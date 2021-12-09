The Best 2022 Planners And Organizers To Start The New Year Off Right

Desk calendars, pocket planners and goal-setting agendas to give you a fresh start and keep you organized year round.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Etsy, Papier, Appointed, Erin Condren
Set goals for the year and map out your week with the pocket books, hard cover planners, spiral agendas, binder organizers and academic planners.

It can seem like an easy enough task to set the next year’s goals and plans, but to actually follow through with them? That can be a completely different story. Life gets in the way, mid-year fatigue sets in and before you know it, that unwavering burst of motivation and commitment that you felt at the start of the year has fizzled out into a familiar feeling of apathy.

According to a Forbes article published in 2018, committing your goals and plans to paper has been proven to increase the likelihood that you will actually achieve them. This is in large part due to a neurological response that occurs on two levels: external storage and encoding. In other words, when you write down what you would like to accomplish, it has a much greater chance of being remembered, regenerated and carried out.

You will notice the article says “written” and not “plugging into the calendar app on your phone or computer.” This suggests that something like a traditional planner or agenda may still serve a practical purpose in our otherwise digital world.

Stay organized, motivated and achieve your goals by shopping this list of project-planning diaries, academic agendas and traditional planners to start the year off right and keep it that way.

A hardcover planner with weekly and monthly overviews
Papier
Behind the customizable hardcover, where you can have your name placed, this 13-month diary starts each month with a page for notes, goals, important dates and a task list while each week is formatted in large, easy-to-see sections for appointment-making and deadlines. A ribbon bookmark also keeps your place, so you can spend less time flipping to the most recent week.

Get the wild posies cover (left) from Papier for $28.89.
Get the leopard print (right) from Papier for $24.64.
A self-care planner to make wellness a daily habit
Amazon
Alongside your daily lists and appointment sections, this six-month planner starts each day with a place to write what you're grateful for and set a goal for yourself. The page layout allows you to create and follow through with your wellness routine by tracking things like exercise, meals and water intake. You can track your habits, make time for self care and even use the vision board section.

Get it from Amazon for $39.97.
An academic diary with space for class schedules and projects
Erin Condren
This 12-month academic planner is broken down by weekly at-a-glance sections to schedule appointments and to-do lists, along with detailed project and exam pages that help you remember due dates, homework assignments and guidelines. There are class schedule pages at the start of each month as well as a monthly overview to track and schedule large events.

Get it from Erin Condren for $38.
A goal planner for achieving success in work and life
Barnes & Noble
Divided into three sections -- daily, weekly and monthly -- this goal-setting diary can help you maintain focus, track and achieve your goals both personal and in business. Pages feature goal sections for finance, relationships, health and more on one side, while the other establishes a place for you to map out the ways you can achieve those goals. There's also a back pocket and three ribbon bookmarks to keep your place.

Get it from Barnes & Noble for $31.99.
A binder agenda with plenty of pocket storage and space for notes
Erin Condren
The A5 LifePlanner is a 12-month binder-style diary in a vegan leather book with a magnetic closure. There's no shortage of interior pockets for holding business cards, sticky notes, a notepad and paperwork. The interior pages are organized by weekly at-a-glances with a calendar, notes and a productivity page at the start of each month.

Get it from Erin Condren for $79.
A planner for organizing multiple long- and short-term projects
Verishop
The Poketo project planner can help you organize and map out large concept ideas, while offering concise task lists and timelines so you can finish your projects on time. The planner is broken down into yearly, monthly and weekly sections and holds space for up to 100 different projects. There's also plenty of space to help you process ideas and jot down notes.

Get it from Verishop for $38.
A slim and handy pocket planner
Etsy
This flexible and slim compact journal fits perfectly inside pockets and purses for planning on the go, and the high-quality synthetic leather cover is durable and water resistant. Over the course of 12 months, the simple layout offers monthly and weekly plan sections and a bookmark to keep your place.

Get it from ZoocomingTree at Etsy for $16.99.
A customizable spiral planner with plenty of room for lists and notes
Appointed
Have the option of getting a foiled monogram at the bottom of this hardcover spiral planner that makes task-making and day-planning simple and easy to follow. The 12 months of this planner are organized by monthly overviews that each provide a section for goal planning and important dates, while the weekly at-a-glances cover daily planning on one side and space for notes, tasks and priorities on the other.

Get it from Appointed for $38.
A softcover classic planner from Moleskin
Amazon
This 12-month classic softcover weekly planner from Moleskin is known for its silky-smooth paper and straightforward formatting. Each month starts with a calendar overview before a weekly breakdown that includes a section for the week's appointments on the left and an entire page of ruled space for notes on the right. An address book, lined and graphed pages for notes and a global time zone map are also contained in this diary.

Get it from Amazon for $23.42.
A chic weekly overview desk calendar
Papier
Set in a foldable and protective cover that lies flat for writing, this 9.5-by-7-inch desk planner offers weekly planning on easy-to-read pages with a notes and task list section running alongside each week. The perforated pages are easy to tear away as you move through the year, making it simpler to keep track of the weeks.

Get it from Papier for $22.94.
A storybook-style planner that features original artwork
Valfré
Combine the art of a wall calendar with the functionality of a weekly planner, and you have yourself this 12-month hardcover planner from Valfré that features original artwork at the start of each month and six pages' worth of original stickers. Broken down in weekly planning sections, monthly calendar overviews and a page for goals, this colorful diary is easy to follow and cute to look at.

Get it from Valfré for $28.
A vibrant spiral planner with laminated tabs
Paper Source
Laminated monthly tabs run down the side of this spiral planner to help you flip to sections quickly and stay better organized. The simple weekly layout and monthly at-a-glances at the beginning of each tab are easy to follow along, making this a good agenda for straightforward planning. There's also an inner pocket and a stickers page for quick appointment making.

Get it from Paper Source for $22.95.
