Invest in swimwear that is not only cute but supportive, well-made and fits your body perfectly.
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Romwe-Womens-Drawstring-Swimsuit-Bathing/dp/B08XVYPYSJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64876ae9e4b0756ff85f3f9f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sexy three-piece set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64876ae9e4b0756ff85f3f9f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Romwe-Womens-Drawstring-Swimsuit-Bathing/dp/B08XVYPYSJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64876ae9e4b0756ff85f3f9f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">sexy three-piece set</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Romwe-Womens-Swimsuits-Bathing-Swimwear/dp/B09PY2Y897?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64876ae9e4b0756ff85f3f9f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sporty high-waist bikini" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64876ae9e4b0756ff85f3f9f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Romwe-Womens-Swimsuits-Bathing-Swimwear/dp/B09PY2Y897?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64876ae9e4b0756ff85f3f9f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">sporty high-waist bikini</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Floerns-Womens-Splice-Fishnet-Bikini/dp/B084F5N6SZ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64876ae9e4b0756ff85f3f9f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="funky fishnet two-piece" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64876ae9e4b0756ff85f3f9f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Floerns-Womens-Splice-Fishnet-Bikini/dp/B084F5N6SZ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64876ae9e4b0756ff85f3f9f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">funky fishnet two-piece</a>.
Amazon
Finding plus-size swimwear that you love and feel comfortable in can be a fraught experience for many, which is why reading the reviews is an absolute must. You want to make sure the bathing suit you are investing in is not only cute but supportive, well-made and fits your body perfectly.

When it comes to reviews, no one comes through quite like Amazon customers. Thanks to their thorough, detailed reviews, it’s easier than ever to really get a sense of how a swimsuit will look and feel on your body without having to try it on first.

Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of Amazon’s most popular and highly-rated swimsuits for people who wear plus sizes. They run the gamut from retro-inspired one-pieces that will make you feel like Marilyn Monroe to trendy, Euphoria-like mesh bikinis and galaxy prints that feel fashion-forward and sexy. All of them are available in inclusive sizing and, most importantly, are awash in glowing reviews. Snag them now and enjoy the rest of your summer feeling like the hot beach babe you are.

1
Amazon
A sexy one-piece with a front cross neckline and keyhole
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Get tons of coverage and support while still looking hot as hell with this vintage-inspired one-piece. Channel your inner bombshell with the crisscross halter neckline and keyhole combination, and get plenty of tummy control thanks to the ruched waistband. The swimsuit has adjustable shoulder straps and removable padding so you can get the best fit possible. It's available in 37 colors in sizes M–30 Plus.

Promising review: "Love it! The tummy control is perfect. It fits comfortably and compliments your curves! The halter style makes this a very sexy bathing suit without being revealing. Plus the orange color is vibrant VERY VIBRANT! If you love rich bright colors you'll love this one. I bought the size 12W." — Angie
$33.99+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A high-waist ribbed bikini
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

We can't get enough of this simple, sporty two-piece bikini. It's made with stretchy and breathable ribbed fabric that couldn't be more on-trend, and it has removable padding and adjustable spaghetti straps. It's available in seven colors in sizes L Plus–4XL Plus.

Promising review: "Better than expected! Seeing the price and the pictures I expected the material to be flimsy but needed a swimsuit that would get to me quick so I decided to purchase the xx-large (normally I’m a size 18 US) in green. The color was exactly like the picture, fit was great. The swimsuit is stretchy and comfortable but still thick enough that it stayed in place and didn’t slide or roll. Will definitely be ordering more colors!" — Annette
$32.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A halter top one-piece with tummy control
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

If you love a plunging V-neckline, then take a peek at this retro-style suit. It's a sexy way to show a bit of skin without exposing too much and has a ruched design throughout the torso for a slimming and timeless effect. It has an adjustable halter top with removable push-up padding. It offers great support and looks good doing it. You can get it in sizes M–28 Plus in 14 colors.

Promising review: "I loved how it fit. My body shape is not what you see on TV. I am a normal woman with a lot of curves and it’s hard for me to find a bathing suit that I’m not pulling and trying to tuck parts of me back in all the time I was totally comfortable all day, and I didn’t have to mess with my suit at all. I love it." — Monique
$28.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A flirty bikini and matching cover-up
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

This bikini comes with its own matching coverup, making it a fun addition to your wardrobe. It has a triangle bra top and a low-rise bottom that shows just the right amount of skin. It's available in a wide range of colors and patterns in sizes L Plus–4XL Plus.

Promising review: "Perfect fit. This set is so cute!!! Too fits perfectly for bigger busts and the ring accents are so sexy. The bottoms fit great and the sarong is the cherry on top. Great price for a 3-piece set." — Gemma
$19.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A lovely two-tone one-piece with a cutout at the waist
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

How adorable is this one-piece? It features a cheeky cutout design that adds a bit of skin to an otherwise full-coverage suit. It has a high-waisted bottom half with ruching that accentuates your curves, and features a front tie and adjustable straps with a hook closure for extra support. It's available in 36 colors and sizes M–28.

Promising review: “I put this suit on and IMMEDIATELY FELL IN LOVE. I sized up because I have long torso, per other reviewers' recommendations, and it fits so perfectly and I just love it so much. I love it so much, I immediately bought another one.

It is lined with removable padding in the bra cups. The straps are adjustable and they do not fall off my shoulders. It's low cut enough to be feminine but not sexy. The little cutout on the tummy actually works to help you adjust your area there with the drawstring. It holds everything in but I didn't have to struggle to put it on or anything. It is the first swimsuit I've had in my adult life that I actually like and I'm in my 50s.” — TXEggplant
$35.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A V-neck one-piece with ruching along the bust
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Show a flash of skin with this delightful cutout one-piece. The cutout has a drawstring that helps to emphasize ruching along the bust and the adjustable straps have a clasp closure in the back for optimum support. It has a flattering design that accentuates curves and is made with soft, lightweight material. Get it in 37 colors in sizes M–28 Plus.

Promising review: "This is by far my fav bathing suit ever . My first one lasted about a year and then my straps ended up tangling and for some reason I can’t get them back to normal but I still use it and had to get another one . I love this one and it’s super flattering and comfy !" — Brittany Alsip
$36.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A tankini swim dress with shorts
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

For those who prefer a silhouette with a bit more flowy coverage, this tankini and swim short combo is a great option. It has adjustable shoulder straps and removable padding in the bra that lifts and shapes. The top has drawstrings on the side so you can adjust the length of the tankini. And it's made with quick-drying and stretchy fabric that is comfortable both in and out of the water. It's available in sizes M–30 Plus in 34 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "Love it! Highly recommend. Them swim suit is very flattering on and perfect if you want to cover your mid-section. I am a short & plus size with a belly. This top is just long enough to cover it without being so long that it comes to my knees. With the matching shorts peaking out beneath it has a very slimming effect in my opinion. I don't even wear a cover up with this suite its so cute! I am planning to order another in a different color!" — Amazon customer
$32.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A V-neck one-piece with cool mesh panels
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Available in six colors in sizes M–3XL, this solid one-piece has a plunging neckline with removable pads in the bra area and adjustable straps. The mesh panel detailing adds visual interest along with a bit of sexiness while still providing supportive coverage and a great fit. It couldn't be cooler.

Promising review: "I love CupShe!! This suit rocks. I literally can not say enough good things about this swimsuit! It is so flattering, fits well, high quality material that holds you in. The straps are adjustable so it allows you to keep everything in place. The hips are not too high cut, and the back is cheeky but not a thong. The cut makes it flattering on most all body types! I will be buying this in multiple colors for the summer!!!" — Amazon customer
$39.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A high-waisted bikini with a deep V neckline
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This two-piece is so cute you could probably wear the top with jeans for a night out on the town. It features a V-neck bikini top with adjustable wide straps and a push-up padded bra that offers ample support. The bottoms provide full coverage with ruched detailing and tummy control for the most comfortable fit. It's available in 38 patterns and colors in sizes M–28.

Promising review: “This swim suit fits pretty true to size. I'm a 16/18 and since most suits run small I ordered the 18 and it fits great. I love how much room the straps have for adjusting to give the ladies plenty of support without the back riding up. The suit is lined adding to the durability of the suit and mesh behind the accents on the side of the bottoms keeps everything where it's supposed to be. I ordered the darker green and love the color. I will be ordering more of these to mix and match.” — Alison
$32.99+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
A sporty tankini with capri-style bottoms
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

This two-piece includes a racerback tank top and capri shorts that hit above the knee. It offers great coverage and support in one, with removable sponge padding and a sturdy mesh insert. It's great for being active both in water and on land and offers great sun protection as well. It's available in sizes S–5X in 30 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "As a curvy mom at a waterpark, I have to say this has been a real game changer! I have never been more comfortable, more secure, more OK with walking clear across the water park with no chafing. No worries that someone’s going to see that one patch I didn’t get to shave. After a body slide I could get up at any angle without fear. Most of all absolutely zero chafing, which in the past has been very painful. I could spend my energy with my family and not worry. The color patching gives great definition, and draws the eye in a very flattering way. I would buy this suit 1000 times over." — M.L.
$28.03+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A swishy tankini with swim shorts
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This swishy two-piece tankini features a ruffled top and printed swim bottoms that beautifully skim the body's silhouette. The tankini has a flouncy handkerchief effect that enhances the beauty of your body's curves, plus removable padding and adjustable spaghetti straps. It's available in sizes large–22 Plus in 35 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I was looking for a swimsuit that was cute, flattering, comfortable, and would hide by mommu pouch, and I hit homerun with this! The tankini is actually very flattering. The ruffles on the front cover my mommy pouch but do not make me look like I have some extra pounds😅, and it highlights my silhouette from my waist and hips. I personally love flowingness and smooth bouncyness the ruffles have, it adds charm to the tankini and it makes me feel beautiful. The length of the top was perfect and it didn't roll up while under water or going down water slides, yay! Another thing I love about the tankini is the bottom. Short shorts tend to roll up my thighs when I walk and it's very annoying having to keep adjusting it but I did not any issues with this shorts, they were very comfortable, not to tight or to loose. I'm 41in from the bust and a b cup, bottom is 43in weight 182lb, I ordered the XXL." — Kp
$29.99+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
A flowy two-piece swim dress and boy shorts
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Available in 28 colors in sizes M–30, this swimsuit is perfect for a bit of swingy and feminine full coverage. It includes a longline silhouette top with an attached swim dress plus boy shorts. It has adjustable shoulder straps and a criss-cross open back, plus a drawstring at the chest so you can adjust the top to fit comfortably.

Promising review: “I tried out several swimsuits by the Daci brand, and while they were all pretty good, this one really knocked it out of the park. I’m 5ft 6in, 180lb, an hourglass figure though not exaggerated, 38D-F depending on the brand, and I’m old enough that the girls do sag quite a bit, which (unless corrected with a good bra) makes my figure less impressive than it otherwise is. I got an XXL/16. Daci swimsuits, in general, have good support, and many are built so you can tighten the “band” of the built in bra. This was unquestionably the best in that area, though. The way it’s built gives excellent lift, and the skirt is exactly that empire-waist style that is most flattering to plump figures. It’s cute and flirty, while dry. And when it’s wet? Then it’s downright sexy. I ducked into the shower to test this, once I was pretty sure this was the one I wanted, and I may have then spent about five minutes in front of the mirror, grinning ear to ear. Total win; this is coming with me on vacation, no question.” — Emily Ravenwood
$25.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A sexy fishnet bikini
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Available in sizes S–3X Plus, this sexy fishnet bikini is made of comfortable stretchy fabric that won't cut into the skin but will give that cool mesh effect. It has a scoop neck and high waist design, and the top is definitely cute enough to be worn with jeans on a night out. You can get it in one of 16 colors.

Promising review: "I'm 200 pounds and 5' 3", with most of my weight on my butt/hips and breasts. I can never find a fun, sexy bathing suit that doesn't look like I should be on the cover of an adult magazine. Also, have trouble finding bathing suits that make me look less bulky or dated. I have never felt more beautiful in a bathing suit before. The bottoms fit my butt and tummy area but still show my belly button. It helps hide the stretchmarks on my hips with the fishnet. It doesn't slide off, and it doesn't squish my hips or make me look pudgy. Now for the top. I'm a 38DD, and two-piece tops typically show too much cleavage. This supports my chest while showing some cleavage that the fishnet covers. From afar, you can't tell, but up close, it's modest and sexy. The quality is fantastic. It's super strong and dries fast. I love the top so much that I use it to work out. It inspired me to start dancing again to lose weight. If you need to feel amazing next time you're swimming, this will be THE BEST swimsuit at the pool. It's not dull or basic, and it's THE best for us curvy women." — Vaughn
$29.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A one-piece with a sweet ruffle neckline and retro flair
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The fluttery neckline on this one-piece is as lovely as it gets. It also has a cute U-shaped back with ruching along the body that gives tummy control and a padded push-up bra that can be removed. It offers great support and shape without having to use uncomfy underwires. It's available in 29 colors and in sizes S–30 Plus.

Promising review: "I ditched my self-consciousness over my larger body a couple years ago, but I have struggled to find an affordable suit that is both comfortable and flattering. This suit is both!

FIT: For reference, I wear size 18, with 2X clothes fitting either well or just a tad large on my short-waisted frame. I wear a 42C bra and have a largish butt and thighs. I'm adding a bum pic for those of you who, like me, want to make sure enough is covered. This covers less than some but stays put--pic was taken after bending over and moving around, no adjustment needed. My belly isn't exactly hidden or controlled but my roll isn't too obvious, either. This suit holds the girls nicely and --very important for wide set breasts-- doesn't smooth them together awkwardly. There is a tad more room under the arm than I'd like but it's not a deal breaker. The wide ruffle on the shoulder really does a wonderful job of balancing my proportions.

OTHER INFO: I sized up to a 20 at first but it was a little too large- the 18 fits perfectly. I really Ioved the leopard print but the flip side of the ruffle was white so I returned it. The ruffle on the solid color suits is the same color on the reverse. The royal blue was as lovely as everyone says but also VERY bright. I ended up with a black suit. Not my usual color but I am very happy with it. I'm buying a second as a backup." — KaySTO
$29.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A classic one-piece with supportive straps and tummy control
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Available in sizes M–30 Plus, this vintage-style swimsuit will never go out of style. It has a sweetheart neckline with a twist design along the bust and shirred details throughout the body. It has non-removable molded cups that lift and support the bust so you can move confidently. Get it in one of 35 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "Fits and looks great! Bought this for a recent lake weekend with he family. I am normally very self conscious in a bathing suit, but this one had me feeling beautiful and sexy! It is comfortable, hugs the places you want hugged and has good support for a large chest area. Will be buying another in a different color for this summer!" — Samantha
$37.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
An elegant one-piece with detailing at the waist and neckline
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This elegant swimsuit has lovely detailing that elevates it from your everyday one-piece. It has wide adjustable shoulder straps and a padded push-up bra for shaping and support. The silhouette is designed to accentuate curves while the soft and smooth fabric makes it a dream for swimming, surfing, lounging and more. You can get it in 33 colors and sizes M–30 Plus.

Promising review: "I am a 40DD and this was my first time ever buying a bathing suit online. Normally I can never find anything that fits me online. I usually have to send it right back because the cups are too small. I could not be happier with this suit. It feels great, looks great and flatters me in the right way. I swim often and the only downside is the material is getting a little stretched out. But that might be because I swim 5 days a week for 1.5 hours per day. The cups are removeable too if you need to take them out. I would absolutely buy this suit again and another plus is its not super expensive." — Jeanne Suski
$34.99+ at Amazon
17
Amazon
A full-coverage swimsuit with a vintage flair
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This option is ideal for anyone looking for a classic one-piece swimsuit with plenty of coverage. It has a lace-up closure that looks interesting but isn't too wacky, along with ruching along the body and criss-cross straps in the back. It's supportive and offers tummy control and looks excellent on all bodies. It's available in 38 colors and patterns in sizes M–28 Plus.

Promising review: "Get it girl! To all my girls with the thick thighs and the tummies - Get This Suit. It is so flattering and the color is gorgeous. The neon orange is literally perfect. I have an olive skin tone so I feel like this compliments to well. The straps are adjustable and you can actually change up how you wear the straps. Plenty of coverage for the girls up top. It’s comfy and I can’t imagine it not complimenting any shape. The ruching on the side hides the tummy. I have been swimming and have not noticed any fading in color. Sizing is spot on. I am so glad I found and purchased." — Lisa
$28.99+ at Amazon
18
Amazon
A spangly V-neck one-piece with ruching
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

While this suit comes in 24 different colors and patterns, there's something ultra cool about this starry pattern — grab it while you can! It has a simple, sophisticated silhouette, with a V-neckline and thick, supportive adjustable straps. The bra area has removable push-up padding, and the ruching in the midsection offers tummy control while helping to accentuate your gorgeous curves. It's available in sizes M–28 Plus.

Promising review: "If you have been skeptical about buying swimsuits because you have been disappointed so many times before like me, PUT THOSE DOUBTS ASIDE! I literally had tears when I tried this on. It fit beautifully. So proceed to Cart and complete your purchase with confidence." — Candi Carroll
$36.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A one-piece swim dress with a cutout
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This suit has a similar silhouette to the orange one above, but it comes with a skirted bottom, making it an adorable swim dress. Available in 36 colors and patterns, it has a keyhole cutout with ruching and a tie closure design at the bust. The swingy skirt enhances the overall aesthetic while providing additional coverage. It's available in sizes M–28 Plus.

Promising review: "I love this product I will definitely buy again. I normally wear a size 20to22 in regular clothing and I ordered a size 18 and it holds me everywhere. I feel very confident and pretty in this suit. It is very comfortable too. My husband even loved it on me. Worth the price 100%." — Florida Consumer
$30.99+ at Amazon
