Halter Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Banana Republic
This Banana Republic jumpsuit has a special pleat in the front so that the wide-leg is even more voluminous.
12
Monteau Petite Cropped Jumpsuit
Macy's
You'll be able to show off on any dance floor with this jumpsuit that has a slight shimmer and cropped leg.
13
ASOS Design Petite Rose Embroidered Lace Insert Jumpsuit
ASOS
This ASOS jumpsuit has everything: embroidery, lace and a bow in the back.

14
Maggy London Pop Stripe Waist Tie Jumpsuit
Nordstrom Rack
It's hard to resist a navy and magenta striped jumpsuit, especially one that's meant to be this flattering with a tie at the waist.

15
Tahari by ASL Petite Notch Neck Crepe Jumpsuit w/ Side Buckle Hardware Detail
Zappos
You can't help but feel super sophisticated in this jumpsuit with a notch neckline. Plus, it has pockets.
16
Eileen Fisher Petite Cropped Ponte Tank Jumpsuit
Neiman Marcus
You can easily put on a T-shirt underneath this ponte tank-style jumpsuit or let it shine all on its own.



Get it for $159 at Neiman Marcus.
17
Tahari Tie Waist Flutter Sleeve Stretch Crepe Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
When spring and summer weddings come around, you'll be glad that you have this raspberry jumpsuit hanging in your closet.
18
Petite Two Tone Tie Neck Jumpsuit
Ann Taylor
No one has to know that your tie-neck top and black slacks are actually just a jumpsuit from Ann Taylor.

19
Fiona Utility Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
This Anthropologie jumpsuit combines a pretty floral print with the tough utility trend.
20
Petite Vine Halter Jumpsuit
Loft Outlet
You'll stop and smell the flowers in this floral jumpsuit from Loft Outlet.
21
Bobeau Woven Crepe Jumpsuit
Nordstrom Rack
From a weekend backyard barbeque to the office on a weekday, this crepe jumpsuit with an elastic waist will be an easy outfit to throw on.
22
Melloday Pleated Knit Jumpsuit
Nordstrom Rack
You'll feel comfortable anywhere in this sleeveless pleated jumpsuit.
shoppableshoppingfinds stylefinds seovmg holiday 2019