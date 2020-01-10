Have you long dreamed of someday retiring to a quiet, sandy beach, or a lively city with friendly locals and deep historical roots? You can make that dream a reality ― there’s a literal world of possibilities.

Retiring abroad can be a cost-effective option for your golden years, as many foreign countries have lower costs of living than the U.S. And it’s not as risky or unconventional as you might think. The Social Security Administration sent checks to nearly 700,000 retirees living abroad as of December 2019.

Of course, not all destinations are ideal. That’s why each year, International Living compiles its Annual Global Retirement Index and spotlights the best places to retire abroad based on factors such as housing, benefits and discounts, cost of living, health care, development, climate and more.

Here are the 10 best places to retire abroad in 2020, according to the latest index.

10. Vietnam

Stefan Tomic via Getty Images Ban Gioc Detian waterfall in Vietnam

The nation ravaged by war several decades ago boasts an exceptionally low cost of living and one of the strongest economies in Asia. It’s home to both rapidly developing urban areas and ancient temples and tombs. Plus, the people are exceptionally friendly and English is widely spoken.

9. France

Alexander Spatari via Getty Images Paris

If vineyards and meadows are more your speed, consider retiring in France. Despite what you might think, the country is an affordable place to live. Home to amazing wine, cheese, freshly baked baguettes and other culinary delights, foodies will feel right at home. And with an excellent health care system, a thriving fashion scene and abundant culture, you shouldn’t ever feel isolated or bored.

8. Spain

Eloi_Omella via Getty Images Madrid

Thanks to Spain’s warm Mediterranean climate, the nation’s beach life and food options are above par. Transportation is also a breeze, with a vast rail and bus system, plus inexpensive ride-sharing options. There are plenty of expat beach communities where you can rely on English to get settled, though venturing out of these areas will require you to pick up a bit of Spanish.

7. Malaysia

Nora Carol Photography via Getty Images Bohey Dulang, Malaysia

Malaysia is home to hundreds of white, sandy beaches, as well as warm weather and plenty of outdoor actives. Living is very affordable, including health care costs. And because Malaysian law is based on the British system, you’ll find plenty of English speakers and signs.

6. Ecuador

Jesse Kraft / EyeEm via Getty Images Guayaquil, Ecuador

Ecuador is home to all-around amazing weather, with varying climates depending on its region. The cost of living is highly affordable; local mercados sell high-quality produce at low prices, services like haircuts and pedicures cost only a few dollars and you can even hire household help for just $10 to $20 a day.

5. Colombia

Keren Su via Getty Images Cartagena, Colombia

As the second-most biodiverse country in the world, there’s an environment to suit just about anyone’s preference, from warm beaches to temperate mountain communities. Even big cities have a small town feel because of the friendly, welcoming locals. Cost of living varies depending on what part of the country you live in, but it’s generally quite affordable.

4. Mexico

John Coletti via Getty Images Mexico City

Mexico stands out as a top retirement destination because of its low cost of living, national health care plan, vibrant culture and diverse landscapes. Whether you want to live along the coastline or in the midst of a bustling city, Mexico has something for virtually everyone.

3. Costa Rica

OGphoto via Getty Images Arenal Volcano in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is also known as the “Switzerland of Central America” thanks to its neutrality, safety and stable banking system. The locals are warm and welcoming, living according to the Pura Vida lifestyle. There’s a rich outdoor culture with plenty of hiking, diving, fishing, yoga and other healthy activities. Plus, the country boasts a progressive government and is LGBTQ+ friendly.

2. Panama

MediaProduction via Getty Images Panama City

The weather is warm and tropical in Panama, but it’s outside of the hurricane belt. The U.S. dollar is the local currency and many citizens speak English, so acclimating to your new surroundings is easier. The country’s Pensionado Program is known as one of the best retiree programs in the world, offering generous discounts to pension-holding retirees on expenses ranging from medical expenses to entertainment.

1. Portugal

Hans Georg Eiben via Getty Images Porto, Portugal