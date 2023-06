A one-piece with a sweet ruffle neckline and retro flair

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 starsThe fluttery neckline on this one-piece is as lovely as it gets. It also has a cute U-shaped back with ruching along the body that gives tummy control and a padded push-up bra that can be removed. It offers great support and shape without having to use uncomfy underwires. It's available in 29 colors and in sizes S–30 Plus.: "I ditched my self-consciousness over my larger body a couple years ago, but I have struggled to find an affordable suit that is both comfortable and flattering. This suit is both!FIT: For reference, I wear size 18, with 2X clothes fitting either well or just a tad large on my short-waisted frame. I wear a 42C bra and have a largish butt and thighs. I'm adding a bum pic for those of you who, like me, want to make sure enough is covered. This covers less than some but stays put--pic was taken after bending over and moving around, no adjustment needed. My belly isn't exactly hidden or controlled but my roll isn't too obvious, either. This suit holds the girls nicely and --very important for wide set breasts-- doesn't smooth them together awkwardly. There is a tad more room under the arm than I'd like but it's not a deal breaker. The wide ruffle on the shoulder really does a wonderful job of balancing my proportions.OTHER INFO: I sized up to a 20 at first but it was a little too large- the 18 fits perfectly. I really Ioved the leopard print but the flip side of the ruffle was white so I returned it. The ruffle on the solid color suits is the same color on the reverse. The royal blue was as lovely as everyone says but also VERY bright. I ended up with a black suit. Not my usual color but I am very happy with it. I'm buying a second as a backup." — KaySTO