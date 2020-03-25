HuffPost Finds

The Best Plant Delivery Services That'll Bring The Outdoors In

Grab cheap indoor plants online with the help of these plant and flower delivery services 🌿

If you can't go outside, bring the outdoors in with these affordable delivery services for indoor plants.
We won’t beat around the bush: It’s a weird, challenging and, frankly, unnerving time to be a citizen of planet Earth.

We’re each adjusting to a lifestyle spent mostly indoors, whether that means stress-cleaning, stress-cooking or learning how to cut our own hair for the first time.

If you’re the kind of person who’d rather spend their days in an actual jungle than a concrete jungle, it might be especially hard to stay cooped up inside while heeding the expert advice on social distancing.

There’s a reason we all crave the great outdoors. People who spend two hours a week in green space are “substantially” more likely to report better physical and mental health, according to a study of 20,000 people by the European Centre for Environment & Human Health at the University of Exeter.

Plants might help you be&nbsp;<a href="https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2014-30837-001" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">more productive</a> in your home office.
That’s reason enough to want to head to your local park, but don’t lace up your walking shoes just yet. There’s some research that indicates greenery can have a positive impact on your lifestyle even if you can’t make it outside.

Indoor plants might also make us happier, healthier and more productive. A 2015 study found that people who interacted with houseplants were less stressed, with signs of lower blood pressure and an overall feeling of calmness and well-being. (Though new research indicates houseplants might not actually purify the air inside your home, as previously thought.)

Still, if you’re looking for ways to liven up your indoors situation while also making your space potentially less stressful and more cozy, it’s a good time to start bookmarking all of the places you can buy plants online and have them delivered.

From popular delivery companies like The Sill and Plants.com to lesser-known Etsy shops for plants, we rounded up seven of our favorite services that’ll help you bring the great outdoors in.

Take a look below:

1
Bloomscape
Bloomscape
Bloomscape is an online shop that delivers plants directly from the greenhouse to your front door. The brand just unveiled a Mojave-inspired cacti collection, including everything from a Prickly Pear Cactus and a Hedge Cactus to an extra large Yucca cane. For cacti beginners, we recommend this mini Mojave collection that includes a Golden Barrel Cactus, a Fairy Castles Cactus and a Bullwinkle Cactus. If you're not into cacti, however, there's plenty of other greenery to browse at Bloomscape.

Check out plants at Bloomscape.
2
The Bouqs Co.
Bouqs
Don't let the name fool you. Though Bouqs does specialize in beautifully designed bouquets and floral arrangements for all kinds of occasions, the brand has also branched into plants you can order online . Browse a selection of everyday house plants like a snake plant and a Zebrina plant, or choose from more unique greenery like yellow orchids and succulent sets. Bouqs is still delivering nationwide, too.

Check out plants at Bouqs.
3
Etsy
Kseniya Ovchinnikova via Getty Images
Etsy isn't just a destination for cute planters and potters (although it's also that). The artisan-to-consumer marketplace also includes sellers who've cultivated quite the green thumb. And right now, those sellers need your online support more than ever. You'll find many Etsy shops that sell greenery, but our favorites include Spyloh, Hirts Gardens and Plant Crafting Co. for things like plants, veggies and even microgreens.

Check out plants on Etsy.
4
Plants.com
Plants.com
Plants.com is your destination for all things green. You'll find a wide selection of all kinds of plants, from flowering orchids and hearty bamboo plants to towering floor plants and even herbs.

Check out plants at Plants.com.
5
The Sill
The Sill
The Sill delivers plants — either potted or not — with simple care instructions. Choose from plant categories that fit your lifestyle, like "pet-friendly," "low-light tolerant," "for beginners" and even "faux plants." The Sill recently also unveiled its first blooming-plants collection, featuring orchids and anthuriums.

Check out plants at The Sill.
6
Terrain
Terrain
Terrain is the home and garden sibling to Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie. Whether you're looking for a house-warming gift for your coworker or a new houseplant for your living room, they have a curated selection of fresh greens that'll make your space feel vibrant and energized. Keep in mind that Terrain carries fresh bouquets and flowering plants like poppy bunches and iris bouquets as opposed to your typical houseplants.

Check out plants at Terrain.
7
UrbanStems
UrbanStems
You might typically think of UrbanStems for local flower and bouquet deliveries, but the brand also curates a large selections of plants like ZZ Plants and Pencil Cacti. Browse plants that align with your lifestyle, like air-purifying, low-light, low-maintenance and even pet-friendly.

Check out plants at UrbanStems.
