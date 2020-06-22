Amazon Prime Day 2020 might’ve been moved to September, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to find some good clothing deals online.

The Amazon Big Style Sale officially went live Monday, June 22, and will go on for at least a week, according to Amazon. It’s the first time the company has held a weeklong sale exclusively on clothes and accessories.

The sale will involve deals on style and fashion accessories from well-known brands like Levi’s, J.Crew and New Balance, as well as Amazon-owned fashion brands like Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual and Core10. The sale will also feature deals on pricier designer brands from Shopbop (which is also owned and operated by Amazon), including labels like Loeffler Randall, Dr. Martens and Tory Burch.

But what plus-size clothes will be on sale during Amazon’s Big Style Sale?