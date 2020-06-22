HuffPost Finds

The Best Plus-Size Clothing From Amazon's Big Style Sale

We found cute and affordable plus-size clothes marked down in Amazon's Big Style Sale.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

We found cute and affordable plus-size clothes marked down in Amazon's Big Style Sale.
We found cute and affordable plus-size clothes marked down in Amazon's Big Style Sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 might’ve been moved to September, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to find some good clothing deals online.

The Amazon Big Style Sale officially went live Monday, June 22, and will go on for at least a week, according to Amazon. It’s the first time the company has held a weeklong sale exclusively on clothes and accessories.

The sale will involve deals on style and fashion accessories from well-known brands like Levi’s, J.Crew and New Balance, as well as Amazon-owned fashion brands like Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual and Core10. The sale will also feature deals on pricier designer brands from Shopbop (which is also owned and operated by Amazon), including labels like Loeffler Randall, Dr. Martens and Tory Burch.

But what plus-size clothes will be on sale during Amazon’s Big Style Sale?

Amazon is offering killer deals right now, but it can be complicated to try and filter those deals by size. To help, we’ve combed through the best deals from Amazon’s Big Style Sale and found some of the best plus-size dresses, tops and bottoms on sale right now.

Take a look:

1
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Available in sizes 1X to 4X. Normally $80, get it on sale for $43. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
2
Core 10 'All Day Comfort' High Waist 7/8 Crop Yoga Legging - 24"
Amazon
Available in sizes 1X to 3X. Normally $45, get them on sale for $29. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
3
Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress
Amazon
Available in sizes 1X and 2X. Normally $20, get it on sale for $10. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
4
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Surplice Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon
Available in sizes XS to 2X. Normally $25, get it on sale for $17. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
5
GRACE KARIN Women's Cropped Paper Bag-Waist Pants With Pockets
Amazon
Available in sizes XS to 3X. Normally $45, get them on sale for $25. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
6
Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Classic High-Rise Tapered Jean
Amazon
Available in sizes 14 to 26. Normally $32, on sale for $16. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
7
Fruit of the Loom Built-Up Sports Bra (Pack of 3)
Amazon
Available in band sizes 34 to 50. Normally $23, get them on sale for $13.
8
Vintage Levi's Tees
Amazon
Available in sizes 1X to 3X. Normally $25, get them on sale for $14. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
9
Lark & Ro Women's Matte Jersey Puff Short Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Dress
Amazon
Available in sizes XS to 2X. Normally $38, get it on sale for $25. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
10
Levi's Women's Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon
Available in sizes 16 to 26. Normally $50, get them on sale for $30. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
11
28 Palms Tropical Hawaiian Print Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Amazon
Available in sizes XS to 2X. Normally $39, get it on sale for $25. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
12
28 Palms Women's 100% Linen Sleeveless Shift Dress (with pockets)
Amazon
Available in sizes 1X and 2X. Normally $50, get it on sale for $35. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
13
Goodthreads Modal Fleece Roll-Sleeve Sweatshirt Dress
Amazon
Available in sizes XS to 2X. Normally $35, get it on sale for $18. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
14
JMS Active Mesh Pieced Run Legging
Amazon
Available in sizes 1X to 5X. Normally $20, get them on sale for $16. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
15
Calvin Klein Invisibles Scoop Neck Bralette
Amazon
Available in sizes 1X and 2X. Normally $38, get it on sale for $21. (Prices may vary by size and color.)
shoppableshoppingAmazonCommerceamazon prime