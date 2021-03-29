Mark Mawson via Getty Images

The dairy section of your supermarket is fast filling up with things that are decidedly not dairy, with enough options to make your head spin faster than too many cups of joe. From grains to nuts to beans and fruit, nothing is unmilkable these days.

But when it comes to coffee creamers, are the plant-based options actually better for you than cow’s milk? Dietitians gave us the scoop on types of plant life in the coffee creamer aisle and whether they’re nutritionally hot or not.

What exactly is coffee creamer, anyway?

Coffee creamer is, by definition, any product explicitly created to enhance or change coffee’s flavor or just make it thicker or creamier (i.e., more akin to half-and-half.) And it also happens to be the fastest growing segment of the plant-based market.

The concept of milk-absent coffee creamers is not new. Historically, they have been found in refrigerated liquid form, as shelf-stable single-serve pods or powders, and made from ingredients such as corn syrup, sodium caseinate and various oils and glycerides to provide flavor and texture.

Who’s making plant-based coffee creamers?

There’s a growing list of brands making a splash in your coffee. Most major players are big labels that cut their teeth in the dairy alternative game, making waves when soy milk, then almond milk, and now oat milk hit the scene. These nationally recognizable manufacturers now expanding into coffee creamers include Almond Breeze, Silk, Califia Farms and So Delicious.

Newer entrants include Nutpods, Ripple, Oat-ly, Malk, Milkadamia and Elmhurst, all of which produce different blends of nondairy ingredients such as coconuts, almonds, cashews, macadamia nuts and nut-free peas and oats.

But that’s not to leave out the reigning kings of coffee. Coffee-Mate has gotten in on the plant-based action, and Starbucks is releasing a new blend of its own. And don’t forget the plethora of white-label lines made by big manufacturers and repackaged under your local market’s brand.

The result? An overwhelmingly vast array of products engineered by different brands, all with proprietary formulas of various flavor and material options — making it impossible to determine whether these new entrants are better for you than straight moo-juice.

Red Flags, Health Halos And Myths

Fat And Sugar

“Some creamers have health halos with the expectation of them being lower in fat, sugar and calories, but you really have to flip those bottles over to see what you’re getting,” cautions dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix, author of “Read It Before You Eat It – Taking You from Label to Table.”

Many creamers can have more calories and sugar than one tablespoon of half-and-half, which has about 20 calories per tablespoon and a single gram of sugar.

Michelle Arnold / EyeEm via Getty Images The top ingredients in Coffee-Mate’s original powdered coffee creamer aren’t exactly dairy: corn syrup solids and hydrogenated vegetable oil (coconut and/or palm kernel and/or soybean).

“To spot the worst coffee creamers, look for words like ‘partially hydrogenated’ or ‘hydrogenated’ fats on the label — these are trans fats,” Taub-Dix warned.

Checking for that specific language is key; servings are small, and that means even if the nutrition facts list zero trans fats, they may still be present — just rounded down to nil. She also suggests looking for saturated fats like palm kernel oil, as well as sugars, which Claire Peacock, nutritional lead for dietary analysis firm MenuTrinfo, sees as the biggest red flag.

“Dairy-based creamers naturally contain lactose, but can also be loaded with flavors and sweeteners, even if it’s branded as ‘natural’ or organic. Alternative creamers have the same problem,” she said.

Don’t be fooled by phrasing: Corn and rice syrups are common additives, and wording like “liquid cane juice” only plops a halo on liquid sugar. All of this adds up, especially since the serving size is typically two tablespoons — far less than most people add to their coffee.

Thickeners And Binders

Less offensive are thickeners, such a carrageenan, which have gotten a bad rap. However, Peacock said, “Overall, the science hasn’t provided any concrete evidence that it’s harmful.” Her caveat is that “if someone has pre-existing GI issues, check with their doctor.”

Lecithin is another thickener that’s commonly found in these naturally waterier formulas, which can be a concern for those with allergies. “You might think you’re getting straight almond milk, but if they happen to add soy lecithin, and you have a soy allergy, you have that to worry about.”

But for the most part, lecithin is “natural and not a problem, health-wise,” Taub-Dix concurs. It occurs naturally in eggs, she explains, but because some folks don’t recognize the term, they may be unnecessarily leery of it.

Taub-Dix also brings up gellan gum, a plant-based alternative to gelatin used to bind, stabilize or texturize a variety of processed food. In the case of plant milks and dairy, all it does is help “stabilize supplemental nutrients like calcium, keeping them mixed into the beverage rather than pooled at the bottom of the container.”

Here’s how to find your perfect creamer match.

Now that we know what to watch out for, the next step is finding what you do want. The flip side of this market saturation is that there’s a great selection for nearly every dietary need.

“The variety of alternative creamers on the market is a big win for those with dietary restrictions. Not only are those avoiding dairy in luck, but those with soy or tree nut allergies can finally find an alternative milk that now works for them,” Peacock said.

And due to the competitive nature of this space, “brands are finding ways to boost the nutritional impact of their products by fortifying them with vitamins and minerals like calcium, vitamins D and E, and even protein, putting them further in line with dairy-based creamers.”

Soy-Based Coffee Creamers

Ah, the bean that started it all. Already a traditional drink in many Eastern cultures, soy didn’t get popular globally until the ’90s, and then boy, did it ever pave the way for the rise of the dairy alternative industry. This classic has since stepped back from the spotlight as other options have ascended, but many still choose to cream their coffee with soy. Soy-based creamers have a thinner, more watery consistency, and have a tendency to separate when confronted with the heat of a good cuppa, but their smooth and sweet flavor still has legions of fans, particularly the soy creamer made by Silk.

Almond-Based Coffee Creamers

Almond milk has become America’s darling, even though it tends to be on the thinner side with a discernibly nutty finish. It also doesn’t change the color of your drink much, creating a visual adjustment to adapt to.

Almond Breeze has been an early leader, boasting a nutritional profile that Taub-Dix lauds for having “no cholesterol, saturated or trans fats, or artificial flavors” and being suitable for lactose- and gluten-free diets, as well as for vegans, as it uses pea protein and plant-based thickeners to add mild oomph. The brand’s new sweet crème flavor offers a strong saccharine sweetness that’s impressive for only 4 grams of sugar per tablespoon, and gets richer in your coffee. The new caramel version does the same, but in a toastier way. Both are nice mixed with unsweetened coffee to tamp down the sugar.

Almond Breeze/Silk Almond Breeze and Silk make some of the highest-rated almond-based creamers.

Malk and Silk also offer almond-only options, the former with an even stronger nut presence than Almond Breeze. Meanwhile, folks like the syrupy sweetness, thick texture and lingering flavor of the Silk recipes.

Chiazzese’s almond creamer of choice is Califia Farms’ vanilla, which wows with even less sugar — 2 grams per tablespoon — and only 15 calories, even with the use of coconut cream. Compare that to Coffee-Mate’s Natural Bliss almond vanilla’s 30 calories and 5 grams of sugar.

Coconut-Based Coffee Creamers

The smooth operators of the bunch, many almond milk creamers lean on coconut for a more satisfying sip. Califia Farms’ Better Half and keto formulas are both coconut cream- and almond milk-based, as is Nutpods’ Whole30-approved, paleo-friendly foundational line.

This blend of two different viscosities makes it necessary to shake before each use, but that’s a small price to pay for tasty substitutes that put coconut completely in the background.

Califia Farms/So Delicious Califia Farms and So Delicious make popular coconut-based coffee creamers.

Chiazzese appreciates Nutpods’ total omission of sugar in its 10-calorie tablespoons, which we found to be very subtle. This brand’s flavors, which include hazelnut and caramel, get a little lost in the coffee, blending in a little too smoothly, but they do pour out rich, thick, and provide an illusion of sweetness through aroma.

For coconut enthusiasts, there’s So Delicious, which has no added sugar and offers a strong coconut flavor, and Trader Joe’s house version, which takes a softer flavor approach but a heavier approach texturally. This is a good option for coffee drinkers who like the thicker consistency of cream-based dairy products. A more traditional creamer texture is available in Natural Bliss by Coffee-Mate.

Oat-Based Coffee Creamers

Sweet, full-bodied, foamable oat milk is today’s barista favorite, providing a velvety mouthfeel and lingering creaminess similar to dairy. Its reign began with Califia Farms and continues as Oat-Ly joins the Starbucks menu. Elmhurst’s Milked Oats are also designed for foaming but leave out emulsifiers, likely causing it to separate when used as a creamer in coffee.

NutPods/Oatly Oat milk-based coffee creamers from NutPods and Oatly.

But to further heighten the competition, Califia has now taken its already excellent nut-free oat formula and added organic mushroom extract with cordyceps and lion’s mane — both trending superfoods — to a new option. This version wows with a creamy, buttery, long finish that feels sweet without actually tasting sweet.

Meanwhile, the brand’s refrigerated oat creamer impresses with just 15 calories per tablespoon and just a single gram of sugar. Similarly, shelf-stable Nutpods’ take is wonderfully thick and clings to the spoon, providing a more immediate rich mouthfeel than the proprietary formulas, even with no sugar at all.

Silk made a heavy investment into oat with its Oat Yeah! Milk line, but also brought the ingredient into its half & half alternative, partnering it with coconut milk for more plushness. And Coffee-Mate just launched three flavors under its Natural Bliss line, supplementing with coconut oil and pea protein for more body. Planet Oat also uses pea alongside other thickeners; its nutritional profile is pretty close to the creamer giant’s, but with a flavor like coffee cake to compete with oat and brown sugar, the indulgence might be worth a try. And if wellness is a bigger focus, Malk’s new blends combine oats with almonds and flax seeds.

Up-and-Comers

Nuts have been used heavily as dairy alternatives, and there’s a brand for everyone’s favorite. Forager leads for cashew creamers, using organic dates to sweeten its formula and coconut cream to add creaminess. Milkademia also uses coconut cream to supplement its lead ingredient, macadamias, for an overall richness.

Pea protein has been mentioned as an additive, but Ripple has made it its headliner. The brand’s pea milk foams well, and its half & half is designed for those with nut allergies.

Even trendier are creamers made of hemp; Elmhurst was the first to hit the domestic market, boasting omega-3s and no oils or stabilizers, with Califia making its entry just this year with a shelf-stable version. Califia’s is warm and nutty with a silkiness that shifts into a grassy finish, which can be made less obvious with the addition of a sweetener.

So, are alternative milk coffee creamers better for you?

Should you stick with tried-and-true milk-based creamers or half-and-half, or make the switch? Are the plant-based alternatives actually healthier for you, or just another marketing ploy?

Much like your preference in coffee color, there’s no straightforward black or white, according to our panel of dietitians. “Dairy-free doesn’t always automatically mean ‘healthier’ or ‘better for weight loss,’” Chiazzese said. “In some cases, it can be the better option, while in others, it may not be.”

Peacock recalls, “When plant-based creamers were originally introduced, they oftentimes were made with partially hydrogenated oils — an extremely unhealthy ingredient.” However, “when they became more mainstream for folks with milk allergies or lactose intolerance, or those eating a plant-based or paleo diet, the demand for a better-for-you product emerged.”