While it would be wonderful to walk into an art gallery and pick out the perfect piece every time you want to redecorate your place, that can require healthy funds and plenty of patience.

If you’re interested in acquiring some new art and stay within a budget, there are plenty of places where you can buy paintings, prints, and photographs with the click of a button. There’s a wide variety of options Ranging from popular prints to handmade pieces and even one of a kind creations.

asbe via Getty Images

Whether you’re looking for a simple sketch to go with your Scandinavian home decor or want a vibrant painting that oozes maximalism there’s a piece of artwork out there for you.

We’ve rounded 18 places to buy art online so you can shop for paintings, prints, photographs and more.