ShoppingStyleweddingswedding dress

The Best Places To Buy Wedding Dresses Under $1,000 Online

These bridal gowns will make you look a million bucks — without actually spending it.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://asos.bbgqo9.net/c/2706071/755404/10982?subId1=642f0870e4b05cef00c81e0b&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Ftrue-violet-plus%2Ftrue-violet-plus-bridal-one-shoulder-maxi-gown-in-ivory%2Fprd%2F202870734" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="True Violet gown" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642f0870e4b05cef00c81e0b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://asos.bbgqo9.net/c/2706071/755404/10982?subId1=642f0870e4b05cef00c81e0b&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Ftrue-violet-plus%2Ftrue-violet-plus-bridal-one-shoulder-maxi-gown-in-ivory%2Fprd%2F202870734" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">True Violet gown</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=642f0870e4b05cef00c81e0b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fdress-the-population-iris-front-slit-gown" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dress The Population gown" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642f0870e4b05cef00c81e0b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=642f0870e4b05cef00c81e0b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fdress-the-population-iris-front-slit-gown" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Dress The Population gown</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=44055&u1=642f0870e4b05cef00c81e0b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eloquii.com%2Fbridal-by-eloquii-sequin-gown-with-detachable-skirt%2F3227007.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Eloquii sequin gown" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642f0870e4b05cef00c81e0b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=44055&u1=642f0870e4b05cef00c81e0b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eloquii.com%2Fbridal-by-eloquii-sequin-gown-with-detachable-skirt%2F3227007.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Eloquii sequin gown</a>
Asos, Anthropologie, Eloquii
A True Violet gown, Dress The Population gown and Eloquii sequin gown

Gone are the days in which to you had to shell out thousands of dollars to get a gorgeous wedding dress. In fact, according to a study by The Knot, the average cost of a wedding dress in 2022 was a whopping $1,900. But now, thanks to many popular brands coming out with their own bridal collections, it’s easier than ever to find an affordable dress for as low as $29.

Whether you prefer an ultra-flowy gown with a dramatic train or a body-hugging mermaid dress, you don’t have to dedicate your entire wedding budget to a memorable look. Plus, by opting for an affordable dress, you can put more money toward other wedding expenses, like accessories you’ll wear on your big day, gifts for your bridesmaids and, of course, your honeymoon.

To help make dress shopping way less complicated (and expensive), we rounded up 10 stores you can shop online that offer a variety of budget-friendly bridal dresses. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Eloquii
Eloquii
Eloquii's elegant wedding attire options include a variety of ready-to-wear dresses, jumpsuits and two-piece sets up to size 28, including an off-white sequin gown with a detachable overskirt. The size-inclusive brand's bridal gown collection ranges from $99-$899.
Sequin gown: $599 at EloquiiShop bridal dresses at Eloquii
2
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Whether you're looking for a little white dress for your big day or a long, flowing gown, Anthropologie has you covered on bridal options from $298-$2,850, like this Dress The Population maxi gown that features a front slit and a plunging V-neckline. Sizes for Anthropologie's bridal styles range from 00-24W and S-XL.
Dress The Population gown: $198 at AnthropologieShop bridal dresses at Anthropologie
3
Asos
ASOS
ASOS is a hidden gem for affordable, unique wedding dresses that look way more expensive than they are. Take this True Violet gown for example, which has a one-shoulder style and maxi length. The wedding dress selection at ASOS ranges from sizes 0-26 and XS-2XL, and in price from $29.40-$630.
True Violet gown: $125.50 at ASOSShop bridal dresses at ASOS
4
Revolve
Revolve
If you want a designer wedding dress for less, look no further than Revolve's bridal collection, which features brands like Norma Kamali (including this stunning fishtail gown), Elliat, Nookie and Katie May starting at just $99. Sizes range from XXS-XL.
Norma Kamali gown: $525 at RevolveShop bridal dresses at Revolve
5
David's Bridal
David's Bridal
This longtime destination for affordable gowns offers a remarkably chic assortment of styles at a variety of price points. Sizes range from 0 to 30W.
Off-shoulder satin gown: $699 at David's BridalShop David's Bridal
6
Torrid
Torrid
Torrid offers a plus-size selection of wedding garments in sizes 10-30 with prices from $198-$328, including this chic lace off-shoulder dress that falls at the ankle.
Off-shoulder dress: $228 at TorridShop bridal dresses at Torrid
7
Amazon
Amazon
While Amazon may not be the first place you think of to search for a budget-friendly wedding dress, the mega-retailer does indeed have many gowns to choose from that are suitable for the big day. For a classic, show-stopping look, this tulle gown is sure to turn heads and is available in sizes 2-26 plus (it also comes in black, if that's your aesthetic).
Tulle ball gown: $71.99+ at AmazonShop bridal dresses at Amazon
8
Reformation
Reformation
For bridal options from a sustainability-minded brand, there's Reformation. Their dress selection is full of styles below $1,000 for everyone in your bridal party. But if you're the star of the show, the wedding dress choices are especially top-tier, including this high-quality silk dress in ivory. Wedding dress sizes range from 0-24.
Silk dress: $748 at ReformationShop bridal dresses at Reformation
9
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal's bridal includes an array of in-house designed jumpsuits, sets and gowns in striking silhouettes, all below $250, like this embellished gown that features a beaded design and a thigh high leg slit. Sizes range from 0-24.
Embellished gown: $143.60 at Nasty GalShop bridal dresses at Nasty Gal
10
Eloquii
Windsor
Windsor's bridal dress collection includes over 50 affordable styles, like this corset gown designed with a flattering mermaid silhouette. All styles are under $300 and available in sizes XS-XL.
Corset mermaid gown: $299.90 at WindsorShop bridal dresses at Windsor
11
Lulu's
Lulus
Lulus is a one-stop shop for all things weddings, including a large selection of bridal jumpsuits and luxe dresses, all $399 and below. Choose a bell-sleeved style like this ivory floral lace gown or one of the other many silhouettes. Sizes range from XXS-3X.
Bell sleeve gown: $149 at LulusShop bridal dresses at Lulus
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

An inflatable mattress with built-in air pump

The Best Rated Gifts From Amazon's Wedding Registry

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Neurologists Share The 1 Food They Avoid To Keep Their Brains Sharp

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

Can Progestin Birth Control Actually Increase Your Breast Cancer Risk?

Parenting

11 Ridiculous Things Partners Have Said Or Done In The Delivery Room

Parenting

‘The Shock Never Goes Away’: What Grieving Parents Want Everyone To Know

Style & Beauty

Stylist-Approved Socks That Won’t Look Dumb With Your Loafers

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

How To Ask About A Company's Parental Leave During A Job Interview

Shopping

29 Sandals So Comfy, Reviewers Say They Walked In 'Em For Hours

Shopping

14 Reviewer-Loved Sunglasses Under $20 You Can Get On Amazon

Shopping

22 Shoes Under $50 That Are Actually Comfortable For People With Wide Feet

Shopping

This Affordable Walmart Sofa Is A Unicorn For Reviewers With Expensive Taste

Shopping

Target's Newest Jewelry Launch Is Perfect For Mother's Day Gifting

Shopping

32 Products Reviewers Say Are A 'Travel Essential'

Shopping

Teeny-Tiny Firepits And Tabletop Torches For Even The Smallest Of Patios

Parenting

Child Mortality Is On The Rise In The U.S. — And These Are The Kids Most At Risk

Style & Beauty

There's A Major Downside (Quite Literally) To Doing Face Yoga Wrong

Shopping

This Retro Facial Cleanser Is Having A Major Comeback — And Your Skin Will Love It

Food & Drink

Americans' Easter Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Shopping

Real Campers Told Us A Secret: Walmart Has A Really Great Outdoor Gear Brand

Relationships

Not Getting Invited Sucks. Here's How To Stop Taking It So Personally.

Shopping

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

Home & Living

An Expert’s Guide To Successful Gardening

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Home & Living

Essential Gardening Tips To Keep Your Nursery Green

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Travel

Don't Go On A Cruise Without Taking These 10 Steps

Travel

Passport Wait Times Are Worse Than Before. Here's How To Get Yours In Time For Summer.

Shopping

31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

Food & Drink

6 New Instant Coffees That Are So Good, You'll Never Believe They're Instant

Wellness

The Trouble With Saying 'They're In A Better Place' And The Christian White-Washing Of Grief

Wellness

The 7 Biggest Early Warning Signs You're Developing Depression

Work/Life

What Trump's Body Language At His Arraignment Hearing Said

Wellness

What We Get Wrong About Death, According To End-Of-Life Workers

Parenting

Siblings Who Grow Up Together Can Have Vastly Different Childhoods. Here's Why

Relationships

5 Signs You're Dealing With Unresolved Grief

Style & Beauty

I'm A Single Mom And Shopping Editor. These Are My 12 Go-To Wardrobe Staples.

Wellness

How To Take Care Of Yourself When You're Grieving, According To Grief Therapists

Shopping

13 Walking Shoes That You Can Wear In The Rain

Shopping

The Best Camping Equipment, According To An Experienced Camper

Shopping

34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale