Vaivirga via Getty Images Growing your own food has many health benefits. Here's how you can get started with your own produce garden at home.

As the weather warms up, you might be looking to flex your green thumb in the form of fresh flowers and vibrant new houseplants. But if you have a small outdoor space or balcony, you might be itching for something more creative, like a small garden to grow your own herbs, fruits and veggies at home.

The good news is, whether you have an entire backyard or a small window ledge, there are plenty of options for growing your own garden, from wall planters and window boxes for small indoor gardens to compact garden beds you can use to start growing your own produce.

There’s a reason why nothing can compare to growing and eating produce from your own garden. The cherry tomatoes taste sweeter on your salad, the basil is more fragrant, and the berries make for the best pies.

Studies show that growing your own food has many health benefits. With a garden, you can ensure more fresh fruit and veggies in your diet, control what kinds of fertilizers and pesticides come into contact with your food and choose how ripe your produce is.

Seasoned plant parents might already have a few favorite places to order houseplants, such The Sill and Bloomscape. But you might be at a loss for the best places online to order fruit and veggie plants.

Some of us have the skills (and patience) to transform seeds into full-fledged plants, while others might want a head start with a potted sprout that just needs water, sunlight and love.

We’ve rounded up a handful of the best places online to buy both seeds and plants for fruits, vegetables and herbs.