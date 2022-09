Zamat adjustable cervical pillow

If you're a side sleeper who frequently suffers from neck pain, it may be time to consider a cervical pillow like this one. It's made of odorless memory foam and has an ergonomic, butterfly-like shape that has a place for your head, neck and shoulders to rest comfortably. And hot sleepers, fear not; the case is made of a moisture-wicking bamboo and polyester blend."I bought this pillow at the time because my pillow then was just not doing it for me. I'd sleep well, but I'd wake up with really bad neck pain and it made my day difficult especially going in to work. Once I got this pillow however, I haven't had any neck pain at all! The shape was definitely new to me as well as the memory foam and it's great for. And if anyone is wondering, it fits the average pillow case well enough." — Geovanne Fregoso