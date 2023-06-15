HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Finding plus-size swimwear that you love and feel comfortable in can be a fraught experience for many, which is why reading the reviews is an absolute must. You want to make sure the bathing suit you are investing in is not only cute but supportive, well-made and fits your body perfectly.

When it comes to reviews, no one comes through quite like Amazon customers. Thanks to their thorough, detailed reviews, it’s easier than ever to really get a sense of how a swimsuit will look and feel on your body without having to try it on first.

Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of Amazon’s most popular and highly-rated swimsuits for people who wear plus sizes. They run the gamut from retro-inspired one-pieces that will make you feel like Marilyn Monroe to trendy, Euphoria-like mesh bikinis and galaxy prints that feel fashion-forward and sexy. All of them are available in inclusive sizing and, most importantly, are awash in glowing reviews. Snag them now and enjoy the rest of your summer feeling like the hot beach babe you are.