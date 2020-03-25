HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

We won’t beat around the bush: It’s a weird, challenging and, frankly, unnerving time to be a citizen of planet Earth.

We’re each adjusting to a lifestyle spent mostly indoors, whether that means stress-cleaning, stress-cooking or learning how to cut our own hair for the first time.

If you’re the kind of person who’d rather spend their days in an actual jungle than a concrete jungle, it might be especially hard to stay cooped up inside while heeding the expert advice on social distancing.

There’s a reason we all crave the great outdoors. People who spend two hours a week in green space are “substantially” more likely to report better physical and mental health, according to a study of 20,000 people by the European Centre for Environment & Human Health at the University of Exeter.

That’s reason enough to want to head to your local park, but don’t lace up your walking shoes just yet. There’s some research that indicates greenery can have a positive impact on your lifestyle even if you can’t make it outside.

Indoor plants might also make us happier, healthier and more productive. A 2015 study found that people who interacted with houseplants were less stressed, with signs of lower blood pressure and an overall feeling of calmness and well-being. (Though new research indicates houseplants might not actually purify the air inside your home, as previously thought.)

Still, if you’re looking for ways to liven up your indoors situation while also making your space potentially less stressful and more cozy, it’s a good time to start bookmarking all of the places you can buy plants online and have them delivered.

From popular delivery companies like The Sill and Plants.com to lesser-known Etsy shops for plants, we rounded up seven of our favorite services that’ll help you bring the great outdoors in.