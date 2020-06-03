HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Whoever came up with the saying “there are plenty of fish in the sea” never visited a grocery store during a meat shortage.
With many grocery stores experiencing supply shortages because of the coronavirus pandemic, many folks are looking for alternatives to Amazon, Walmart and other big-box retailers for grocery delivery services, pet food delivery and essentials like tampons and pads for delivery.
We previously put together a guide on where to buy meat online — but what about ordering seafood online for delivery?
Online grocery delivery services offer some seafood, but you might still find low stocks in specialty items like Maine lobster tails or sustainably caught salmon. If you’re already putting your Amazon Prime membership to good use these days, Amazon’s fresh grocery section has a relatively robust selection of meat and seafood, from fresh tuna pouches to king crab legs.
But if you’d prefer to shop at businesses other than Amazon for your groceries, there are plenty of other fresh fish delivery services to know about. They include seafood subscription boxes and well-known online seafood stores such as Thrive Market and Rastelli’s. Many of these places work with aquaculture farms and wild-caught operations to ensure quality, as well as ethical or sustainable practices.
Whether you’re looking for an easy and efficient way to put dinner on the table or want to ensure you’ll have enough shrimp kebabs or live lobsters for your next cookout, ordering your seafood online might be a small way to make life easier these days.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to buy fresh and frozen seafood online, with details about product offerings and pricing so you can determine which is best for your budget, dietary needs and lifestyle.