The Best Places To Buy Wedding Dresses Under $1,000 Online

Gone are the days in which to you had to shell out thousands of dollars to get a gorgeous wedding dress. In fact, according to a study by The Knot, the average cost of a wedding dress in 2022 was a whopping $1,900. But now, thanks to many popular brands coming out with their own bridal collections, it’s easier than ever to find an affordable dress for as low as $29.

Whether you prefer an ultra-flowy gown with a dramatic train or a body-hugging mermaid dress, you don’t have to dedicate your entire wedding budget to a memorable look. Plus, by opting for an affordable dress, you can put more money toward other wedding expenses, like accessories you’ll wear on your big day, gifts for your bridesmaids and, of course, your honeymoon.

Advertisement

To help make dress shopping way less complicated (and expensive), we rounded up 10 stores you can shop online that offer a variety of budget-friendly bridal dresses. Check them out below.