HuffPost Finds

The 15 Best Places To Buy A Basic White Tee At Every Price Point

We found 15 white T-shirts under $50.

A basic white tee is a wardrobe staple because it goes with everything from jeans and suits to midi skirts. And while T-shirts might not look different, they can all feel different ― some are too short, too long, too thick, too thin and the list goes on. That’s why you’ve got to stock up if you find the right one.

When searching for that perfect white T, it’s important to remember that not all shirts are made the same — or priced the same. There are actually a lot of factors — from fabric to manufacturing — that can influence the quality and price point of a piece of clothing. Essentially, the cheapest choice isn’t always the best option, but neither is the most expensive. There are also a lot of brands with sustainable T-shirts like Everlane, Reformation and Outerknown to keep in mind.

Searching through every stack of T-shirts to try and find that perfect one would take years, so we’ve rounded up the 15 best places to buy a basic white T at every price point, with the most expensive being $48.

Take a look below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
H&M - $
H&M
Find this Slub Jersey T-shirt for $10at H&M.
2
Uniqlo - $
Uniqlo
Find this Cotton Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt for $10at Uniqlo.
3
Old Navy - $
Old Navy
Get this EveryWear Slub-Knit Tee in Regular, Tall, and Petite sizing for $13at Old Navy.
4
Madewell - $
Madewell
Get the Northside Vintage Tee for $15from Madewell.
5
Topshop - $$
Topshop
Find this Boxy Roll T-Shirt for $18at Topshop.
6
Everlane - $$
Everlane
Find The Cotton Crew for $18at Everlane.
7
J. Crew Factory - $$
J.Crew Factory
Get this Broken-In T-Shirt for $20from J.Crew Factory
8
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Find The Little Brother Tee for $20 at Urban Outfitters.
9
Reformation - $$
Reformation
Find this Perfect Vintage Tee or this Maddie Crop Tee for $28 at Reformation.
10
Kotn - $$
Kotn
Get this Essential Crew for $28 from Kotn
11
Frank & Oak - $$
Find The Boy Tee for $30 at Frank & Oak.
12
Back Beat Rags - $$$
Back Beat Rags
Find this Natural Distressed Hemp Crop Tee for $39 at Back Beat Rags.
13
Marine Life - $$$
Marine Life
Find this Swing Crew in White for $39 at Marine Life.
14
Outerknown - $$$
Outerknown
Find this Everyday S.E.A. Tee for $48 at Outerknown.
15
Anthropologie - $$$
Anthropologie
Find theBanded Tee for $48at Anthropologie.
shoppablefinds stylefinds trendsfinds tops