The 1 Thing You Need To Prevent Your Bed Pillows From Turning Yellow

There’s something truly horrifying about stripping your pillows for wash day only to be met with yellowed pillows staring at you in the face. HuffPost has previously investigated exactly why pillows accumulate yellow discoloration: In essence, it’s the physical consequence of sweat, oil, skin cells and even skin care that has rubbed off your face — physical secretions that are part of what makes us human.

Though such shedding of oils and cells is largely inevitable, there is one item that can help prevent your pillows from turning that dingy yellow: A pillow protector.

HuffPost Life contributor Anna Rahmanan previously spoke to allergist Dr. Neeta Ogden about the benefits of adding a pillow protector to your bedding setup. According to Ogden, pillow protectors “will provide a barrier between you and the allergens that can lurk in pillow fibers over time, including animal dander, mold spores, dust mites and pollen drifting in from outside.”

A pillow protector, which provides an extra layer of fabric between your skin, your pillowcase and your pillow, can be a huge benefit for those who want to keep their pillows looking brand new while protecting themselves from exposure to allergens.

We’ve rounded up some reviewer-favorite options from Amazon, Walmart and Target for folks who are ready to invest in a pillow protector but don’t know where to begin. Read on for some of the best picks available right now.

