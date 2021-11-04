Few things are more sacred than getting a good night’s rest, and if you value your sleep, you know the importance of picking the right pillow. A low-quality pillow can be the difference between sleeping smoothly through the night and waking up every hour with uncomfortable neck and shoulder pain.

But finding a pillow that’s best for you isn’t just about how fluffy and cloud-like it is. The first thing you should consider is your sleeping position. A pillow that’s comfortable for a side sleeper may not be the ideal choice for a back sleeper. And if you tend to alternate sleeping positions during the night, it can be even more difficult to figure out what type of pillow is best for you.

“It’s important to use a pillow that’s appropriate for the way you sleep because a lot of tension gets translated into our neck and through the rest of our body,” said Gbolahan Okubadejo, an orthopedic surgeon and leader of the Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care in the New York City area. “Because we are stationary when we sleep for hours at a time, it’s critical that we have a pillow that matches our sleep style to optimize our spine health.”

Below are some of the best options, whether you’re a side, stomach or back sleeper.

