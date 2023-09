A plush memory foam seat pillow with a bolster

HuffPost Shopping writer and books newsletter curator Tessa Flores loves this sizable memory foam seat pillow and matching bolster pillow that was a gift from her mom."First off, it's massive, which means it feels like it's providing support from every angle, from my neck to my arms and, most importantly, my back," she said. "It's also filled with shredded memory foam so it has the perfect amount of give, but is firm enough to keep me upright, without sinking."Flores added that she likes using the included bolster pillow under her wrists as she's reading. "It's been really helpful in making sure I don't strain my neck downwards which has notoriously given my severe neck pain in the past."