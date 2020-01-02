HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These office supplies will help you stay organized in 2020.

A new year doesn’t have to mean an entirely new you — your resolution might just be about becoming a better you. That could mean that you’ll cut back on takeout and try cooking healthier, make some time during the week for a workout or two, or finally tame the stack of Post-It notes on your desk.

If you’re aiming to become more organized in 2020, you can get ahead of some of your busiest weeks by getting an agenda where you can write down all your appointments, a wall calendar so you know what’s coming up or a journal for jotting down the day’s thoughts. You can’t forget anything on your to-do list with a Bob Ross calendar or a marble print planner.

Here are the best planners, calendars and journals to start off 2020 right:

The Best Planners For 2020 See Gallery

The Best Calendars For 2020 See Gallery